Triple Flag Reports Q3 2022 Results

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, NYSE:TFPM) announced its results for the third quarter of 2022 and declared a dividend of US$0.05 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars.

"Our results from the third quarter of 2022 were broadly in-line with expectations and we are expecting our full-year GEOs sales to be towards the low end of our guidance range of 88,000 - 92,000 GEOs" commented Shaun Usmar, CEO. "Our portfolio has delivered year-over-year GEOs increases in gold streams and royalties to date. Silver GEOs have lagged, however, primarily due to changes in delivery timing from Cerro Lindo. Cerro Lindo is producing silver in concentrate in-line with our expectations for 2022, however a combination of a higher gold-silver ratio and changes in the quotational period associated with offtake contracts have impacted timing of our stream deliveries by several months on average. This points to a short-term timing impact in contrast to the robust underlying operational performance of the mine and portfolio as a whole. Our asset margins remain strong at 90%, our cash costs of $165 per GEO remain low, and our production base is diversified across 15 producing assets. With nearly 90% of our assets situated in the lowest half of their respective industry cost curves, our mining partners are well-positioned to weather inflationary pressures and the current volatile commodity price environment.

"We are also pleased to announce that during the quarter, shares of Triple Flag began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM, which is the same ticker under which we trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. We enjoyed ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on October 21, a recording of which you can view through our social media. This listing is another step in Triple Flag's value-creation journey that we are happy to have achieved."

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $33.8 million, compared to $37.1 million in Q3 2021.

Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") 1 sold of 19,523, compared to 20,746 in Q3 2021.

sold of 19,523, compared to 20,746 in Q3 2021. Net Earnings of $12.8 million, compared to $5.1 million in Q3 2021.

Adjusted Net Earnings 2 of $13.3 million, compared to $13.7 million in Q3 2021.

of $13.3 million, compared to $13.7 million in Q3 2021. Operating Cash Flow of $25.4 million, compared to $29.5 million in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $26.1 million, compared to $29.5 million in Q3 2021.

of $26.1 million, compared to $29.5 million in Q3 2021. Strong Asset Margin 4 of 90%, broadly in line with the same period in the prior year.

of 90%, broadly in line with the same period in the prior year. Cash Costs per GEO 5 of $165, broadly in line with the same period in the prior year.

of $165, broadly in line with the same period in the prior year. Quarterly dividend declared of US$0.05 per common share that will be paid on December 15, 2022.

GEOs Sold by Commodity, Revenue by Commodity, and Financial Highlights Summary Tablea

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 ($ thousands except GEOs, Asset Margin, Cash Costs per GEO, and per share numbers) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GEOs1 Gold 11,918 10,154 33,587 30,529 Silver 6,134 9,439 21,368 29,643 Other 1,471 1,153 4,188 2,825 Total 19,523 20,746 59,143 62,997 Revenue Gold 20,605 18,171 61,205 54,981 Silver 10,605 16,891 39,159 53,363 Other 2,544 2,064 7,635 5,087 Total 33,754 37,126 107,999 113,431 Net Earnings 12,815 5,128 39,626 32,146 Net Earnings per Share 0.08 0.03 0.25 0.22 Adjusted Net Earnings2 13,258 13,714 43,583 44,155 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share2 0.09 0.09 0.28 0.30 Operating Cash Flow 25,356 29,455 81,655 91,018 Operating Cash Flow per Share 0.16 0.19 0.52 0.63 Adjusted EBITDA3 26,054 29,549 84,655 94,605 Asset Margin4 90% 91% 91% 91% Cash Costs per GEO5 165 166 169 162

Corporate Updates

Dividend: Triple Flag's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.05 per common share that will be paid on December 15, 2022, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022. This represents a yield of 1.7% based on the closing share price on November 4, 2022.

Credit Facility Amendment: On September 22, 2022, the Company extended the maturity of the $500 million credit facility by three years to August 30, 2026, and increased the uncommitted accordion from $100 million to $200 million, for total availability of up to $700 million. Under the amendment, the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") benchmark interest rate was replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). All other significant terms of the credit facility remain unchanged.

