Nutrien Delivers Earnings Growth and Expects Strong Market Fundamentals in 2023

Nutrien revised full-year 2022 earnings guidance to reflect lower near-term potash sales volumes and prices; continue to advance strategic growth initiatives based on a positive multi-year view of the fundamentals.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its third quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.6 billion ($2.94 diluted net earnings per share), which includes a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million relating to our Phosphate operations. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share1 were $2.51 and adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.5 billion.

"Nutrien has delivered record earnings in 2022 due to the strength of agriculture fundamentals, higher fertilizer prices and excellent Retail performance. During the third quarter, we saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which has impacted our sales volumes and realized prices in the second half of the year. However, the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"We are focused on efficiently supplying our customers with the products and services they need to help sustainably feed a growing world. We continue to take a multi-year view of the market and remain confident that our additional low-cost potash and nitrogen production capability will be required to meet future demand," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights:

Nutrien generated record net earnings of $6.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $10.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. As a result, cash provided by operating activities improved to $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

of $10.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. As a result, cash provided by operating activities improved to $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022. Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance 1 and adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 to $12.2 to $13.2 billion and $13.25 to $14.50 per share, respectively.

and adjusted net earnings per share guidance to $12.2 to $13.2 billion and $13.25 to $14.50 per share, respectively. Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") delivered record adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022, due to supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 as at September 30, 2022 improved to 55 percent compared to 59 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins.

as at September 30, 2022 improved to 55 percent compared to 59 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins. Potash adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices and record offshore sales volumes, more than offsetting lower North American sales volumes.

Nitrogen third quarter and first nine months of 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices that more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower ammonia and urea sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2022, we recognized a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million associated with our Phosphate operations and $780 million for the first nine months due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.

Nutrien repurchased approximately 40 million shares year-to-date as of November 1, 2022, under our share repurchase programs, for a total of approximately $3.5 billion. Nutrien plans to allocate approximately $4 billion to share repurchases in 2022. While some repurchases may now extend into the first quarter of 2023 due to lower forecasted operating cash flow in 2022, we still intend on completing our existing 10 percent share repurchase program prior to its expiry in February 2023.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of November 2, 2022. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Information Form"), each for the year ended December 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2021 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail

Global grain stocks-to-use ratio, excluding China, is projected to decline to the lowest level in more than a quarter century, driven by reduced corn and wheat production expectations in the US and Europe. As a result of historically tight supply and demand balances, spot prices of corn, soybeans and wheat are up 25 to 50 percent compared to the 10-year average and we expect strong futures prices will provide an incentive for growers to boost production in 2023.

The re-opening of the Black Sea to Ukrainian grain exports positively impacted exports from the region but there is uncertainty over the continuation of the United Nations brokered agreement with Russia. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects that Ukrainian grain exports will decline by 44 percent year-over-year in 2023, in large part driven by reduced production levels.

Weather has been favorable in North America and we anticipate that the rapid pace of harvest will support strong fall ammonia demand and normal application rates of potash, phosphate and crop protection products.

South American spring crop planting is proceeding with a mix of planting conditions. Argentina continues to be impacted by La Nina-related drought, while planting conditions in much of Brazil have generally been favorable. We expect that Brazilian soybean acreage will increase by 3 to 4 percent, which is also expected to support a proportional increase in safrinha corn acreage.

Crop Nutrient Markets

Potash shipments from Belarus are projected to be down 50 to 60 percent and Russia down 20 to 25 percent in 2022 compared to the prior year, in line with our previous expectations. We have lowered our global potash shipment forecast to between 60 and 62 million tonnes in 2022, largely due to the impact of higher-than-expected inventory and cautious buying in North America and Brazil during the second half of 2022.

We expect robust agricultural fundamentals will support increased potash consumption in 2023 and believe pent-up demand will emerge as inventories are drawn down and prices stabilize. We expect potash supply from Eastern Europe will continue to be constrained in 2023, with shipments from Belarus projected to be down 40 to 60 percent and Russia down 15 to 30 percent compared to 2021 levels. Global potash shipments are forecast between 64 to 67 million tonnes in 2023, with projected Nutrien potash sales volumes of approximately 15 million tonnes.

Nitrogen prices continue to be supported by historically high European natural gas prices that have led to significant curtailments of ammonia and downstream nitrogen products. Shifts in global nitrogen trade flows have led to higher US exports and lower import volumes, which we expect will result in a tight North American supply and demand balance entering 2023.

Chinese urea and phosphate export restrictions have limited exports in 2022 and are expected to persist into 2023. The restrictions have led to low Chinese phosphate operating rates, maintaining relatively tight global phosphate supplies, while contributing to lower global sulfur prices and supporting phosphate production margins.

Financial Guidance

Nutrien revised its full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings per share guidance primarily due to lower expected Potash earnings as a result of lower potash sales volumes and realized prices, which more than offset stronger expected Retail earnings. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plan to allocate approximately $4 billion to share repurchases in 2022.

Nutrien lowered potash sales volume guidance primarily to reflect the impact of the compressed spring application season in North America that resulted in higher inventory carry-over and cautious purchasing.

Nutrien lowered nitrogen sales volume guidance to reflect the impact of Trinidad gas curtailments during the second half of 2022.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 53 of Nutrien's 2021 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.

Guidance Ranges 1 as of Nov 2, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 (billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Low High Low High Adjusted net earnings per share 2 13.25 14.50 15.80 17.80 Adjusted EBITDA 2 12.2 13.2 14.0 15.5 Retail adjusted EBITDA 2.15 2.25 2.10 2.20 Potash adjusted EBITDA 5.8 6.2 7.6 8.2 Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA 4.1 4.4 4.0 4.7 Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars) 700 800 750 850 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3 12.5 12.9 14.3 14.9 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3 10.4 10.5 10.6 11.0 Depreciation and amortization 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%) 25.0 26.0 25.5 26.5 Sustaining capital expenditures 4 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.4 1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3 Manufactured product only. Nitrogen sales tonnes excludes ESN® products. 4 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Sales 8,188 6,024 36 30,351 20,445 48 Freight, transportation and distribution 204 220 (7) 628 653 (4) Cost of goods sold 4,722 3,639 30 17,205 13,589 27 Gross margin 3,262 2,165 51 12,518 6,203 102 Expenses 1,056 1,108 (5) 3,368 3,249 4 Net earnings 1,583 726 118 6,569 1,972 233 Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,467 1,642 50 10,075 4,663 116 Diluted net earnings per share 2.94 1.25 135 11.96 3.41 251 Adjusted net earnings per share 1 2.51 1.38 82 11.10 3.75 196 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 878 (1,565) n/m 3,374 249 n/m Free cash flow 1 1,543 862 79 6,770 2,751 146 Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1 450 (1,890) n/m 2,496 (544) n/m 1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021. This was due to higher net realized selling prices from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses and strong Retail performance. In the third quarter of 2022, we recorded a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million related to our Phosphate operations, which impacted net earnings and brings the total impairment reversal to $780 million for the first nine months of 2022. Cash provided by operating activities increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due primarily to higher net earnings.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 1,605 1,194 34 214 246 (13) 13 21 Crop protection products 1,716 1,469 17 436 374 17 25 25 Seed 134 140 (4) 33 56 (41) 25 40 Merchandise 241 265 (9) 41 44 (7) 17 17 Nutrien Financial 65 54 20 65 54 20 100 100 Services and other 1 244 252 (3) 153 170 (10) 63 67 Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2 (25) (27) (7) (25) (27) (7) 100 100 3,980 3,347 19 917 917 ? 23 27 Cost of goods sold 3,063 2,430 26 Gross margin 917 917 ? Expenses 3 890 808 10 Earnings before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT") 27 109 (75) Depreciation and amortization 206 182 13 EBITDA 233 291 (20) Adjustments 4 2 ? n/m Adjusted EBITDA 235 291 (19) 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended September 30, 2021. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Includes selling expenses of $821 million (2021 - $746 million). 4 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 7,740 5,255 47 1,417 1,169 21 18 22 Crop protection products 6,086 5,220 17 1,523 1,137 34 25 22 Seed 1,861 1,819 2 382 362 6 21 20 Merchandise 755 763 (1) 133 127 5 18 17 Nutrien Financial 205 138 49 205 138 49 100 100 Services and other 1 729 737 (1) 555 570 (3) 76 77 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (113) (76) 49 (113) (76) 49 100 100 17,263 13,856 25 4,102 3,427 20 24 25 Cost of goods sold 13,161 10,429 26 Gross margin 4,102 3,427 20 Expenses 2 2,733 2,467 11 EBIT 1,369 960 43 Depreciation and amortization 550 528 4 EBITDA 1,919 1,488 29 Adjustments 3 (17) 9 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 1,902 1,497 27 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. 2 Includes selling expenses of $2,556 million (2021 - $2,276 million). 3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022 increased due to higher sales and gross margins across nearly all product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary products sales. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year's record results as strong crop protection product margins were offset by lower margins in other product categories as well as inflation on certain expense items in 2022. Retail cash operating coverage ratio1 improved as at September 30, 2022 to 55 percent from 59 percent in the same period in 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin.

