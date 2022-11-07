Newcrest Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Melbourne, November 6, 2022 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is pleased to release its Sustainability Report for the 2022 financial year. Newcrest achieved solid progress across its material sustainability objectives during the year, reinforcing the company's commitment to keep people safe, support communities and expand its sustainability agenda.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "The company's sustainability performance is a critical step towards realising our purpose to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining."

"Being a safe and sustainable business is imperative for our continued success, as society, shareholders and our employees expect more than just strong financial performance," said Mr Biswas.

FY22 highlights include:

Increased global female representation from 15.6% to 16.5% [1]

Dedicated Respect@Work team established to focus on actions to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment

Released Newcrest's second Modern Slavery Statement

$50m contributed to community expenditure [2]

Group water stewardship framework and target developed

Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap has identified key steps to deliver our goal of net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2050[3]

Newcrest Chief Sustainability Officer, Beth White, said, "The company's continued success was made possible through the commitment of Newcrest people. I look forward to working with the many diverse and talented teams within Newcrest, as we continue to integrate sustainability across the business," said Ms White.

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed at www.newcrest.com.

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.

[1] Australian, PNG and Red Chris operations only (excludes Brucejack).

[2] All financial data presented is in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

[3] Newcrest intends to work across its value chain to reduce its Scope 3 emissions.

