Copper Road Resources Inc. announces the grant of stock options

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 - Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CRD) ("Copper Road" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options of the Company to an officer, directors and a consultant. The options were granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one Copper Road common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until November 2, 2027.
The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. John Timmons President/CEO and Director Copper Road Resources Inc. Cellular (416) 931 2243 Email: jtimmons@copperroad.ca Web: www.copperroad.ca
Copper Road Resources Inc. is a Canadian based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company is exploring for large copper/gold deposits on the 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay Project 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!