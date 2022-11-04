NewOrigin Gold Announces Management and Proposed Board Changes

Toronto, November 4, 2022 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. ("NewOrigin" or the "Company") (TSXV:NEWO) (OTC:TROIF) is pleased to announce the appointments of Andrew Thomson as Lead Director and Michael Farrant as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective October 18, 2022. Andrew Thomson will continue as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of NewOrigin and is replacing Elijah Tyshynski as Lead Director. Michael Farrant is replacing Brian Jennings as CFO. In addition, David Farquharson has stepped down as President and will continue in a consulting role with the Company and Alex Rodriguez Tovalino will be standing for election to the board of directors at NewOrigin's next Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2022, and will replace Alexandria Marcotte.

"Michael Farrant is a proven CFO and business leader, delivering impressive results throughout his 26 year career in the mining sector. Michael brings diversified and valued experience for both managing and leading junior exploration companies," said Andrew Thomson, Lead Director and CEO of NewOrigin. "I would like to thank Brian and Alexandria for their past service with NewOrigin. I look forward to working with Michael and Alex in their new roles and will continue to work with David to advance NewOrigin."

Mr. Farrant has 26 years' experience in the gold exploration and mining space including former President and CEO of a TSX listed Mexican gold producer, Vice President, Treasurer and Operations Controller with Kinross Gold Corporation and Corporate Controller with Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Farrant was a co-founder, President and CEO of Commonwealth Silver and Gold Mining Inc. which was acquired by Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. in 2015. Mr. Farrant received a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University in 1992 and earned his CA in 1995 with Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC).



Mr. Rodriguez currently serves as Vice President, Corporate Development overseeing strategy, business development and investor relations for O3 Mining Inc. Mr. Rodriguez is an economist with over 10 years' experience in the mining industry and capital markets, spanning both corporate development and equity research roles. He led a range of strategic and finance initiatives at Volcan Compañía Minera ("Volcan") as Head of Business Development. Prior to Volcan, Mr. Rodriguez worked at Kallpa Securities in metals and mining equity research. He holds an MBA from the University of Toronto - Rotman School of Management.

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery on its Sky Lake gold project in the Canadian Shield. NewOrigin's management and board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits. NewOrigin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

For Further Information Contact:

Andrew Thomson, Lead Director & CEO

Tel: 905-727-1779 E-mail: at@neworigingold.com

or visit www.neworigingold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.