New York Stock Exchange Listing: On August 30, 2022, shares of Triple Flag began trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "TFPM", the same symbol the Company's common shares currently trade under in Canadian dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Following the commencement of trading of Triple Flag's common shares on the NYSE, Triple Flag discontinued the use of the TFPM.U ticker symbol traded in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Q3 2022 Portfolio Updates

Australia:

Northparkes (54% gold stream and 80% silver stream): Sales from Northparkes in Q3 2022 were 3,095 GEOs based on sales of 2,544 ounces of gold and 48,707 ounces of silver. Northparkes achieved record mill throughput during the quarter and the ramp-up of the E26 Lift 1 North Cave progressed slightly ahead of schedule. A Northparkes shipment was delayed from the third to the fourth quarter, impacting sales during the period.

Fosterville (2.0% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Fosterville in Q3 2022 equated to 2,016 GEOs. Fosterville produced 81,801 ounces of gold in Q3 2022 and produced 294,573 ounces in the first nine months of 2022. Exploration drilling on the Fosterville mining lease and exploration licenses has totaled 118,085 meters year to date versus a budget of 203,400 meters for the full year of 2022. Step-out drilling in Q3 returned high-grade results west of the Lower Phoenix zone and identified a new mineralized structure (Cardinal zone) in the hanging wall of Lower Phoenix, highlighted by visible-gold intercepts from the Cardinal zone that include 365.5 g/t gold over 1.1 meters. Based on the expected timing of mining higher-grade stopes, Fosterville is expected to have a strong fourth quarter of 2022.

Dargues (5.5% gross revenue ("GR") gold royalty): Royalties from Dargues in Q3 2022 equated to 617 GEOs. Dargues produced 8,968 ounces of gold in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 11,881 ounces in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Consent Modification was submitted to increase throughput by 17% and construction of the Stage 3 tailings storage facility embankment lift has been completed.

Latin America:

Cerro Lindo (65% silver stream): Sales from Cerro Lindo in Q3 2022 were 4,640 GEOs based on 422,374 ounces of silver sold. Cerro Lindo produced 1.1 million ounces of silver during Q3 2022, a slight decrease from 1.2 million ounces of silver Q2 2022 but an increase from 0.9 million ounces of silver in Q3 2021. During the third quarter, exploration continued to focus on extensions of known orebodies to the southeast of Cerro Lindo, and at the Pucasalla target, 4.5 km to the northwest of the mine. There are currently five operating drill rigs. A total of 5,845 meters of exploration drilling and 13,108 meters of infill drilling were executed during the quarter, totaling 19,335 meters and 40,069 meters year to date, respectively.

Buriticá (100% silver stream): Sales from Buriticá in Q3 2022 were 838 GEOs based on 77,546 ounces of silver sold. Production in September rebounded from reduced production in August which was affected by an illegal blockade of the mine for a period of 11 days.

Eastern Borosi (2.0% NSR royalty): Subsequent to quarter-end, Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") was granted the key environmental permits for the development and production of the open pit and underground mines within the Eastern Borosi Project from the corresponding Nicaraguan authorities. Calibre continues to advance the high-grade Eastern Borosi open pit and underground deposits that are expected to be in production during 2023 and feed into Calibre's central Libertad processing facility. Considerable progress has been made, including the advancement of road upgrades, site development, and purchase of new mining fleet.

North America:

Young-Davidson (1.5% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Young-Davidson in Q3 2022 equated to 733 GEOs. Young-Davidson produced 49,300 ounces of gold in Q3 2022 and produced 147,600 ounces in the first nine months of 2022, putting it on track to meet full year production guidance of 185,000 - 200,000 ounces. Underground mining rates were lower than the prior year period, averaging 7,000 tpd in the third quarter. Mining rates were impacted by scheduled maintenance downtime and increased frequency of energy reductions during periods of peak provincial electricity demand in the summer months, but are expected to increase in the fourth quarter and average 8,000 tpd.

