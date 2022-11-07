Banyan Intersects 1.13 g/t Gold over 84.4 Metres at Aurex Hill Deposit, Aurmac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, November 7, 2022 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from thirty-six (36) diamond drill holes completed during the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits located on the Company's AurMac Property, Yukon Territory.

Assay highlights from this most recent batch of assays received include:

56.6 metres ("m") of 0.46 g/t Au from 35.1 m in DDH AX-22-283

34.5 m of 1.00 g/t Au from 67.1 m in DDH AX-22-284

19.2 m of 1.24 g/t Au from 121.9 m in DDH AX-22-284

49.6 m of 0.48 g/t Au from 28.1 m in DDH AX-22-291

30.9 m of 1.27 g/t Au from 50.3 m in DDH AX-22-293

58.2 m of 0.57 g/t Au from surface (9.1 m) in DDH AX-22-299

67.1 m of 0.69 g/t Au from surface (16.8 m) in DDH AX-22-301

71.0 m of 0.41 g/t Au from 48.7 m in DDH AX-22-303

48.0 m of 0.47 g/t Au from 249.7 m in DDH AX-22-310

64.4 m of 0.81 g/t Au from 53.0 m in DDH AX-22-313

84.4 m of 1.13 g/t Au from 22.8 m in DDH AX-22-320

70.6 m of 0.49 g/t Au from surface (5.4 m) in DDH AX-22-337

42.6 m of 0.85 g/t Au from 117.1 m in DDH AX-22-338

71.5 m of 0.92 g/t Au from 145.2 m in DDH AX-22-339

"2022 drill results continue to expand the extent of near/on-surface gold mineralization at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. "Both deposits remain open, with impressive results from the furthest north-eastern hole drilled in Powerline (AX-22-320) which returned an impressive 1.13 g/t gold over 84.4 m. The 2022 Drilling programs have now been completed for the season - with over 50,000 m of core drilled."

Results from this set of thirty-six (36) 2022 drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits (see Tables 1, Figure 1, and Figure 2) and the areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization from near/on-surface continues to be confirmed and expanded with each batch of assay results received.

The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the Property.

Visible gold from these holes is shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

Figure 1: East Powerline and Aurex Hill Drill Hole Locations, showing historic and completed diamond drill holes.

Figure 2: West Powerline Drill Hole Locations, showing historic and completed diamond drill holes.

Table 1: 2022 Highlighted Powerline & Aurex Hill Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-22-281 100.0 152.40 52.4 0.22 AX-22-282 141.7 147.8 6.1 0.25 AX-22-283 35.0 91.6 56.6 0.46 and 123.9 147.8 23.9 0.57 and 225.0 273.1 48.1 0.27 AX-22-284 67.1 101.6 34.5 1.00 and 121.9 141.1 19.2 1.24 and 247.5 256.5 9.0 0.45 AX-22-286 86.7 156.0 69.3 0.29 and 201.4 203.8 2.4 0.45 and 244.5 251.9 7.4 0.29 AX-22-288 80.9 130.9 50.0 0.21 and 201.6 214.1 12.5 0.38 and 242.3 287.2 44.9 0.29 AX-22-289 285.7 314.1 28.4 0.63 And 102.8 123.4 20.6 0.37 AX-22-290 25.9 36.6 10.7 0.22 and 89.0 108.2 19.2 0.21 and 150.9 179.9 29.0 0.30 and 210.3 236.2 25.9 0.19 AX-22-291 28.1 77.7 49.6 0.48 and 91.7 105.2 13.5 0.39 and 140.1 151.3 11.2 0.29 and 218.8 238.5 19.7 0.45 and 279.8 293.5 13.7 0.28 AX-22-292 43.0 59.5 16.5 0.30 and 99.6 113.5 13.9 0.34 and 146.5 256.7 110.2 0.25 AX-22-293 50.3 81.2 30.9 1.27 and 91.4 154.7 63.3 0.39 and 170.7 193.0 22.3 0.32 and 210.3 220.9 10.6 0.41 AX-22-294 30.2 45.2 15.0 0.44 and 66.2 100.9 34.7 0.30 and 203.6 212.5 8.9 0.26 and 242.5 257.5 15.0 0.71 and 294.8 302.0 7.2 0.87 AX-22-295 18.7 31.5 12.8 0.22 and 74.1 84.3 10.2 0.35 and 105.2 117.5 12.3 0.34 and 177.6 200.0 22.4 0.41 and 219.7 251.6 31.9 0.28 AX-22-296 3.1 48.8 45.7 0.22 AX-22-298 47.2 61.8 14.6 0.46 and 245.1 270.4 25.3 0.25 and 292.7 319.1 26.4 0.30 AX-22-299 9.1 67.3 58.2 0.57 AX-22-301 16.8 83.8 67.0 0.69 AX-22-302 51.8 90.6 38.8 0.30 AX-22-303 48.7 119.7 71.0 0.41 and 161.0 161.8 0.8 121.6 AX-22-305 4.6 61.0 56.4 0.20 and 193.7 214.9 21.2 0.37 AX-22-308 35.0 41.6 6.6 0.44 and 185.5 233.5 48.0 0.26 AX-22-310 24.1 66.0 41.9 0.28 and 198.0 225.8 27.8 0.30 and 249.7 297.7 48.0 0.47 AX-22-311 59.3 66.4 7.1 0.44 and 106.1 119.3 13.2 0.25 and 225.4 227.1 1.68 0.55 AX-22-313 12.2 18.3 6.10 0.34 and 53.0 117.4 64.4 0.81 and 157.3 164.6 7.3 1.30 and 186.8 189.4 2.6 0.50 AX-22-314 10.7 19.8 9.1 0.62 and 48.8 84.9 36.1 0.24 and 104.1 127.3 23.2 0.28 and 141.7 153.9 12.2 0.20 and 173.0 210.3 37.3 0.21 AX-22-315 15.2 100.4 85.2 0.33 and 133.6 172.2 38.6 0.20 AX-22-316 1.0 39.8 38.8 0.31 and 66.5 80.4 13.9 0.28 and 109.2 164.0 54.8 0.30 and 202.4 220.1 17.7 0.17 AX-22-317 75.2 81.3 6.1 0.42 and 104.9 193.7 88.8 0.33 and 256.3 264.0 7.7 0.42 AX-22-319 44.0 53.4 9.4 1.14 and 119.0 155.5 36.5 0.26 and 192.2 208.1 15.9 0.26 AX-22-320 22.8 107.2 84.4 1.13 AX-22-322 4.3 48.4 44.1 0.20 AX-22-327 7.7 105.2 97.5 0.35 AX-22-328 106.3 113.9 7.6 0.83 and 161.5 170.7 9.2 0.25 AX-22-337 5.4 76.0 70.6 0.49 and 117.1 159.7 42.6 0.85 AX-22-338 45.7 48.0 2.3 0.45 and 132.2 137.2 5.0 0.24 AX-22-339 30.5 35.1 4.6 0.81 and 126.5 131.8 5.3 0.27 and 145.2 216.7 71.5 0.92

