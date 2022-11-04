Menü Artikel
ATEX Announces Grant of Stock Options

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, November 4, 2022 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that it granted an aggregate of 2,255,000 stock options with 1,500,000 granted to directors and officers of ATEX and 755,000 granted to employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.62 until November 2, 2027.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project is located immediately north of the El Indio Mineral Belt in Atacama Region, Chile.

For further information, please contact:
Raymond Jannas,
President and CEO
Email: rjannas@atexresources.com

or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143014


