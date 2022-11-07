American Creek Resources Announces DTC Eligibility

Cardston, November 7, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of American Creek's shares in the United States.

The Corporation's shares began trading on the OTCQB on June 2, 2022 under the ticker "ACKRF".

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Robert Edwards, Chief Financial Officer remarked, "This is an exciting and important milestone for American Creek, increasing convenience to our current and prospective shareholders in the US public markets. Being DTC eligible will make the trading of our stock easier, faster and cheaper for a wider array of investors."

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