Pumpkin Hollow (97.5% gold and silver stream): Subsequent to quarter-end, Nevada Copper Corp. ("Nevada Copper") signed its previously announced restart financing package in order to support the restart and ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow underground copper mine. As part of this package Triple Flag will increase its existing net smelter returns royalty on the Nevada Copper's open pit project from 0.7% to 2% for a purchase price of approximately US$26.2 million. Nevada Copper also announced the crossing of the second of three underground dikes that allows access to the higher-grade stopes of the EN Zone which represent approximately 80% of the value of the underground reserve. The underground crews have transitioned to the final dike crossing which is expected to be completed in early 2023 in preparation for the commencement of mining in the second half of 2023.

Tamarack (1.85% b NSR nickel and copper royalty on Talon's interest): Subsequent to quarter-end, Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon") was selected as a recipient of the first set of projects funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles. The application proposed an ore processing and tailings management facility located at an existing industrial brownfields site in Mercer County, North Dakota, receiving feedstock from the Tamarack mine in central Minnesota. The U.S. Department of Energy will provide a $114 million grant (estimated to be 27% of total project cost) towards project construction and execution costs for the Battery Minerals Processing Facility in North Dakota. Also during the quarter, Talon announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Tamarack. The total indicated mineral resource estimate now stands at approximately 8.56 million tonnes grading 1.73% nickel plus by-products (2.34% NiEq) containing 148,000 tonnes of nickel. This represents a 98% increase in the amount of contained nickel (in the indicated category) compared to Talon's previous indicated mineral resource estimate.

NSR nickel and copper royalty on Talon's interest): Subsequent to quarter-end, Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon") was selected as a recipient of the first set of projects funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles. The application proposed an ore processing and tailings management facility located at an existing industrial brownfields site in Mercer County, North Dakota, receiving feedstock from the Tamarack mine in central Minnesota. The U.S. Department of Energy will provide a $114 million grant (estimated to be 27% of total project cost) towards project construction and execution costs for the Battery Minerals Processing Facility in North Dakota. Also during the quarter, Talon announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Tamarack. The total indicated mineral resource estimate now stands at approximately 8.56 million tonnes grading 1.73% nickel plus by-products (2.34% NiEq) containing 148,000 tonnes of nickel. This represents a 98% increase in the amount of contained nickel (in the indicated category) compared to Talon's previous indicated mineral resource estimate. Gunnison (16.5% copper stream): Subsequent to quarter-end, Excelsior Mining Corp. ("Excelsior") announced positive results from well stimulation modelling for Gunnison. Based on the successful modelling results, Excelsior will proceed to field trials in 2023, subject to EPA approval. The EPA is currently processing Excelsior's permit amendment to allow well stimulation, which is expected to be approved in Q1 2023. Field trials are planned shortly thereafter. If field tests are successful, stimulation is expected to increase the natural fracture permeability for the wellfield.

Rest of World:

RBPlat (70% gold stream): Sales from RBPlat in Q3 2022 were 1,751 GEOs. RBPlat has completed the Maseve MF2 upgrade, is nearing the completion of the BRPM TSF expansion and has commenced a feasibility study for solar PV plant of 98MW. Operations during the quarter were interrupted by regulatory stoppages, supply chain and power supply issues, resulting a 6.2% decrease in 4E production for the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2021. Key operational focus remains geared towards re-establishing mineable face length, reduction of tip-to-face tramming distances and improving trackless fleet availability and utilization. RBPlat continues to be a take-over target for both Impala Platinum and Northam Platinum.

ATO (25% gold stream and 50% silver stream): Sales from ATO in Q3 2022 were 2,998 GEOs based on sales of 2,927 ounces of gold and 9,214 ounces of silver. On September 26, 2022, Triple Flag entered into an agreement with Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe") to acquire a prepaid gold interest. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company made a cash payment of $4.8 million to acquire the prepaid gold interest in exchange for delivery of 3,000 ounces of gold that will be delivered by Steppe within the next 8 months. First delivery under the arrangement is expected to take place before the end of the year. Subsequent to quarter-end, Steppe provided an operations update where they announced that gold production during the quarter was up 28% from the second quarter to approximately 13,300 oz and that at September 30, total estimated recoverable gold on the leach pads is approximately 71,000 ounces.