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-22-281 466935 7082511 792 356 -60 245.36 AX-22-282 469414 7083990 835 011 -64 233.17 AX-22-283 466197 7083105 733 001 -59 295.05 AX-22-284 466970 7082681 788 009 -64 291.08 AX-22-286 466096 7083200 722 005 -63 298.7 AX-22-288 466201 7082992 735 352 -60 332.23 AX-22-289 466399 7083600 722 005 -59 342.6 AX-22-290 466200 7082900 736 004 -61 277.37 AX-22-291 466101 7083097 728 002 -61 303.27 AX-22-292 466200 7082825 737 359 -62 289.56 AX-22-293 467102 7082704 791 357 -62 255.44 AX-22-294 466100 7083002 731 003 -58 337.11 AX-22-295 466299 7082802 744 005 -61 300.74 AX-22-296 469239 7081801 963 359 -62 198.12 AX-22-298 466002 7083005 726 008 -57 354.48 AX-22-299 469236 7081898 972 359 -62 204.22 AX-22-301 469239 7082002 982 002 -64 211.84 AX-22-302 465896 7083003 721 009 -71 236.83 AX-22-303 469238 7082095 989 004 -62 192.02 AX-22-305 469244 7082306 994 003 -64 222.56 AX-22-308 469248 7082397 993 005 -64 240.79 AX-22-310 466003 7082696 730 354 -62 307.85 AX-22-311 469244 7082501 988 359 -66 227.08 AX-22-313 469250 7082602 984 006 -63 204.22 AX-22-314 469660 7082299 1005 359 -61 210.31 AX-22-315 469252 7082705 980 002 -65 203.91 AX-22-316 469659 7082407 1001 007 -64 220.07 AX-22-317 465995 7083202 716 355 -58 263.96 AX-22-319 469256 7082805 976 002 -63 233.63 AX-22-320 469677 7082613 988 002 -60 189.13 AX-22-322 469321 7081802 963 007 -53 220.98 AX-22-327 469329 7081999 980 359 -60 214.88 AX-22-328 465800 7083000 717 351 -58 228.6 AX-22-337 469103 7082700 969 360 -62 211.84 AX-22-338 469101 7082796 961 001 -61 185.92 AX-22-339 465700 7083004 711 357 -61 297.18

2022 Exploration Program Update

Banyan started its 2022 exploration program on January 26th and the last drill hole was completed on November 5th, with a total of two-hundred-eleven (211) drill holes culminating in over 50,000 metres ("m") of drilling designed to expand the mineralization around the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits. Core logging, processing and on-site sample preparatory lab activities will continue through November.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, B.C. utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 3 below) was announced on May 17, 2022.

The 173 sq km AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022 and consisted of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit Classification Tonnage

Tonnes Average Au Grade

g/t Au Content

k oz Airstrip 0.2 42.5 0.64 874 Powerline 0.2 152.0 0.59 2,898 Aurex Hill 0.3 12.5 0.53 215 Total Combined 0.2 - 0.3 207.0 0.60 3,990

Notes: ‎

The effective date for the Resource Estimate is May 13, 2022. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. Mr. Jutras is preparing a technical report supporting the Resource Estimate (the "Technical Report") in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, which will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within forty-five (45) ‎days of the date of the initial news release. ‎Please see the news release of May 17, 2022. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition ‎Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an ‎indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured mineral resource category. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 kilometres Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Person

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold Corp.

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

