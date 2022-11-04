ATEX Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, November 4, 2022 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that it granted an aggregate of 2,255,000 stock options with 1,500,000 granted to directors and officers of ATEX and 755,000 granted to employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.62 until November 2, 2027.
About ATEX Resources Inc.
ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project is located immediately north of the El Indio Mineral Belt in Atacama Region, Chile.
For further information, please contact: Raymond Jannas, President and CEO Email: rjannas@atexresources.com
or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143014
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!