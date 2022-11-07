Green Star Royalties Appoints Carbon Executives

November 7 2022 - TORONTO, ON - Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties" or the "Company") (TSXV:STRR), (OTC:STRFF) is pleased to announce the appointments of Rina Cerrato as Chief Commercial Officer and Tanushree Bagh Mukherjee as Chief Development Officer by its majority-owned, pure-green joint venture Green Star Royalties Ltd. ("Green Star"). These appointments represent a significant strengthening of Green Star's carbon market and project development expertise, and reflect its growing project pipeline of premium North American, nature-based environmental solutions.

Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer of Star Royalties and Green Star, commented: "We are excited and proud to appoint two highly experienced and well-recognized carbon industry leaders in Rina and Tanushree. Their extensive knowledge of carbon markets, registry protocols, and carbon project evaluation will prove to be an invaluable asset as we continue to rapidly grow Green Star. Rina and Tanushree will also join Green Star's Technical Committee, where together with our joint venture partners, they will provide informed recommendations on future portfolio investments."

Tanushree Bagh Mukherjee, Chief Development Officer

Tanushree Bagh Mukherjee has over 16 years of climate-specific experience across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, having started from the early stages of the Clean Development Mechanism, where she developed a robust understanding of Kyoto methodologies. Prior to joining Green Star, Mrs. Mukherjee was the Director of Verified Carbon Standard Program Management at Verra, where she led a large team of carbon specialists as well as provided guidance and support to project developers and other stakeholders using Verra programs, standards, and frameworks to achieve their climate and sustainable development goals. Prior to Verra, Mrs. Mukherjee worked in progressively senior roles with several international carbon organizations including South Pole, Evolution Markets and EcoSecurities, managing global project identification and business development, methodology and project development, as well as standards, regulatory services, and co-benefits mapping support.

Mrs. Mukherjee is a member of the advisory board of W+ Standard, a unique certification label that endorses projects which create increased social and economic benefits for women participating in economic development or environment projects. Mrs. Mukherjee holds a Master of Science degree in Natural Resources Management and Environmental Sciences with a major in Climate Change from TERI University.

Rina Cerrato, Chief Commercial Officer

Rina Cerrato has nearly 20 years of technical and regulatory experience in carbon markets, including greenhouse gas quantification and analysis, and carbon markets regulatory compliance. Mrs. Cerrato has been involved in the monetization of the carbon value in emission reduction opportunities throughout her career, having screened and evaluated carbon investments since the first commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol. Prior to joining Green Star, she worked at Nuseed, supporting the commercialization of agricultural products into non-fossil-based fuels for the transportation and aviation sectors. Mrs. Cerrato is an advisor to the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and to iClima Earth, a green fintech company. She has also consulted for Environment and Climate Change Canada and supported innovative companies across multiple technologies through greenhouse gas quantification and carbon monetization strategies. Previously, Mrs. Cerrato was a Director at Inlandsis Fund and Senior Director at Natsource Asset Management, LLC. Mrs. Cerrato is an environmental engineer and holds a Master of Environmental Studies degree from York University.

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and carbon credit royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its majority-owned, pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to precious metals and carbon credit prices with an increasingly negative carbon footprint. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

