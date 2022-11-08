ARES Announces Update of Proposed Acquisition Transaction

Vancouver, November 8th, 2022 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Ares")) (CSE:ARS); (OTC:ARSMP); (FRA:N81) announces that it entered into a binding letter of offer (the "Binding Offer") with a court-appointed monitor (the "Monitor") to acquire (the "CCAA Acquisition") certain mineral resources entities (the "Target Entities") pursuant to proceedings initiated by the Target Entities under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA Proceedings"). The financial terms of the CCAA Acquisition are subject to a sealing order of the court administering the CCAA Proceedings. Closing of the CCAA Acquisition was subject to certain conditions, including delivery of certain funds to the Monitor pursuant to the Binding Offer and approval of the court. The Company was late securing the necessary funding to complete the CCAA Acquisition within the deadlines set out in the Binding Offer, as extended between the parties. The Monitor has terminated the Binding Offer on November 1, 2022. The Company notes that the Monitor has alleged breaches of certain terms of the Binding Offer and put the Company on notice that it may pursue legal proceedings in respect thereof. The Company will work to redress any legal consequences. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Monitor and the Company are in discussions to address certain key issues, with a view to reviving contractual arrangements with respect to the CCAA Acquisition.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

