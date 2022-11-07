Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 1.50m of 1,367 g/t Ag within 12.51 meters Grading 442 g/t Ag at Kitsol Vein

Vancouver, November 7, 2022 - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce results from drilling at the Torbrit Resource area, including infill and step-out drilling within the Kitsol Vein zone.

The high-grade, potentially bulk-mineable Kitsol Vein continued to deliver outstanding, contiguous silver and base metal mineralization, where DV22-291 intersected 12.51m (8.88m true width) averaging 442 g/t Ag, 0.68% Pb and 0.42% Zn, including of 1,367 g/t Ag over 1.50m (1.07m true width), as an up-dip infill hole from previous high-grade intercepts.

Highlights include:

DV22-289: 979 g/t Ag over 0.49 meters true width, step out at Torbrit Main

DV22-291: 442 g/t Ag over 8.88 meters true width, infill at Kitsol

DV22-298: 372 g/t Ag over 10.78 meters true width, up-dip extension at Kitsol

DV22-308: 297 g/t Ag over 6.59 meters true width, step out at Torbrit Main

DV22-312: 585 g/t Ag over 3.30 meters true width, step out at Torbrit Main

"In addition to discovery-focused exploration drilling, Dolly Varden Silver has been prioritizing resource expansion and upgrading at the Torbrit/Kitsol, Wolf, Homestake Main and Homestake Silver deposits. We continue to encounter wide, potentially bulk-mineable vein-hosted silver mineralization at Kitsol, and expect to announce significant drill results from the other resource areas in the next few weeks," said Shawn, Khunkhun, President and CEO.

The 2022 exploration drill program on the Kitsault Valley trend has completed 37,061m in 108 drill holes. Drilling wrapped up in mid-October, with the majority of assays still pending. Additionally, ground geophysics, surface mapping and prospecting work were completed, evaluating historic prospects and identifying new silver and gold occurrences.

Torbrit Main and North Deposits consist of distinctive stratabound silver mineralization associated with a high potassium and coincident sodium depletion alteration signature. Layers consist of red jasper with bladed crystal growths after barite later replaced by silica. Relatively quick capping of the system by volcanic activity caused an overprinting of epithermal brecciation and veining which further augmented the silver grades within the deposit area.





Figure 1. Drill hole DV22-308 from Torbrit Main showing typical red jasperoid stratabound mineralization with epithermal overprint carrying higher silver grades

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/143231_102a401624b57ac9_002full.jpg.

The main focus of Torbrit step out drilling at the Torbrit Main Deposit targeted the southern limits of the current Mineral Resource. Drill holes were oriented to step-out from, as well as infill areas of modelled inferred resources (see Figure 3). The Torbrit horizon was intersected in all expansion holes; future infill drilling programs will target high grade shoots within the lower grade horizon, which were commonly encountered in historic mining at the Torbrit, Wolf and Dolly Varden deposits.





Figure 2. Location along the Kitsault Valley trend

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/143231_102a401624b57ac9_003full.jpg.

The Kitsol Vein is considered part of the epithermal, structurally controlled system that over printed the stratabound layers. Mineralization consists of pyrargerite (ruby silver), argentite and native silver in a silica breccia vein system. The northeast/southwest orientation of the vein and nature of the high grade silver plunge is similar to what is developing at the Wolf deposit 1.4km to the north (see figure 2).

Drilling during the 2022 season at Kitsol has encountered wide, high grade silver mineralization, commonly with overprinting high-grade vein shoots within wide vein sets. Previously reported step-out drill hole DV22-283 that intersected 50.18m (~30.0m true width) averaging 414 g/t Ag (see news release August 10, 2022) suggest multiple high-grade, steeply plunging yet wide silver shoots that extend to surface, as demonstrated by up-dip hole DV22-298 which intersected 21.55m (10.78m true width) grading 372 g/t Ag (see Figure 5). Additional results from step-out drill holes testing deeper, down plunge mineralization from DV22-283 at the Kitsol Vein are pending.





Figure 3. Plan map, Torbrit Resource Area with 2019 resource block model. Yellow/orange blocks indicates targeted expansion areas of Inferred and exploration potential respectively.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/143231_102a401624b57ac9_004full.jpg.





