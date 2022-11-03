Opawica Completes Acquisition and is Mobilizing Crew to Drill-Ready Cornwall Property

Vancouver - November 3rd, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is a mobilizing a to crew to the Cornwall Property (the "Cornwall Property" or the "Property"), located in the Kootenay Terrane of south-eastern British Columbia.

The Cornwall Property has five copper target areas consisting of pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted in a quartz-rich amphibolite. Mineralization is consistent with Besshi or Cyprus type VMS exhalative sulphides deposited in a mafic volcanic environment. The South, Dunn Creek, and Dunn Road showings appear to be on the same sulphide-bearing stratigraphic horizon which has been tentatively traced along a strike length of over 2km. The North showing is similar in character but appears to be off stratigraphic trend from the other showings.

The Company has mobilized a crew to undertake surface evaluation of the five target areas. Target 1 is a stratigraphic feature that consists of a 2km (+) long linear multi parameter anomaly including coincident zinc, lead, and barium in soil anomalies, and a TEM conductor located west of the Dunn Creek showing area. Target 2 is located south of Dunn Creek and is a strong chargeability feature with coincident resistivity low/high magnetic susceptibility and a zinc-in-soil anomaly. Target 3 is located northwest of Target area 1 (possible continuation) and hosts a chargeability feature, magnetic anomalies, and barium in soil anomalies. Target 4 is a TEM conductor with a coincident copper-in-soil anomaly. Target 5 is a TEM conductor with coincident copper-in-soil anomaly.

Of Particular interest is the Target 1 area which has numerous encouraging coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies with a recommended drill program.

CEO Blake Morgan states" We are thrilled to be hitting the ground on the drill ready Cornwall Project. With multiple drill ready targets, the Opawica team will begin to prioritise these into high priority targets".

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (1000315), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec, and in central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a strong record of discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

