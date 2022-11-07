EQS-News: Game on: Goliath Resources reports 98% hit rate with high-grade mineralization at Surebet!

The young Surebet discovery at Goliath Resources' (TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF) Golddigger Project (FRA: B4IF) in British Columbia's Golden Triangle is reliably delivering superlatives: the Surebet Zone is growing extremely fast and reliably, is continuous, extensive, thick and high-grade in its entirety. This is demonstrated by the first 27 assay results from the 2022 drilling campaign released by the company today. The data demonstrate that structurally-bound mineralization along the Surebet Zone extends over at least 1, 6 square kilometers. Results are pending from 43 additional drill holes from Pads 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 13, 17, Midwest, West of NE Fault and G, all within the Surebet Zone.

The success statistics speak for themselves: 96% (or 27 of 28) of the widely spaced drill holes assayed this year within the 1.6 square kilometer area of the Surebet Zone intersected broad high-grade intervals of high-grade gold-silver mineralization, demonstrating the continuity of this newly discovered large gold system. Results are pending from 43 additional drill holes from Pads 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 13, 17, Midwest, West of NE Fault and G, all located within the Surebet Zone, which remains open. Results will be posted as they are received, compiled and interpreted (see map below).

98% (or 53 of 54) of the widely spaced drill holes assayed to date (24 in 2021 and 27 in 2022) have intersected broad high-grade intervals of gold-silver mineralization within the 1.6 square kilometer Surebet Zone.

48% of all 92 holes (or 44) drilled in 2021/22 within the 1.6 square kilometer area of the Surebet Zone intersected intervals greater than 10 metres* of galena, sphalerite and pyrrhotite. In 2021, 25% of holes (or 6 of 24) intersected intervals greater than 10 metres of galena, sphalerite and pyrite, while in 2022, 56% of holes (or 38 of 68) intersected intervals greater than 10 metres of galena, sphalerite and pyrite.

Hole GD-22-58, drilled from the South Cliff Stepout Pad, intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 24.80 g/t AuEq (22.03 g/t Au and 127.62 g/t Ag) over 11.00 metres, including 38.70 g/t AuEq (34.42 g/t Au and 197.45 g/t Ag) over 7.00 metres* and 44.47 g/t AuEq (39.60 g/t Au and 224.10 g/t Ag) over 6.07 metres*.

Based on the 24 drill results from 2021 and the 27 drill results from this year, the weighted average thickness and grade of the Surebet Zone can be calculated in a total of 53 drill holes: Accordingly, the thickness of the mineralization is 5.64 meters with grades of 6.14 g/t gold equivalent.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, geological/technical director of Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath Resources, stated, "This first set of samples from the Surebet Zone provides an initial picture of where this story is headed. Many of these holes were drilled early in the season from lower elevation drill sites that were accessible at higher elevations before the snow melted. As a result, they are primarily located on the lower edges of the Surebet zone. Results from the drilling, which is still in the laboratory, will soon give us a picture of the continuity of mineralization within the Surebet Zone. Given the visual evidence of drill core discussed by Goliath in previous news releases, I am very confident that the continuity of the structure will be strong. As with any vein system, grades will be higher and lower from place to place, and high-grade shoots will inevitably emerge with further drilling, but we can already see that Surebet is continuous, extensive, thick and overall high-grade."

Roger Rosmus, founder and CEO of Goliath Resources, added, "Assays within the Surebet Zone, which covers an area of 1.6 square kilometers, have returned a 98% hit rate, with 27 drill holes from this year and 24 from 2021 intersecting significant widths of high-grade gold-silver mineralization. This demonstrates the excellent continuity of this newly discovered large gold system. This is an exceptional result for an exploration drilling program considering the wide spacing between drill holes, and it remains open. We are clearly on a once-in-a-lifetime large gold discovery. We believe we may be seeing the tip of the iceberg based on the enormous gold mineralization system that assay results indicate extends over 5.25 square kilometers and remains open."

Bottom line: geologists are very likely to make a discovery like the Surebet Zone once in a lifetime. It cannot be overstated how recent Surebet's discovery history is and how purposefully Goliath is moving forward: In the third year after the discovery, gold junior Goliath Resources has already drilled 31,500 meters and invested about CAD 20 million. The rate at which Goliath is proving structurally continuous mineralization is beating all records. But it's also the case that the reliable geology of the Surebet Zone has been extremely conducive to the scale and speed of drilling. In fact, infill drilling on the Surebet Zone has so far been more in the nature of confirmation drilling, usually only seen in advanced deposits. The footprint of the discovery now extends well beyond the 1.6 km² of Surebet itself. In total, the 2022 drilling has expanded the exploration window to 5.25 square kilometers. Based on its observations, Goliath has more than doubled its land package from 23,859 hectares to 52,756 hectares. It is therefore no exaggeration when CEO Roger Rosmus reminds us that Goliath has only discovered the tip of the iceberg. Early observers are already comparing the Surebet/Golddigger project to Great Bear Resources' success at its eponymous project in Red Lake. Great Bear was famously acquired by Kinross in February of this year for CAD1.8 billion in cash and shares even before an initial resource was released. Goliath Resources certainly has the ingredients for a success story of this kind. The game is on.

