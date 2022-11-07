Strathmore's Night Owl Area of Mineralization Expanded with New Assay Results

Kelowna, November 7, 2022 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received additional uranium assay results from mineralized samples removed from an outcrop at the Night Owl uranium project in the Shirley Basin. The four new samples were collected outside the area previously tested and reported. Uranium concentrations in the new area range from 0.26% U 3 O 8 to 0.32% U 3 O 8 , and similar in nature to those previously sampled from boulders and other outcrop occurrences in the area.

Upon review of the latest Night Owl assay results, Mr. John DeJoia, Strathmore's Technical Advisor commented - "Looking back at my conventional mining experience, the biggest problems were usually miner training, ore (grade) control and mining dilution. Any training program required ore predictability and planning. If the miners could predict and plan their activities, production grades and volumes (dilution) could be maintained, and processing could be controlled. Having worked in the production world for a long time, it really encourages me to see the continuity of the grades we are seeing on this project. These assays are very promising for Night Owl."

The following table details the recent assay results in addition to those previously reported (see press releases dated September 20 and August 23, 2022).

Sample ID % U % U 3 O 8 Sample

Scintillometer

Readings (cps) 7 (new) 0.271 0.320 ~4,000 8 (new) 0.221 0.261 ~3,100 9 (new) .0226 0.267 ~3,200 10 (new) 0.225 0.265 ~3,200 1-1 0.283 0.334 ~4,200 1-2 0.326 0.384 ~4,800 2-1 0.189 0.223 ~2,500 2-2 0.226 0.266 ~3,000 3 0.209 0.246 ~2,700 4 0.235 0.277 ~3,300 5 0.194 0.229 ~2,500 6 0.238 0.281 ~3,500

The recent samples were obtained from an outcrop near where ~93 tons of ore at 0.24% U 3 O 8 was previously mined in the 1950-60s. The mineralization is contained within a brecciated zone lying at the unconformable contact between the Mississippian Madison Formation (limestone) and the overlying Pennsylvanian-Permian Casper Formation (sandstone). The 7- to 10-foot-thick zone of breccia consists of voids filled with silicious materials containing complex uranium minerals, including uranyl phosphates.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming. Strathmore has 3 projects, Agate, Beaver Rim and the former Uranium producing property, Night Owl.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

