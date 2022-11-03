BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

Vancouver, November 3, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:MBVVF) is pleased to announce the following undertakings to provide working capital.
The Company announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1,500,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $150,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for one year.
The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.
For more information contact Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer
info@Bathurstmetalscorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!