Figure 4. Geological Cross Section (A-B) of southern Torbrit deposit with 2019 modelled mineralized envelope in red and 2022 drilling with mineralized intercepts as pink lithology

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/143231_102a401624b57ac9_005full.jpg.





Figure 5. Kitsol vein long section highlighting six 2022 infill and expansion drill holes that define a steep plunge to high-grade silver mineralization. Section view looking Northwest.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/143231_102a401624b57ac9_006full.jpg.

Table 1. Drill hole assays for Torbrit Deposit Area (including Kitsol Vein zone as noted).

Hole ID From To Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m)* Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(ppm) AgEq**

(g/t) DV22-282

(Kitsol) 175.38 179.05 3.67 2.83 210 0.48 0.11 0.04 232 DV22-284 111.33 112.97 1.64 1.31 50 0.58 6.10 NSV 299 and 114.43 115.51 1.08 0.86 129 0.16 1.45 NSV 189 and 125.32 128.85 3.53 2.82 27 0.11 3.44 0.06 165 DV22-286

(Kitsol) 173.54 174.50 0.96 0.58 141 0.81 0.55 0.15 200 and 177.00 183.95 6.95 4.17 188 0.24 0.16 0.09 209 including 178.80 179.53 0.73 0.44 448 0.15 0.18 0.16 473 including 181.92 182.42 0.50 0.30 564 0.29 0.11 0.39 609 DV22-287 176.00 177.00 1.00 0.90 NSV NSV 1.69 NSV 64 DV22-289 11.49 12.00 0.51 0.49 979 0.37 0.16 NSV 996 DV22-291

(Kitsol) 120.19 132.70 12.51 8.88 442 0.26 0.31 NSV 462 including 120.19 120.72 0.53 0.38 144 1.21 1.33 0.05 236 including 125.50 127.00 1.50 1.07 1367 0.22 0.17 NSV 1380 DV22-290 19.21 19.94 0.73 0.70 406 0.17 0.13 NSV 416 DV22-292 NSV DV22-293 88.34 91.80 3.46 3.43 136 0.05 0.02 NSV 138 including 90.77 91.80 1.03 1.02 166 0.08 0.03 NSV 170 DV22-295

(Kitsol) 145.90 152.00 6.10 3.48 145 0.85 0.36 NSV 185 including 147.40 151.00 3.60 2.05 166 0.23 0.33 NSV 186 and 240.50 241.00 0.50 0.29 230 0.02 0.01 0.01 232 DV22-298

(Kitsol) 25.45 47.00 21.55 10.78 372 0.68 0.42 NSV 409 including 27.79 34.56 6.77 3.39 785 1.59 0.64 NSV 858 including 27.25 28.85 1.60 0.80 517 5.48 2.40 NSV 777 including 29.50 30.50 1.00 0.50 1054 0.50 0.21 NSV 1077

*Calculated true widths vary depending intersection angles and range from 50% to 100% of intersection lengths

**AgEq is calculated using $US1650/oz Au, $US20/oz Ag, $US0.90/lb Pb and $US1.10/lb Zn

Table 1 con't. Drill hole assays for Torbrit Deposit Area (including Kitsol Vein zone as noted).

Hole ID From To Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m)* Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(ppm) AgEq**