Crop nutrients sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin and gross margin per tonne increased in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year due to strategic procurement and the timing of inventory purchasing in the first half of 2022, with a decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to higher cost inventory. Sales volumes decreased in the first nine months of 2022 due to reduced application resulting from a delayed planting season in North America and earlier engagement in the prior year in a rising price environment.

Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, particularly in North America, due to higher prices along with increased sales and gross margin in proprietary products. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased in the first nine months of 2022, supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment.

Seed sales and gross margin increased in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher pricing and an increase in proprietary seed margins, with a decrease in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of timing and mix of seed sales compared to the same period in 2021.

Merchandise gross margin for the first nine months of 2022 increased due to strong margin performance in Australia animal health products from increased flock and herd sizes, with a decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars.

Nutrien Financial sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs and a higher interest-bearing trade receivable balance, driven by strong commodity pricing.

Services and other decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 mainly due to lower livestock volumes as wet conditions in Australia impeded movement, along with an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars.

1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.

Potash

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 436 483 (10) 619 1,515 (59) 703 319 120 Offshore 1,568 705 122 2,548 2,276 12 616 310 99 2,004 1,188 69 3,167 3,791 (16) 633 313 102 Cost of goods sold 386 372 4 122 98 24 Gross margin - total 1,618 816 98 511 215 138 Expenses 1 352 146 141 Depreciation and amortization 35 35 2 EBIT 1,266 670 89 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 112 131 (15) and amortization - manufactured 3 546 250 119 EBITDA 1,378 801 72 Potash controllable cash cost of Adjustments 2 ? 7 (100) product manufactured 3 70 55 27 Adjusted EBITDA 1,378 808 71 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $348 million (2021 - $128 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. 3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 1,949 1,141 71 2,770 4,157 (33) 703 275 156 Offshore 4,573 1,475 210 7,149 6,412 11 640 230 178 6,522 2,616 149 9,919 10,569 (6) 658 248 165 Cost of goods sold 1,090 980 11 110 93 18 Gross margin - total 5,432 1,636 232 548 155 254 Expenses 1 975 333 193 Depreciation and amortization 36 35 2 EBIT 4,457 1,303 242 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 354 371 (5) and amortization - manufactured 584 190 207 EBITDA 4,811 1,674 187 Potash controllable cash cost of Adjustments 2 ? 9 (100) product manufactured 56 51 10 Adjusted EBITDA 4,811 1,683 186 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $959 million (2021 - $293 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes, which more than offset lower North American sales volumes, higher royalties and provincial mining taxes.





Sales volumes decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to a compressed North American spring application season that resulted in high inventory carry-over along with cautious purchasing. Offshore sales volumes were the highest of any first nine-month period on record due to strong demand and reduced supply from Eastern Europe.





Net realized selling price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to the impact of supply constraints, in particular related to uncertainty on future supply from Russia and Belarus. Net realized prices decreased from the second quarter of 2022 due to a decline in benchmark pricing, particularly in Brazil and North America.





Cost of goods sold per tonne in the first nine months of 2022 increased primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased net realized selling prices. Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased in the third quarter due to lower production volumes and a pull forward of maintenance activities.

Canpotex Sales by Market

(percentage of sales volumes, except as Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Latin America 35 48 (13) 36 38 (2) Other Asian markets 1 32 28 4 34 35 (1) China 15 7 8 14 11 3 Other markets 10 8 2 9 10 (1) India 8 9 (1) 7 6 1 100 100 100 100 1 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 649 368 76 701 721 (3) 927 509 82 Urea 393 316 24 651 659 (1) 603 480 26 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 465 289 61 1,274 1,141 12 365 253 44 1,507 973 55 2,626 2,521 4 574 386 49 Cost of goods sold 872 591 48 333 234 42 Gross margin - manufactured 635 382 66 241 152 59 Gross margin - other 1 29 24 21 Depreciation and amortization 54 50 8 Gross margin - total 664 406 64 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (50) (1) n/m and amortization - manufactured 2 295 202 46 EBIT 714 407 75 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 141 125 13 product manufactured 2 62 53 17 EBITDA/ Adjusted EBITDA 855 532 61 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $264 million (2021 - $128 million) less cost of goods sold of $235 million (2021 - $104 million). 2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 1,952 874 123 1,939 2,129 (9) 1,007 411 145 Urea 1,457 911 60 2,052 2,235 (8) 710 407 74 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 1,440 743 94 3,495 3,526 (1) 412 211 95 4,849 2,528 92 7,486 7,890 (5) 648 320 103 Cost of goods sold 2,351 1,628 44 314 206 52 Gross margin - manufactured 2,498 900 178 334 114 193 Gross margin - other 1 84 72 17 Depreciation and amortization 54 52 4 Gross margin - total 2,582 972 166 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (105) (1) n/m and amortization - manufactured 388 166 134 EBIT 2,687 973 176 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 403 409 (1) product manufactured 59 52 13 EBITDA 3,090 1,382 124 Adjustments 2 ? 5 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 3,090 1,387 123 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $892 million (2021 - $512 million) less cost of goods sold of $808 million (2021 - $440 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices and higher earnings from equity-accounted investees, which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower ammonia and urea volumes.





Sales volumes increased in the third quarter of 2022 due to strong demand and higher offshore urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) sales that more than offset the impact of gas curtailments in Trinidad. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2022 decreased due to unplanned plant outages and a compressed North American spring application season.





Net realized selling price in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 were higher due to strong benchmark prices resulting from tight global supply and higher energy prices in key nitrogen producing regions. Net realized selling prices decreased from the second quarter of 2022 due to a seasonal reset in benchmark prices that resulted in lower Nitrogen summer fill pricing.





Cost of goods sold per tonne in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 increased primarily due to higher natural gas, raw material and other input costs. Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased in the third quarter and first nine months due to higher input costs, mainly electricity costs.

Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 8.33 4.77 75 7.92 3.92 102 Realized derivative impact (0.09) 0.01 n/m (0.06) 0.02 n/m Overall gas cost 8.24 4.78 72 7.86 3.94 99 Average NYMEX 8.20 4.01 104 6.77 3.18 113 Average AECO 4.46 2.83 58 4.34 2.48 75

Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 375 269 39 479 428 12 782 628 25 Industrial and feed 192 132 45 161 192 (16) 1,198 689 74 567 401 41 640 620 3 886 648 37 Cost of goods sold 445 300 48 695 484 44 Gross margin - manufactured 122 101 21 191 164 16 Gross margin - other 1 (8) 7 n/m Depreciation and amortization 75 63 19 Gross margin - total 114 108 6 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (311) 12 n/m and amortization - manufactured 3 266 227 17 EBIT 425 96 343 Depreciation and amortization 48 39 23 EBITDA 473 135 250 Adjustments 2 (330) ? n/m Adjusted EBITDA 143 135 6 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $84 million (2021 - $47 million) less cost of goods sold of $92 million (2021 - $40 million). 2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $330 million (2021 - nil). 3 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 1,093 731 50 1,305 1,331 (2) 837 549 52 Industrial and feed 551 365 51 542 577 (6) 1,017 633 61 1,644 1,096 50 1,847 1,908 (3) 890 575 55 Cost of goods sold 1,157 853 36 626 448 40 Gross margin - manufactured 487 243 100 264 127 108 Gross margin - other 1 (10) 15 n/m Depreciation and amortization 70 59 20 Gross margin - total 477 258 85 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (739) 26 n/m and amortization - manufactured 334 186 80 EBIT 1,216 232 424 Depreciation and amortization 130 112 16 EBITDA 1,346 344 291 Adjustments 2 (780) ? n/m Adjusted EBITDA 566 344 65 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $232 million (2021 - $140 million) less cost of goods sold of $242 million (2021 - $125 million). 2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $780 million (2021 - nil).

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 mainly due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher raw material costs. Included with expenses in the third quarter of 2022, we recognized a $330 million non-cash impairment of assets reversal, which is deducted from adjusted EBITDA. This brings the total impairment reversal to $780 million for the first nine months of 2022 and is due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.

Sales volumes increased in the third quarter of 2022 due to strong offshore fertilizer sales, offsetting lower industrial sales that were impacted by an unplanned plant outage. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2022 decreased due to a condensed North American spring application season and lower production volumes.

Net realized selling price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 aligned with the increase in global benchmark prices. Industrial and feed net realized selling prices increased to a greater extent than fertilizer prices in the third quarter of 2022, which reflects the typical lag in industrial and feed price realizations relative to spot fertilizer prices.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 primarily due to significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs.

Corporate and Others

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Selling expenses (2) (9) (78) (6) (24) (75) General and administrative expenses 80 58 38 227 182 25 Share-based compensation expense 39 64 (39) 122 125 (2) Other expenses 59 30 97 160 141 13 EBIT (176) (143) 23 (503) (424) 19 Depreciation and amortization 19 12 58 55 34 62 EBITDA (157) (131) 20 (448) (390) 15 Adjustments 1 63 89 (29) 230 232 (1) Adjusted EBITDA (94) (42) 124 (218) (158) 38 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

General and administrative expenses were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to increased depreciation expense, higher donations and higher information technology-related expenses.

Other expenses were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to higher foreign exchange losses related to our US dollar denominated liabilities in our South American operations and higher information technology project-related costs. This was partially offset by the absence of cloud computing related expenses from our change in accounting policy and lower COVID-19 related expenses.

Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Finance costs 136 122 11 375 367 2 Income tax expense 487 209 133 2,206 615 259 Other comprehensive (loss) income (230) (79) 191 (296) 6 n/m

Finance costs were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to higher interest rates and a higher short-term debt balance, mostly offset by a lower long-term debt balance resulting from the early extinguishment of a portion of our long-term debt in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was higher as a result of higher earnings in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021.

Other comprehensive (loss) income is primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our foreign operations and our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. ("Sinofert"). In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, we had fair value losses on our investment in Sinofert due to share price decreases, compared to fair value gains due to share price increases in the same periods of 2021. In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, we had higher losses on foreign currency translation of our Retail operations, mainly in Australia and Canada compared to the same periods in 2021. These currencies depreciated relative to the US dollar as at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 levels, which led to losses in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022. This was partially offset by a net actuarial gain on our defined benefit pension plans in the third quarter of 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources and Uses of Liquidity

We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.

Sources and Uses of Cash

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 878 (1,565) n/m 3,374 249 n/m Cash used in investing activities (705) (523) 35 (1,679) (1,342) 25 Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (29) 757 n/m (1,319) 117 n/m Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (32) (20) 60 (52) (35) 49 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 112 (1,351) n/m 324 (1,011) n/m

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash provided by operating activities was higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher net earnings driven by higher selling prices from global supply uncertainties, offset by working capital requirements. Cash used in investing activities Cash used in investing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was higher compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to higher spending to maintain the safety and reliability of our assets and to increase our potash production capabilities. Cash (used in) provided by financing activities Cash used in financing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was higher compared to the same periods in 2021 due to increased share repurchases, partially offset with increased commercial paper and credit facility drawdowns to temporarily finance working capital requirements.

Financial Condition Review

The following balance sheet categories contain variances that are considered material:

As at (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Assets Cash and cash equivalents 823 499 324 65 Receivables 8,591 5,366 3,225 60 Inventories 6,545 6,328 217 3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 737 1,653 (916) (55) Property, plant and equipment 21,022 20,016 1,006 5 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt 4,454 1,560 2,894 186 Current portion of long-term debt 1,016 545 471 86 Payables and accrued charges 8,760 10,052 (1,292) (13) Long-term debt 7,020 7,521 (501) (7) Deferred income tax liabilities 3,489 3,165 324 10 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,320 1,566 (246) (16) Share capital 14,588 15,457 (869) (6) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (498) (146) (352) 241 Retained earnings 11,787 8,192 3,595 44

Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.

Receivables increased due to higher sales across all of our segments as a result of higher crop nutrient net realized selling prices consistent with higher benchmark pricing, as well as higher Retail vendor rebates receivables.

Inventories increased primarily due to higher cost to produce and/or purchase inventory across all our segments. We held higher than average levels of finished products inventory in our Nitrogen and Phosphate segments, resulting from timing of sales, turnarounds at our Nitrogen facilities at year-end and higher input costs. This was partially offset by a decrease in inventory in our Retail segment driven by seasonality. Generally, we carry higher inventory levels at year-end and during the early part of the year in preparation for the upcoming planting and application seasons. Throughout the year, inventory levels decrease as we sell to our customers.

Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory where Retail typically prepays for products at year-end and takes possession of inventory throughout the year.

Property, plant and equipment increased due to impairment reversals in the Phosphate segment.

Short-term debt increased due to additional commercial paper issuances and borrowings under our credit facilities for our seasonal working capital requirements and for share repurchases.

Payables and accrued charges decreased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment. Throughout the year, we settle our vendor obligations and customer prepayments decrease as drawdowns occur. As at September 30, 2022, we had higher payables balances compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher input costs from inflation and tight global supply.

Long-term debt decreased due to a reclassification to the current portion of long-term debt of our $500 million notes maturing May 2023.

Deferred income tax liabilities increased primarily in the NPK businesses in the US and Canada, partially offset by US Retail recoveries. The reversal of the Phosphate impairment also resulted in an increase in the deferred tax liability of $161 million.

