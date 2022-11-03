CaNickel Mining Appoints Shirley Anthony as Vice President, Corporate Development

Vancouver, November 3, 2022 - CaNickel Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CML) ("CaNickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shirley Anthony as Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Anthony's responsibilities will include corporate development, contract negotiations, and oversight of the legal and financial matters of the Company.

Ms. Anthony has over 14 years of corporate communications, corporate development, and strategic marketing experience at numerous publicly traded North American resource companies ranging from early-stage exploration to production. Most recently, she held the role of VP Investor Relations and Communications with Cassiar Gold Corp. Prior to that, she held roles as Director, Corporate Communications with Maple Gold Mines; VP, Corporate Communications for International Tower Hill Mines; Manager, Corporate Communications for Corvus Gold; and Corporate Communications Manager for Silvercorp Metals. Ms. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of British Columbia and is based in Vancouver, B.C.

ABOUT CANICKEL

CaNickel Mining Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company with a 100% interest in the formerly producing Bucko Lake Mine and nickel sulphide project located near Wabowden, Manitoba. The project hosts significant unmined historical nickel sulphide resources and the Bucko Lake Mine has a 1,000 tpd processing mill facility and tailings disposal management area along with a 100-person camp. The mine has been under care and maintenance since 2012.

