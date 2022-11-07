Magna Mining Closes Acquisition of Lonmin Canada Inc.

Sudbury, November 7, 2022 - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Lonmin Canada Inc. ("Loncan"), including the Denison Project and the past producing Crean Hill Ni-Cu-PGE mine (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated August 15, 2022 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") among the Corporation, Loncan, each of the shareholders of Loncan and Sibanye UK Limited, as shareholder representative.

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, Magna acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Loncan, whose core asset is the Denison Project, in exchange for an aggregate purchase price of $16 million comprised of a closing payment of $13 million in cash (the "First Payment") and a deferred payment of $3 million (the "Deferred Payment") payable pro rata to each shareholder of Loncan (the "Vendors"). The Deferred Payment is payable on or before the 12-month anniversary of the closing of the Acquisition. The Corporation will use commercially reasonable efforts to settle the Deferred Payment in cash, but may, at its option, settle the Deferred Payment in common shares of the Corporation priced at the time of issue in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). As ongoing security pending the settlement of the Deferred Payment, the Corporation has granted a pledge of the shares of Loncan in favour of the Vendors. The Corporation inherited Loncan's existing commercial arrangements with Vale Canada Limited, including access rights and certain net smelter return royalties. Certain other arrangements, including Loncan's joint venture arrangements with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., terminated concurrently with the completion of the Acquisition.

In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, an advisory fee is payable to Desjardins Capital Markets in the form of a cash payment of $100,000 plus 314,564 common shares of the Corporation (the "Advisory Fee Shares"), valued at approximately $100,000 at a deemed price of $0.3179 per Advisory Fee Share. The Advisory Fee Shares are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Further details regarding the terms of the Acquisition and the Denison Project are set out in (i) the Corporation's news release dated August 16, 2022, and (ii) the Share Purchase Agreement, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile.

In addition, with the satisfaction of all conditions to the Acquisition, the Corporation satisfied the escrow release conditions relating to the 74,128,860 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the "Subscription Receipts") issued on a non-brokered private placement basis at a price of $0.27 per Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds of the subscription including the earned interest thereon (the "Escrowed Funds") were released to the Corporation and used, in part, to fund the First Payment of $13 million payable to the Vendors in connection with the Acquisition. Each Subscription Receipt has been automatically converted into one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.405 until November 4, 2025. The Corporation intends to use the balance of the Escrowed Funds from the Offering for ongoing exploration and development activities at the Denison Project.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development Corporation focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Corporation's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Corporation is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile and on the Corporation's website (www.magnamining.com).

