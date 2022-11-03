Thesis Gold Receives >$7.5 Million from Warrant Exercise

Vancouver, November 3, 2022 - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received just over C$7.5 million from the exercise of 10,055,820 warrants (the "Warrants") that expired on October 31st 2022, with a strike price of $0.75. As of November 03, the Company has 64,885,864 million common shares outstanding. Proceeds from the exercise of the warrants will be used by the Company to help fund future exploration on its Ranch Gold Project, located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Ewan Webster, President, and CEO commented, "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support and vote of confidence in the project. The proceeds brought in by the exercise of the warrants strengthen our treasury and will allow us to continue advancing exploration on our Ranch Project. The majority of drill results from our summer 2022 drill program remain outstanding and we look forward to sharing those as they become available in the near future."

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project and the 2021 drill program, please click here to watch videos on the project.

