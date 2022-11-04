Sun Summit Retains Acuity Advisory Corp. for Communications and Advisory Services

Vancouver, November 4, 2022 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) has retained Acuity Advisory Corp. of Vancouver, BC to provide communications and advisory services commencing November 3, 2022.

Acuity was founded in 2022 to provide assistance to Canadian and U.S. listed companies with their corporate communications. Acuity's founders and principals, Jeffrey Wilson and Roger Blair have over 25 and 22 years of experience respectively, in public markets, bringing to Sun Summit extensive experience in investor relations and corporate communications, within the global mining industry. Acuity's network encompasses North American and international investors, consisting of institutional and retail investors, retail advisors, investment bankers, mining analysts, high net worth individuals and strategic investors.

Acuity will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for its services until December 31, 2022, after which the fee will be $12,000 per month, which fee will be paid from the Company's working capital. The retainer has an initial term of six months, which will continue thereafter on a monthly basis and may be terminated at any time on 30 days notice by either Acuity or Sun Summit.

Sun Summit has granted to Acuity's shareholders options to purchase an aggregate of 200,000 shares for five years at a price of $0.16 per share. Each option vests at the rate of 50,000 shares every three months, commencing three months from granting. Acuity and its shareholders have advised Sun Summit that they do not currently own any shares of the Company nor do they have any right to purchase shares other than an option to purchase 100,000 shares from the Company at $0.25 per share until July 11, 2027 held by Jeffrey Wilson.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100% controlled Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns. The project benefits from excellent developed infrastructure and year-round drilling access. The Buck Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on accountable development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143137