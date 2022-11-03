Lithium One Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, November 3, 2022 - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H49) (the "Company" or "LONE") is pleased to advise that it has arranged a private placement of up to 6,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,500,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement to complete the acquisition of the Lac Astrid Project (now called the Taycan Project) as disclosed in the Company's news release of September 23, 2022, for mineral exploration expenditures and to fund general working capital.

The Company may pay finder's fees and issue finder's warrants in connection with the private placement pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued under the placement will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The placement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company further advises that the private placement announced on September 23, 2022, has been cancelled.

On behalf of Lithium One Metals Inc.

"Nick Watters"

Director

