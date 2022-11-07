Quebec Precious Metals Receives $ 1 M Payment

MONTREAL, November 7, 2022 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSX.V:CJC)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Corporation") announces that in connection with the October 10, 2022 press release stating that Vital Metals Limited ("Vital") has advised QPM that it is not proceeding with the acquisition of QPM's 68% interest in the Kipawa and 100% interest in the Zeus heavy rare earth projects, QPM has received a payment of $1,013,124 under the terms of the binding term sheet dated August 9, 2021, as amended on February 4, 2022 between QPM and Vital.
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Sakami project and advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!