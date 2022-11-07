Satori Announces Completion of Fall Drilling at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Toronto, November 7, 2022 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces the completion of its 2022 fall drilling campaign where three holes were drilled, one at Main Zone and two holes at South Zone. Drilling at each zone was intended to follow up from the 2021 results, and to increase the geological confidence of the current mineral resource.

One hole, TLMZ22-23 (assays pending), targeted the Main Zone approximately 50 metres east of historical hole NAPUG339 which intersected 19.1 g/t Au over 1.90 metres. Review of the historical drilling suggested an opportunity to extend the Main Zone mineralization to the east.

Two holes targeted the South Zone. TLSZ22-24 (assays pending) was targeted to bisect the 60 metre gap between holes TLMZ21-05, which intersected 9.59 g/t AU over 11.75 metres, the longest, high grade interval ever reported at the South Zone, and TLSZ21-06, which intersected 8.79 g/t over 4.8 metres.

TLSZ22-25 (assays pending) was targeted 30 metres to the east of TLSZ21-05 and designed to test the eastern limit of the South Zone trend.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, states, "this fully funded drill program was designed to follow up on the excellent results from our 2021 South Zone drill program, and to increase the geological confidence of the current mineral resource for Tartan Lake, estimated to be 1.18 million tonnes averaging 6.32 g/t Au (Indicated) and 0.24 million tonnes averaging 4.89 g/t (Inferred). All holes in this fall 2022 program intersected typical quartz-carbonate veining. Our prior drilling at Tartan Lake clearly demonstrated the potential to increase the current mineral resource, given the high grade intercepts that were returned at both the Main and South Zones. We continue to evaluate all options to advance this exciting, road accessible gold system located in one of Canada's most storied mining camps, through cost effective exploration."

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is expanding the resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) which produced 36,000 ounces of gold before the mine was shut down due to, in part, the price of gold falling below USD$390. Remaining infrastructure includes: an indicated resource estimate of 240,000 ounces averaging 6.32 g/t Au (see news release February 23, 2017), an all-season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Satori believes the mineral resources of the project are currently limited by drill coverage.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 930-7711

pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143339