Quantum Battery Readys Portfolio for Investment

Vancouver, November 3, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that management has received several proposals from third parties to provide additional financing to the Company. Due to the increased demand of electric vehicles and technology requiring lithium batteries and the influx of interest in Quantum, the Company has begun the process of budgeting development and expansion of their current and possible future assets. The Company currently has six properties with EV metals that are thoroughly being explored, but with possible further funding could receive more robust exploration plans.

The shortages of electric battery raw materials especially from domestic sources is significant. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the world's largest producer of cobalt and holds more than 50 percent of the global cobalt reserves. Cobalt is used in lithium-ion batteries that form an integral part of electric automobiles, mobile phones and laptop computers. Demand for cobalt is expected to rise significantly over the coming years. Many manufacturers prefer to receive their supply from North America which is deemed to be a stable jurisdiction. All of Quantum's properties are located in Canada.

"With possible significant funding on the horizon we are evaluating our current portfolio's needs and looking at possible situations to expedite development of our properties. We have overseen exploration programs and will likely be able to increase further development of our assets. Furthermore, with additional funding the acquisition of further Lithium and Cobalt Properties will likely occur as we look to take a significant piece of the region," states Marc Momeni, Chief Executive Officer.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142990