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environment costs decreased due to changes in discount rates, reclassification to the current portion of asset retirement obligations and increased spending on remediation to restore our sites.

Share capital decreased from shares repurchased under our normal course issuer bids partially offset by exercise of stock options.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased due to a loss on currency translation of our foreign operations.

Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first nine months of 2022 exceeded dividends declared and share repurchases.

Capital Structure and Management

Principal Debt Instruments

As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

As at September 30, 2022 Outstanding and Committed (millions of US dollars) Rate of Interest (%) Total Facility Limit Short-Term Debt Long-Term Debt Credit facilities Unsecured revolving term credit facility n/a 4,500 ? ? Unsecured revolving term credit facility 4.1 2,000 1,000 ? Uncommitted revolving demand facility 4.0 1,000 500 ? Other credit facilities 760 South American 1.5 - 21.7 194 108 Australian 3.6 97 ? Other 3.3 - 4.0 8 3 Commercial paper 2.9 - 4.0 2,530 ? Other short-term debt n/a 125 7 Total 4,454 118

The amount available under the commercial paper program is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. During the third quarter of 2022, we extended the maturity date of the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility from June 4, 2026 to September 14, 2027. There was no change to the total facility limit or the significant agreement terms from those we disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report.

During the third quarter of 2022, we entered into a new $2,000 million revolving term credit facility, with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility. The $2,000 million non-revolving term credit facilities we entered into in July 2022 to help temporarily manage normal seasonal working capital swings were closed prior to September 30, 2022.

Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the "Capital Structure and Management" section of our 2021 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes. Subsequent to the third quarter of 2022, we repaid the $500 million 3.15 percent notes that matured October 1, 2022.

Outstanding Share Data

As at November 1, 2022 Common shares 520,183,851 Options to purchase common shares 3,920,176

We repurchased approximately 40 million shares year-to-date as of November 1, 2022, under our share repurchase programs, for a total of approximately $3.5 billion and plan to allocate a total of approximately $4 billion to share repurchases in 2022. While some of the previously expected approximately $5 billion in repurchases may now extend into the first quarter of 2023 due to lower forecasted operating cash flow in 2022, we still intend on completing our existing 10 percent share repurchase program prior to its expiry in February 2023.

For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to our 2021 annual financial statements.

Quarterly Results

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Sales 8,188 14,506 7,657 7,267 6,024 9,763 4,658 4,052 Net earnings 1,583 3,601 1,385 1,207 726 1,113 133 316 Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,577 3,593 1,378 1,201 717 1,108 127 316 Net earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien Basic 2.95 6.53 2.49 2.11 1.26 1.94 0.22 0.55 Diluted 2.94 6.51 2.49 2.11 1.25 1.94 0.22 0.55

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

Our earnings are significantly affected by fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather.

In the third and second quarters of 2022, earnings were impacted by $330 million and $450 million non-cash impairment reversals at White Springs and Aurora, respectively, of property, plant and equipment in the Phosphate segment related to higher forecasted global prices and a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins. In the fourth quarter of 2021, earnings were impacted by a $142 million loss resulting from the early extinguishment of long-term debt. In the fourth quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by a $250 million net gain on disposal of our investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E..

Critical Accounting Estimates

Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the audit committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on page 49 of our 2021 Annual Report. Other than the critical accounting estimates discussed below, there were no material changes in the three or nine months ended September 30, 2022 to our critical accounting estimates.

Impairment of Assets

Long-Lived Asset Impairment and Reversals

In the three months ended September 30, 2022, we continued to revise our near-term pricing forecasts due to continued global export restrictions from major producers and continued our review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating unit ("CGU"), White Springs. In 2017 and 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 million and $215 million respectively, as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Due to increases in our forecast, the recoverable amount of our White Springs CGU is above its carrying amount. As a result, during the three months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a full impairment reversal, net of depreciation, of $330 million in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends.

Goodwill Impairment Indicators

CGUs or groups of CGUs that have goodwill allocated to them must be assessed for impairment when events or circumstances indicate there could be an impairment, or at least annually. Based on our assumptions at the time of our impairment testing, the recoverable amount of each of our CGUs or groups of CGUs was greater than or approximately equal to their carrying amounts. Key assumptions in our testing models may change, and changes that could reasonably be expected to occur may cause impairment. Such change in assumptions could be driven by global supply and demand, other market factors, changes in regulations, and other future events outside our control.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rates and increased our Retail - North America group of CGUs discount rate to 8.5 percent (previous impairment analysis - 8.0 percent at June 30, 2022) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed.

The Retail - North America group of CGUs have $6.9 billion in associated goodwill. Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if there is an increase in the discount rate, or a deterioration in business operating results or economic conditions and actual results do not meet our forecasts. As at September 30, 2022, the Retail - North America group of CGUs carrying amount was equal to its recoverable amount. A 25 basis point increase in the discount rate will result in an impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill of approximately $500 million. A decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows or a reduction in the terminal growth rate will also result in impairment in the future. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

Risk Factors

Russia and Ukraine Conflict

The current conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the international response has, and may continue to have, potential wide-ranging consequences for global market volatility and economic conditions, including energy and commodity prices. Certain countries including Canada, the United States, Australia and certain European countries have imposed strict financial and trade sanctions against Russia, with Russia and Belarus imposing retaliatory sanctions of their own, which have had, and may continue to have, far-reaching effects on the global economy, energy and commodity prices, food security and crop nutrient supply and prices. The short-, medium- and long-term implications of the conflict in Ukraine are difficult to predict with any degree of certainty at this time. While Nutrien does not have operations in Ukraine or Russia, there remains uncertainty relating to the potential impact of the conflict and its effect on global food security, growers and the market outlook for crop nutrient market supply and demand fundamentals and nutrient prices, and it could have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Depending on the extent, duration, and severity of the conflict, it may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks Nutrien is subject to and which are described in our 2021 Annual Report and 2021 Annual Information Form, including, without limitation, risks relating to market fundamentals and conditions (such as sanctions and trade flows and the impact thereof on crop nutrient supply and demand); cybersecurity threats; energy and commodity prices; inflationary pressures, interest rates and costs of capital; and supply chains and cost-effective and timely transportation.

Controls and Procedures

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation.

There has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended September 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Market Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2022 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies; our advancement of strategic growth initiatives; capital spending expectations for 2022; our intention to complete our existing share repurchase program in 2022 and 2023, including the funds allocated thereto; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2022 and 2023 including projected potash sales volumes; our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions and fundamentals for 2022 as well as our expectations for market conditions and fundamentals in 2023 and beyond, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, grower crop investment, crop mix, production expenses, shipments, consumption, prices and the impact of seasonality, import and export volumes and economic sanctions; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; acquisitions and divestitures and the anticipated benefits thereof; and the potential impairment of goodwill associated with our Retail - North America group of CGUs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, expenses, margins, demand, supply, product availability, shipments, consumption, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2022 and in the future; assumptions with respect to our intention to complete share repurchases under our share repurchase program, including the funding thereof, existing and future market conditions, including with respect to the price of our common shares, and compliance with respect to applicable limitations under securities laws and regulations and stock exchange policies; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall global economy; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on, among other things, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, global interest rates, supply chains and the global macroeconomic environment, including inflation; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our expectations regarding the impact of certain factors on the carrying amount of goodwill associated with our Retail - North America group of CGUs; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; seasonality; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social and governance matters, and achieve related expectations; the risk that rising interest rates and/or deteriorated business operating results may result in the impairment of goodwill attributed to certain of our cash generating units; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States.