(g/t) DV22-296 81.00 82.25 1.25 0.89 119 1.15 0.27 NSV 165 and 85.05 88.50 3.45 2.45 130 1.31 0.41 NSV 186 and 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.71 98 1.28 0.35 NSV 151 and 108.40 115.60 7.20 5.11 60 1.44 0.67 NSV 130 and 124.25 125.40 1.15 0.82 274 0.05 0.43 NSV 292 DV22-297 NSV DV22-299 19.45 23.00 3.55 3.12 166 0.03 0.06 NSV 169 and 30.50 31.00 0.50 0.44 517 3.16 0.09 NSV 618 and 52.35 52.83 0.48 0.42 267 2.29 0.07 NSV 341 and 74.73 75.48 0.75 0.66 242 0.26 0.10 NSV 254 and 107.12 112.00 4.88 4.29 168 0.15 0.50 NSV 192 and 122.87 123.53 0.66 0.58 199 0.25 0.19 NSV 214 DV22-301 127.50 129.00 1.50 0.66 370 0.55 0.15 NSV 393 and 163.30 164.16 0.86 0.38 153 0.26 0.20 0.01 168 including 173.16 173.95 0.79 0.35 235 0.22 0.16 NSV 248 DV22-303 150.91 154.85 3.94 3.43 325 0.42 0.06 0.30 340 DV22-305 157.00 159.26 2.26 2.21 168 0.21 0.05 NSV 176 and 170.05 170.55 0.50 0.49 283 0.05 0.02 NSV 285 DV22-306 114.00 117.41 3.41 3.41 132 0.40 0.64 0.01 170 and 119.00 123.50 4.50 4.50 166 0.12 0.56 0.02 193 and 148.00 151.44 3.44 3.44 191 0.06 0.03 0.01 194 and 155.00 159.00 4.00 4.00 145 0.18 0.09 0.01 155 DV22-308 146.18 154.52 8.34 6.59 297 1.25 0.47 NSV 354 including 149.75 152.28 2.53 2.00 773 1.29 0.68 NSV 839 DV22-309 126.62 128.58 1.96 1.84 193 0.48 0.03 0.01 210 DV22-310 NSV DV22-312 60.00 63.30 3.30 3.30 585 0.02 0.06 NSV 588 including 60.00 61.13 1.13 1.13 1050 0.02 0.06 NSV 1053 and 105.25 108.62 3.37 3.37 159 0.13 0.04 NSV 165 DV22-313 80.00 81.10 1.10 1.10 158 0.01 0.30 NSV 169 and 105.00 106.67 1.67 1.67 160 0.30 0.09 NSV 173

*Calculated true widths vary depending intersection angles and range from 50% to 100% of intersection lengths

**AgEq is calculated using $US1650/oz Au, $US20/oz Ag, $US0.90/lb Pb and $US1.10/lb Zn

Table 2. Drill hole locations.

Hole ID Zone Easting

UTM83 (m) Northing

UTM83 (m) Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) DV22282 Kitsol 467543 6172134 404 118 -45 214.00 DV22286 Kitsol 467543 6172134 404 90 -58 438.00 DV22284 Torbrit 467833 6171639 349 28 -59 472.35 DV22287 Torbrit 467833 6171639 349 28 -88 215.00 DV22289 Torbrit 468026 6171334 352 50 -68 90.00 DV22290 Torbrit 468026 6171334 352 50 -69 165.00 DV22291 Kitsol 467571 6172168 394 100 -50 300.00 DV22295 Kitsol 467571 6172168 394 100 -60 339.00 DV22292 Torbrit 468040 6171287 358 55 -45 129.00 DV22293 Torbrit 468405 6171309 649 70 -50 137.00 DV22296 Torbrit 468405 6171309 649 45 -65 150.00 DV22297 Torbrit 468405 6171309 649 45 -80 201.00 DV22299 Torbrit 468405 6171309 649 15 -50 183.00 DV22298 Kitsol 467627 6172140 371 115 -65 121.00 DV22301 Torbrit 468330 6171405 643 45 -82 237.00 DV22303 Torbrit 468326 6171329 605 120 -83 216.00 DV22305 Torbrit 468326 6171329 605 200 -80 216.00 DV22306 Torbrit 468221 6171390 549 45 -55 216.00 DV22308 Torbrit 468221 6171390 549 50 -80 219.00 DV22309 Torbrit 468228 6171263 522 35 -60 177.00 DV22310 Torbrit 468228 6171263 522 35 -78 201.00 DV22312 Torbrit 468320 6171216 568 45 -58 150.00 DV22313 Torbrit 468320 6171216 568 45 -75 150.00

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Dolly Varden QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed and a 500 gram split is pulverized to minus 200mesh. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Au is determined by Fire Assay on a 30g split.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program at the Dolly Varden Project.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or information in this release relates to, among other things, the 2022 drill program at the Kitsault Valley Project, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the mineralization on the project is similar to Eskay and Brucejack, results of the mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization and our beliefs about the unexplored portion of the property.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") and management information circular dated January 21, 2022 (the "Circular"), both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A and the Circular are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Shawn Khunkhun, CEO & Director, 1-604-609-5137, www.dollyvardensilver.com;

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143231