Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with JMW and Maxwell Properties, Quebec

Toronto, November 3, 2022 - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into option agreements (the "Agreements") with Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes") whereby Gitennes has granted the Company the option to acquire up to an 85% interest in two projects (called the "JMW" and "Maxwell" Properties), located in the Chapais-Chibougamau Area Quebec, Canada.

The JMW Property lies along the Guercherville Deformation zone which is host to several past producing mines as well as Iamgold's Nelligan deposit that hosts approximately 3.1 million of ounces of gold. The JMW Property has gold mineralization and visible gold in drill holes associated with the deformation zone. Gold has also been observed in intrusive rocks to the north of the deformation zone. Additionally, a target on JMW is the sediments which is the host rock for the neighbouring Nelligan deposit.

The Maxwell Project is approximately 15 km to the northeast of JMW and close to Iamgold's Monster Lake deposit that hosts 433,000 ounces of gold. Maxwell has several occurrences of gold in both the fine and heavy fraction of glacial tills and the gold in tills is associated with mapped structures. The structures are northeast trending, similar to Iamgold's Nelligan property. Maxwell has seen very little exploration and several Electro-Magnetic geophysical anomalies remain untested.

Terms of the Agreements

The Company may earn an initial 70% interest in each property under the following terms:

JMW Property*

Cash Common Shares Work Commitments On signing $5,000 On Closing 125,000 Year 1 Annivesary 150,000 $500,000 Year 2 Anniversary 250,000 $500,000 Year 3 Anniversary 350,000 $500,000 Total $5,000 825,000 $1,500,000

* The Company may earn an additional 15% interest by completing an NI 43-101 compliant resource on the property.

Maxwell Property*

Cash Common Shares Work Commitments On signing $5,000 On Closing 125,000 Year 1 Anniversary 50,000 $250,000 Year 2 Anniversary 150,000 $350,000 Year 3 Anniversary 250,000 $400,000 Total $5,000 575,000 $1,000,000

* The Company may earn an additional 15% interest by completing an NI 43-101 compliant resource on the property.

The Company has paid a finder's fee of 200,000 common shares to an arm's-length party for organizing the transaction. All shares issuable pursuant to the transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