The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) and sustaining capital expenditures guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.

Terms and Definitions

For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the "Terms & Definitions" section of our 2021 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, "n/m" indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data

Selected Retail Measures Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%) Crop nutrients 35 26 22 24 Crop protection products 41 41 41 41 Seed 62 48 45 45 All products 30 27 27 27 Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) North America 1,066 1,112 6,286 7,729 International 782 898 2,732 2,833 Total 1,848 2,010 9,018 10,562 Crop nutrients selling price per tonne North America 836 602 908 510 International 913 585 744 464 Total 869 595 858 498 Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne North America 155 147 191 127 International 64 95 80 67 Total 117 124 157 111 Financial performance measures 2022 2021 Retail adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1, 2 11 11 Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2, 3 1,913 1,362 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 4 16 12 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 4 1 (1) Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 1, 4 6.7 6.4 Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 4 55 59 1 Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. 2 These are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section. 3 Excluding acquisitions. 4 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nutrien Financial As at September 30, 2022 As at Dec 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars) Current <31 days past due 31-90 days past due >90 days past due Gross Receivables Allowance 1 Net Receivables Net Receivables North America 3,009 49 138 77 3,273 (34) 3,239 1,488 International 572 8 56 25 661 (2) 659 662 Nutrien Financial receivables 3,581 57 194 102 3,934 (36) 3,898 2,150 1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $10 million (2021 - $9 million) in the Retail segment.

Selected Nitrogen Measures Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 1,417 1,320 3,963 4,450 Industrial and feed 1,209 1,201 3,523 3,440 Net sales (millions of US dollars) Fertilizer 764 533 2,658 1,503 Industrial and feed 743 440 2,191 1,025 Net selling price per tonne Fertilizer 539 404 671 338 Industrial and feed 614 366 622 298

Production Measures Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Potash production (Product tonnes - thousands) 2,742 3,199 10,066 10,149 Potash shutdown weeks 1 10 10 15 14 Ammonia production - total 2 1,483 1,414 4,359 4,355 Ammonia production - adjusted 2, 3 1,009 856 3,015 2,863 Ammonia operating rate (%) 3 91 77 92 87 P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 335 384 1,063 1,109 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 78 90 84 87 1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, including inventory adjustments and unplanned events, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates, planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. 2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.

Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use both IFRS measures and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, and IFRS adoption transition adjustments.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 1,583 726 6,569 1,972 Finance costs 136 122 375 367 Income tax expense 487 209 2,206 615 Depreciation and amortization 526 489 1,492 1,454 EBITDA 1 2,732 1,546 10,642 4,408 Share-based compensation expense 39 64 122 125 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 11 1 67 1 Integration and restructuring related costs 15 8 35 47 (Reversal) impairment of assets (330) 7 (780) 12 COVID-19 related expenses 2 ? 16 8 34 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment 3 ? ? ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 2,467 1,642 10,075 4,663 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. 2 COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs, and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions. 3 Cloud computing transition adjustment relates to cloud computing costs in prior years that no longer qualify for capitalization based on an agenda decision issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee in April 2021.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting. In 2022, we amended our calculation of adjusted net earnings to adjust for a gain on settlement of a derivative due to discontinued hedge accounting. There was no similar gain or loss in the comparative period. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,577 2.94 6,548 11.96 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 39 30 0.06 122 91 0.17 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 11 8 0.01 67 50 0.09 Integration and restructuring related costs 15 11 0.02 35 26 0.05 Impairment reversal of assets (330) (265) (0.49) (780) (619) (1.13) COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? 8 6 0.01 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? ? (19) (14) (0.03) Gain on settlement of discontinued hedge accounting derivative (18) (14) (0.03) (18) (13) (0.02) Adjusted net earnings 1,347 2.51 6,075 11.10 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 717 1.25 1,952 3.41 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 64 48 0.09 125 94 0.16 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 1 1 ? 1 1 ? Integration and restructuring related costs 8 6 0.01 47 35 0.06 Impairment of assets 7 5 0.01 12 9 0.02 COVID-19 related expenses 16 12 0.02 34 26 0.05 Cloud computing transition adjustment ? ? ? 36 27 0.05 Adjusted net earnings 789 1.38 2,144 3.75

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes certain items such as, but not limited to, the impacts of share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Definition: Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures and before changes in non-cash operating working capital. Free cash flow including non-cash operating working capital is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 878 (1,565) 3,374 249 Sustaining capital expenditures (428) (325) (878) (793) Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 450 (1,890) 2,496 (544) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (1,093) (2,752) (4,274) (3,295) Free cash flow 1,543 862 6,770 2,751

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. In 2022, we replaced Potash cash COPM with this new financial measure. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total COGS - Potash 386 372 1,090 980 Change in inventory (52) (58) 20 (42) Other adjustments 1 (5) (1) (29) (7) COPM 329 313 1,081 931 Depreciation and amortization in COPM (84) (101) (317) (315) Royalties in COPM (42) (24) (150) (60) Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM (9) (11) (45) (34) Controllable cash COPM 194 177 569 522 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 2,742 3,199 10,066 10,149 Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne 70 55 56 51 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Total manufactured COGS for the Nitrogen segment.

Definition: Total Nitrogen COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Manufactured COGS - Nitrogen 872 591 2,351 1,628 Total Other COGS - Nitrogen 235 104 808 440 Total COGS - Nitrogen 1,107 695 3,159 2,068 Depreciation and amortization in COGS (117) (105) (334) (347) Cash COGS for products other than ammonia (640) (380) (1,912) (1,221) Ammonia Total cash COGS before other adjustments 350 210 913 500 Other adjustments 1 (31) (36) (145) (66) Total cash COPM 319 174 768 434 Natural gas and steam costs (267) (137) (643) (329) Controllable cash COPM 52 37 125 105 Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 - thousands) 819 706 2,099 2,011 Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne 62 53 59 52 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances. 2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Average/Total Current assets 9,924 12,392 12,487 11,262 Current liabilities (7,828) (9,223) (9,177) (5,889) Working capital 2,096 3,169 3,310 5,373 3,487 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 2,096 3,169 3,310 5,373 3,487 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,150) (2,274) (4,404) (3,898) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial (54) 895 (1,094) 1,475 306 Sales 3,878 3,861 9,422 3,980 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,878 3,861 9,422 3,980 21,141 Nutrien Financial revenue (51) (49) (91) (65) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,827 3,812 9,331 3,915 20,885 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 16 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1 Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Average/Total Current assets 8,013 9,160 9,300 8,945 Current liabilities (6,856) (7,530) (7,952) (5,062) Working capital 1,157 1,630 1,348 3,883 2,005 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 1,157 1,630 1,348 3,883 2,005 Nutrien Financial working capital (1,392) (1,221) (3,072) (2,820) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial (235) 409 (1,724) 1,063 (122) Sales 2,618 2,972 7,537 3,347 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 2,618 2,972 7,537 3,347 16,474 Nutrien Financial revenue (37) (25) (59) (54) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 2,581 2,947 7,478 3,293 16,299 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 12 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) (1)

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 51 49 91 65 Deemed interest expense 1 (12) (6) (12) (12) Net interest 39 43 79 53 214 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 2,150 2,274 4,404 3,898 3,182 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 6.7 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial. Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 37 25 59 54 Deemed interest expense 1 (14) (6) (8) (10) Net interest 23 19 51 44 137 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 1,392 1,221 3,072 2,820 2,126 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 6.4 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Total Selling expenses 848 722 1,013 821 3,404 General and administrative expenses 43 45 54 50 192 Other expenses (income) 20 (12) 21 19 48 Operating expenses 911 755 1,088 890 3,644 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (173) (167) (171) (204) (715) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 738 588 917 686 2,929 Gross margin 1,173 845 2,340 917 5,275 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 5 2 4 2 13 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1,178 847 2,344 919 5,288 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 55 Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Total Selling expenses 727 667 863 746 3,003 General and administrative expenses 33 39 41 45 158 Other expenses (income) 8 15 34 17 74 Operating expenses 768 721 938 808 3,235 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (177) (175) (166) (180) (698) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 591 546 772 628 2,537 Gross margin 885 652 1,858 917 4,312 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 3 2 3 2 10 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 888 654 1,861 919 4,322 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 59

Appendix C - Other Financial Measures

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided.

