NorthWest Copper Announces Release of First ESG Report

VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2022 - NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or "the Company") (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce that it has released its foundational Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report for the period ending December 31, 2021, which is available at:



https://northwestcopper.ca/investors/annual-esg-report/, and at

https://onyen.com/published/NWC_2021_Annual_592.html

The report highlights the Company's initial scan on its adherence to reporting standards and ethical and transparent project development. NorthWest was formed in March 2021 when the Company merged with Sun Metals Corp. Launching the tracking and reporting of the Company's ESG practices and performance was an important first step for the Company.

"NorthWest Copper has prioritized ESG from our inception in 2021," said President and CEO Peter Bell. "We are pleased to provide this report as part of our commitment to transparency. It gives us a strong baseline to track and demonstrate our progress in this area as we advance our projects."

The report, which is aligned to the standards and framework of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, includes both quantitative and qualitative metrics from March 5 to December 31, 2021. NorthWest plans to produce this report on an annual basis going forward.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Northwest Copper Corp.

"Peter Bell"

Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Lekich, Director Investor Relations

Tel: 604-697-4962

Email: plekich@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking information including but not limited to statements with respect to: the Company's goals for 2022 and 2023; the Company's ESG goals, reporting and performance; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; mine plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest Copper; and future development plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest Copper believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest Copper can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest Copper's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information is subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest Copper's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest Copper; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest Copper; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest Copper's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. NorthWest Copper does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.