Retail adjusted EBITDA margin: Retail adjusted EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance, and plant turnarounds.

Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location: Calculated as total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, representing the organic EBITDA component, which excludes acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations in those quarters.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited - In millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 SALES 2 8,188 6,024 30,351 20,445 Freight, transportation and distribution 204 220 628 653 Cost of goods sold 4,722 3,639 17,205 13,589 GROSS MARGIN 3,262 2,165 12,518 6,203 Selling expenses 826 749 2,570 2,287 General and administrative expenses 137 110 403 329 Provincial mining taxes 348 128 959 293 Share-based compensation expense 39 64 122 125 (Reversal) impairment of assets 3 (330) 7 (780) 12 Other expenses 4 36 50 94 203 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 2,206 1,057 9,150 2,954 Finance costs 136 122 375 367 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,070 935 8,775 2,587 Income tax expense 5 487 209 2,206 615 NET EARNINGS 1,583 726 6,569 1,972 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 1,577 717 6,548 1,952 Non-controlling interest 6 9 21 20 NET EARNINGS 1,583 726 6,569 1,972 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 2.95 1.26 12.00 3.42 Diluted 2.94 1.25 11.96 3.41 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 534,839,000 570,627,000 545,776,000 570,216,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 536,164,000 572,224,000 547,449,000 571,735,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (Net of related income taxes) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET EARNINGS 1,583 726 6,569 1,972 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans 60 ? 61 ? Net fair value (loss) gain on investments (54) 46 (61) 116 Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: Loss on currency translation of foreign operations (191) (124) (272) (129) Other (45) (1) (24) 19 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (230) (79) (296) 6 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,353 647 6,273 1,978 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 1,348 638 6,254 1,959 Non-controlling interest 5 9 19 19 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,353 647 6,273 1,978 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note 1 Note 1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 1,583 726 6,569 1,972 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 526 489 1,492 1,454 Share-based compensation expense 39 64 122 125 (Reversal) impairment of assets 3 (330) 7 (780) 12 Provision for (recovery of) deferred income tax 160 (87) 152 (97) Gain on disposal of investment 4 ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment 4 ? ? ? 36 Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous (7) (12) 112 42 Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,971 1,187 7,648 3,544 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables 1,240 (266) (3,602) (3,101) Inventories 517 130 (344) 193 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (44) (133) 1,018 865 Payables and accrued charges (2,806) (2,483) (1,346) (1,252) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 878 (1,565) 3,374 249 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (636) (492) (1,464) (1,238) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10) (30) (78) (70) Other (90) (19) (60) (57) Net changes in non-cash working capital 31 18 (77) 23 CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (705) (523) (1,679) (1,342) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Transaction costs related to debt (3) ? (3) (7) Proceeds from short-term debt, net 2,017 1,040 2,867 1,037 Proceeds from long-term debt ? 81 41 89 Repayment of long-term debt (22) ? (50) (5) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (83) (78) (256) (242) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders 8 (259) (261) (780) (779) Repurchase of common shares 8 (1,700) (148) (3,306) (150) Issuance of common shares 4 125 168 188 Other 17 (2) ? (14) CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (29) 757 (1,319) 117 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (32) (20) (52) (35) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 112 (1,351) 324 (1,011) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 711 1,794 499 1,454 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 823 443 823 443 Cash and cash equivalents comprised of: Cash 428 315 428 315 Short-term investments 395 128 395 128 823 443 823 443 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 80 81 280 319 Income taxes paid 318 212 1,503 356 Total cash outflow for leases 111 91 339 299 1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $584 and $52 (2021 - $463 and $29), respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $1,317 and $147 (2021 - $1,171 and $67), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") Loss on Currency Equity Number of Translation Holders Non- Common Share Contributed of Foreign Total Retained of Controlling Total Shares Capital Surplus Operations Other AOCI Earnings Nutrien Interest Equity BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2020 569,260,406 15,673 205 (62) (57) (119) 6,606 22,365 38 22,403 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 1,952 1,952 20 1,972 Other comprehensive (loss) income ? ? ? (128) 135 7 ? 7 (1) 6 Shares repurchased (Note 8) (2,460,097) (68) (46) ? ? ? (36) (150) ? (150) Dividends declared ? ? ? ? ? ? (786) (786) ? (786) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? (1) (1) (14) (15) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 4,166,620 213 (12) ? ? ? ? 201 ? 201 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? (10) (10) ? (10) ? (10) Share cancellation (210,173) ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? BALANCE - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 570,756,756 15,818 147 (190) 68 (122) 7,735 23,578 43 23,621 BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2021 557,492,516 15,457 149 (176) 30 (146) 8,192 23,652 47 23,699 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 6,548 6,548 21 6,569 Other comprehensive loss ? ? ? (270) (24) (294) ? (294) (2) (296) Shares repurchased (Note 8) (38,387,969) (1,070) (23) ? ? ? (2,241) (3,334) ? (3,334) Dividends declared ? ? ? ? ? ? (773) (773) ? (773) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (18) (18) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 3,058,561 201 (19) ? ? ? ? 182 ? 182 Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? 3 3 ? 3 ? 3 Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? (61) (61) 61 ? ? ? BALANCE - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 522,163,108 14,588 107 (446) (52) (498) 11,787 25,984 48 26,032 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30 December 31 As at Note 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 823 443 499 Receivables 8,591 6,911 5,366 Inventories 6,545 4,674 6,328 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 737 654 1,653 16,696 12,682 13,846 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 21,022 19,704 20,016 Goodwill 12,180 12,220 12,220 Other intangible assets 2,217 2,349 2,340 Investments 772 682 703 Other assets 937 679 829 TOTAL ASSETS 53,824 48,316 49,954 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 7 4,454 1,255 1,560 Current portion of long-term debt 1,016 46 545 Current portion of lease liabilities 303 281 286 Payables and accrued charges 8,760 6,930 10,052 14,533 8,512 12,443 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 7,020 10,094 7,521 Lease liabilities 884 896 934 Deferred income tax liabilities 5 3,489 3,043 3,165 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 337 451 419 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,320 1,523 1,566 Other non-current liabilities 209 176 207 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,792 24,695 26,255 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 8 14,588 15,818 15,457 Contributed surplus 107 147 149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (498) (122) (146) Retained earnings 11,787 7,735 8,192 Equity holders of Nutrien 25,984 23,578 23,652 Non-controlling interest 48 43 47 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,032 23,621 23,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 53,824 48,316 49,954 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and segment note.

In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year.

These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on November 2, 2022.

NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 3,967 1,968 1,666 587 ? ? 8,188 - intersegment 13 84 236 126 ? (459) ? Sales - total 3,980 2,052 1,902 713 ? (459) 8,188 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 48 131 62 ? (37) 204 Net sales 3,980 2,004 1,771 651 ? (422) 7,984 Cost of goods sold 3,063 386 1,107 537 ? (371) 4,722 Gross margin 917 1,618 664 114 ? (51) 3,262 Selling expenses 821 3 7 1 (2) (4) 826 General and administrative expenses 50 2 2 3 80 ? 137 Provincial mining taxes ? 348 ? ? ? ? 348 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 39 ? 39 Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (330) ? ? (330) Other expenses (income) 19 (1) (59) 15 59 3 36 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 27 1,266 714 425 (176) (50) 2,206 Depreciation and amortization 206 112 141 48 19 ? 526 EBITDA 1 233 1,378 855 473 (157) (50) 2,732 Integration and restructuring related costs 2 ? ? ? 13 ? 15 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 39 ? 39 Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (330) ? ? (330) Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 11 ? 11 Adjusted EBITDA 235 1,378 855 143 (94) (50) 2,467 Assets - at September 30, 2022 23,507 14,078 11,802 2,742 2,500 (805) 53,824 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 3,336 1,188 1,037 463 ? ? 6,024 - intersegment 11 107 162 39 ? (319) ? Sales - total 3,347 1,295 1,199 502 ? (319) 6,024 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 107 98 54 ? (39) 220 Net sales 3,347 1,188 1,101 448 ? (280) 5,804 Cost of goods sold 2,430 372 695 340 ? (198) 3,639 Gross margin 917 816 406 108 ? (82) 2,165 Selling expenses 746 3 7 2 (9) ? 749 General and administrative expenses 45 1 3 3 58 ? 110 Provincial mining taxes ? 128 ? ? ? ? 128 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 64 ? 64 Impairment of assets ? 7 ? ? ? ? 7 Other expenses (income) 17 7 (11) 7 30 ? 50 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 109 670 407 96 (143) (82) 1,057 Depreciation and amortization 182 131 125 39 12 ? 489 EBITDA 291 801 532 135 (131) (82) 1,546 Integration and restructuring related costs ? ? ? ? 8 ? 8 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 64 ? 64 Impairment of assets ? 7 ? ? ? ? 7 COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 16 ? 16 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 1 ? 1 Adjusted EBITDA 291 808 532 135 (42) (82) 1,642 Assets - at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 17,177 6,345 5,078 1,751 ? ? 30,351 - intersegment 86 396 1,021 303 ? (1,806) ? Sales - total 17,263 6,741 6,099 2,054 ? (1,806) 30,351 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 219 358 178 ? (127) 628 Net sales 17,263 6,522 5,741 1,876 ? (1,679) 29,723 Cost of goods sold 13,161 1,090 3,159 1,399 ? (1,604) 17,205 Gross margin 4,102 5,432 2,582 477 ? (75) 12,518 Selling expenses 2,556 9 22 5 (6) (16) 2,570 General and administrative expenses 149 6 12 9 227 ? 403 Provincial mining taxes ? 959 ? ? ? ? 959 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 122 ? 122 Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (780) ? ? (780) Other expenses (income) 28 1 (139) 27 160 17 94 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 1,369 4,457 2,687 1,216 (503) (76) 9,150 Depreciation and amortization 550 354 403 130 55 ? 1,492 EBITDA 1,919 4,811 3,090 1,346 (448) (76) 10,642 Integration and restructuring related costs 2 ? ? ? 33 ? 35 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 122 ? 122 Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (780) ? ? (780) COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 8 ? 8 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 67 ? 67 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ? ? ? ? ? (19) Adjusted EBITDA 1,902 4,811 3,090 566 (218) (76) 10,075 Assets - at September 30, 2022 23,507 14,078 11,802 2,742 2,500 (805) 53,824

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 13,818 2,663 2,740 1,224 ? ? 20,445 - intersegment 38 258 629 171 ? (1,096) ? Sales - total 13,856 2,921 3,369 1,395 ? (1,096) 20,445 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 305 329 159 ? (140) 653 Net sales 13,856 2,616 3,040 1,236 ? (956) 19,792 Cost of goods sold 10,429 980 2,068 978 ? (866) 13,589 Gross margin 3,427 1,636 972 258 ? (90) 6,203 Selling expenses 2,276 8 22 5 (24) ? 2,287 General and administrative expenses 125 6 8 8 182 ? 329 Provincial mining taxes ? 293 ? ? ? ? 293 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 125 ? 125 Impairment of assets ? 7 5 ? ? ? 12 Other expenses (income) 66 19 (36) 13 141 ? 203 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 960 1,303 973 232 (424) (90) 2,954 Depreciation and amortization 528 371 409 112 34 ? 1,454 EBITDA 1,488 1,674 1,382 344 (390) (90) 4,408 Integration and restructuring related costs 8 ? ? ? 39 ? 47 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 125 ? 125 Impairment of assets ? 7 5 ? ? ? 12 COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 34 ? 34 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 1 ? 1 Cloud computing transition adjustment 1 2 ? ? 33 ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 1,497 1,683 1,387 344 (158) (90) 4,663 Assets - at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954

Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 1,605 1,194 7,740 5,255 Crop protection products 1,716 1,469 6,086 5,220 Seed 134 140 1,861 1,819 Merchandise 241 265 755 763 Nutrien Financial 65 54 205 138 Services and other 1 244 252 729 737 Nutrien Financial elimination 1,2 (25) (27) (113) (76) 3,980 3,347 17,263 13,856 Potash sales by geography Manufactured product North America 484 590 2,168 1,446 Offshore 3 1,568 705 4,573 1,475 2,052 1,295 6,741 2,921 Nitrogen sales by product line Manufactured product Ammonia 695 401 2,072 994 Urea 422 339 1,543 985 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 512 326 1,564 852 Other nitrogen and purchased products 273 133 920 538 1,902 1,199 6,099 3,369 Phosphate sales by product line Manufactured product Fertilizer 414 306 1,204 836 Industrial and feed 206 146 594 405 Other phosphate and purchased products 93 50 256 154 713 502 2,054 1,395 1 Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 10) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $(187) (2021 - $109) and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $66 (2021 - $160).

NOTE 3 IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

Phosphate Impairment Reversal

In the three months ended September 30, 2022, we continued to revise our near-term pricing forecasts due to continued global export restrictions from major producers and continued our review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating unit ("CGU"), White Springs.

In 2017 and 2020, we recorded a total impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 and $215, respectively. Due to increases in our forecast, the recoverable amount of our White Springs CGU is $770 which is above its carrying amount of $425. As a result, during the three months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a full impairment reversal, net of depreciation, of $330 in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded the following impairment reversals:

CGU Aurora White Springs Segment Phosphate Impairment reversal indicator Higher forecasted global prices Date of impairment reversal June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Pre-tax impairment reversal amount ($) 450 330 Valuation methodology Fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD") a level 3 measurement Value in use ("VIU") Valuation technique Five-year DCF1 plus terminal year to end of mine life DCF1 to end of mine life Key assumptions End of mine life 2 (year) 2050 2030 Long-term growth rate (%) 2.0 n/a Post-tax discount rate (%) 10.4 12.0 (pre-tax - 15.2) 3 Forecasted EBITDA 4 ($) 3,090 980 1 Discounted Cash Flow. 2 Includes proven and probable reserves. 3 Discount rate used in the previous measurement was 12.0% (pre-tax - 16.0%). 4 First five years of the forecast period.

The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends.

Goodwill Impairment Indicators

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rates and increased our Retail - North America group of CGUs discount rate to 8.5 percent (previous impairment analysis - 8.0 percent at June 30, 2022) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed. We used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (five-year projections and a terminal year thereafter) and incorporated assumptions an independent market participant would apply. FVLCD is a Level 3 measurement.

As at As at Retail - North America group of CGUs June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Carrying amount of goodwill (billions) 6.9 6.9 Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (billions) 0.8 nil Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (%) 7 nil

Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if there is an increase in the discount rate, or a deterioration in business operating results or economic conditions and actual results do not meet our forecasts. As at September 30, 2022, the Retail - North America group of CGUs carrying amount was equal to its recoverable amount. A 25 basis point increase in the discount rate will result in an impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill of approximately $500. A decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows or a reduction in the terminal growth rate will also result in impairment in the future.

Value Used in Impairment Key Assumptions Model Terminal growth rate (%) 2.5 Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (billions) 7.6 Discount rate (%) 8.5

NOTE 4 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Integration and restructuring related costs 15 8 35 47 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 11 1 67 4 Earnings of equity-accounted investees (82) (21) (200) (43) Bad debt expense 4 7 18 22 COVID-19 related expenses ? 16 8 34 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment ? ? ? 36 Other expenses 88 39 185 103 36 50 94 203

NOTE 5 INCOME TAXES

A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined for each taxing jurisdiction and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each jurisdiction.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income tax expense 487 209 2,206 615 Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%) 24 23 25 24 Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 24 22 25 24 Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate (12) (10) 8 (13)

Income tax balances within the condensed consolidated balance sheets were comprised of the following:

Income Tax Assets and Liabilities Balance Sheet Location As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Income tax assets Current Receivables 49 223 Non-current Other assets 132 166 Deferred income tax assets Other assets 427 262 Total income tax assets 608 651 Income tax liabilities Current Payables and accrued charges 943 606 Non-current Other non-current liabilities 51 44 Deferred income tax liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 3,489 3,165 Total income tax liabilities 4,483 3,815

NOTE 6 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair Value

Estimated fair values for financial instruments are designed to approximate amounts for which the instruments could be exchanged in a current arm's-length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties. The valuation policies and procedures for financial reporting purposes are determined by our finance department. There have been no changes to our valuation methods presented in Note 10 of the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements and those valuation methods have been applied in these interim financial statements.

The following table presents our fair value hierarchy for financial instruments carried at fair value on a recurring basis or measured at amortized cost:

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Carrying Carrying Financial assets (liabilities) measured at Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Fair value on a recurring basis 1 Cash and cash equivalents 823 ? 823 ? 499 ? 499 ? Derivative instrument assets 11 ? 11 ? 19 ? 19 ? Other current financial assets - marketable securities 2 189 24 165 ? 134 19 115 ? Investments at FVTOCI 3 183 173 ? 10 244 234 ? 10 Derivative instrument liabilities (51) ? (51) ? (20) ? (20) ? Amortized cost Current portion of long-term debt Notes and debentures (999) (491) (500) ? (500) (506) ? ? Fixed and floating rate debt (17) ? (17) ? (45) ? (45) ? Long-term debt Notes and debentures (6,902) (1,362) (4,740) ? (7,424) (4,021) (4,709) ? Fixed and floating rate debt (118) ? (118) ? (97) ? (97) ? 1 During the periods ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no transfers between levelling for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis. 2 Marketable securities consist of equity and fixed income securities. We determine the fair value of equity securities based on the bid price of identical instruments in active markets. We value fixed income securities using quoted prices of instruments with similar terms and credit risk. 3 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") is primarily comprised of shares in Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

NOTE 7 SHORT-TERM DEBT

Short-term debt was comprised of:

Rate of Interest (%) Total Facility Limit as at September 30, 2022 As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Credit facilities Unsecured revolving term credit facility n/a 4,500 ? ? Unsecured revolving term credit facility 4.1 2,000 1,000 ? Uncommitted revolving demand facility 4.0 1,000 500 ? Other credit facilities 1 760 South American 1.5 - 21.7 194 74 Australian 3.6 97 211 Other 3.3 8 28 Commercial paper 2.9 - 4.0 2,530 1,170 Other short-term debt n/a 125 77 4,454 1,560 1 Total facility limit amounts include some facilities with maturities in excess of one year.

The amount available under the commercial paper program is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we extended the maturity date of the $4,500 unsecured revolving term credit facility from June 4, 2026 to September 14, 2027. There was no change to the total facility limit or the significant agreement terms from those we disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we entered into a new $2,000 revolving term credit facility, with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing $4,500 unsecured revolving term credit facility. The $2,000 non-revolving term credit facilities we entered into in July 2022 to help temporarily manage normal seasonal working capital swings were closed prior to September 30, 2022.

NOTE 8 SHARE CAPITAL

Share Repurchase Programs

Maximum Maximum Number of Commencement Shares for Shares for Shares Date Expiry Repurchase Repurchase (%) Repurchased 2020 Normal Course Issuer Bid February 27, 2020 February 26, 2021 28,572,458 5 710,100 2021 Normal Course Issuer Bid March 1, 2021 February 28, 2022 28,468,448 5 22,186,395 2022 Normal Course Issuer Bid 1 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023 55,111,110 10 32,183,728 1 The 2022 normal course issuer bid will expire earlier than the date above if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases.

Purchases under the normal course issuer bids were, or may be, made through open market purchases at market prices as well as by other means permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements.

The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the period:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation 19,027,561 2,427,369 38,387,969 2,460,097 Average price per share (US dollars) 89.25 61.18 86.85 61.07 Total cost 1,698 148 3,334 150

As of November 1, 2022, an additional 1,981,462 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $165 and an average price per share of $83.25.

Dividends Declared

We declared a dividend per share of $0.48 (2021 - $0.46) during the three months ended September 30, 2022, payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

NOTE 9 SEASONALITY

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital needs. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

NOTE 10 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

We sell potash outside Canada and the United States exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex. Sales to Canpotex are shown in Note 2.

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Receivables from Canpotex 1,454 828

NOTE 11 BUSINESS COMBINATIONS

Subsequent to September 30, 2022, we completed the previously announced acquisition of Casa do Adubo S.A. ("Casa do Adubo") on October 1, 2022 for a preliminary purchase price, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, of $279. We acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding Casa do Adubo stock. Casa do Adubo is an agriculture retailer in Brazil with 39 retail locations and 10 distribution centers. The expected benefits of the acquisition resulting in goodwill include: synergies from expected reduction in operating costs, wider distribution channel for selling products, a large assembled workforce and a potential increase in our customer base.

We have engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. Given the transaction closed on October 1, 2022, as at the date of our interim financial statements we do not have sufficient information to determine fair values and complete the purchase price allocation or the proforma financial information disclosures. As part of our due diligence process, we are continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and the amount of deferred income taxes arising on their recognition. We expect to finalize the amounts recognized as we obtain the information necessary to complete the analysis within one year from the date of the acquisition.

The Casa do Adubo acquisition was completed at the close of business on October 1, 2022, therefore, our consolidated statements of earnings did not include any impacts from Casa do Adubo for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Financial information related to Casa do Adubo is as follows:

2022 Pro Forma 1 Sales 440 EBITDA 40 1 Estimated annual sales and EBITDA if acquisition occurred at January 1, 2022. Net earnings before income taxes is not available.