Orion (0.8% GRR Royalty): Orion Minerals Ltd. ("Orion") arranged an initial ZAR250 million (A$22 million) financing package to fund early works for the Prieska Copper-Zinc project in South Africa. The proceeds of the facility will be applied to mine dewatering and trial mining operations in order to complete the previously announced Early Production Plan for Prieska to Bankable Feasibility accuracy. The funding package is a condition precedent to closing our 0.8% gross revenue return royalty. Funding of the remaining US$80 million gold and silver stream remains conditional upon Orion finalizing an executable mine plan to Triple Flag's satisfaction. We expect to fund the A$10 million for the gross revenue return royalty in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Conference Call Details

Triple Flag has scheduled an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the results reported in today's earnings announcement. The conference call will be broadcast live via a webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations page on the Company's website at: www.tripleflagpm.com. Participants will be able to ask questions via the telephone dial-in.

Date and Time: November 8th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/162526193 Dial-In Details: Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (888) 330-2384 International: +1 (647) 800-3739 Conference ID: 4548984 Replay (Until November 22nd): Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (800) 770-2030 International: +1 (647) 362-9199 Conference ID: 4548984

Mr. James Dendle, Vice President, Evaluations & Investor Relations, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 80 assets, including 9 streams and 71 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 65 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".

Endnotes

Endnote 1: Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEOs")

GEOs are a non-IFRS measure that is based on stream and royalty interests and calculated on a quarterly basis by dividing all revenue from such interests for the quarter by the average gold price during such quarter. The gold price is determined based on the LBMA PM fix. For periods longer than one quarter, GEOs are summed for each quarter in the period. Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance across our stream and royalty portfolio for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. GEOs are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures are not necessarily indicative of gross profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles GEOs to revenue, the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

2022 ($ thousands, except average gold price and GEOs information) Three months ended September 30 Three months ended June 30 Three months ended March 31 Nine months ended September 30 Revenue 33,754 36,490 37,755 Average gold price per ounce 1,729 1,871 1,877 GEOs 19,523 19,507 20,113 59,143

2021 ($ thousands, except average gold price and GEOs information) Three months ended September 30 Three months ended June 30 Three months ended March 31 Nine months ended September 30 Revenue 37,126 40,939 35,366 Average gold price per ounce 1,790 1,816 1,794 GEOs 20,746 22,537 19,714 62,997

Endnote 2: Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share

Adjusted net earnings (loss) is a non?IFRS financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings (loss):

impairment charges

gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests

foreign currency translation gains/losses

increase/decrease in fair value of assets/investments

non?recurring charges; and

impact of income taxes on these items

Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Management believes that adjusted net earnings (loss) is a useful measure of our performance because impairment charges, gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests, foreign currency translation gains/losses, increase/decrease in fair value of assets/investments and non-recurring charges (such as IPO readiness costs) do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. The tax effect is also excluded to reconcile the amounts on a post-tax basis, consistent with net earnings. Management's internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the types of items we adjust for. Consequently, the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss) enables users to better understand the underlying operating performance of our core business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of adjusted net earnings based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business and a review of the non-IFRS measures used by industry analysts and other streaming and royalty companies. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures are not necessarily indicative of gross profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles adjusted net earnings to net earnings, the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings

($ thousands, except share and Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 per share information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $12,815 $5,128 $39,626 $32,146 Gain on disposal of mineral interests - - (2,099) - Loss on derivatives - - - 297 Foreign currency translation losses 136 46 289 24 Decrease in fair value of investments 522 8,945 5,014 10,846 Increase in fair value of prepay (215) - (215) - IPO readiness costs1 - - - 670 Income tax effect - (405) 968 172 Adjusted net earnings $13,258 $13,714 $43,583 $44,155 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 155,970,318 156,192,715 156,003,665 145,284,500 Net earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 1 Reflects charges related to a potential U.S. listing that was not pursued.

Endnote 3: Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non?IFRS financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings:

income tax expense

finance costs, net

depletion and amortization

impairment charges

gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests

foreign currency translation gains/losses

increase/decrease in fair value of assets/investments; and

non?recurring charges

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund acquisitions. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes whereby adjusted EBITDA is multiplied by a factor or ''multiple'' that is based on an observed or inferred relationship between adjusted EBITDA and market values to determine the approximate total enterprise value of a company.

In addition to excluding income tax expense, finance costs, net and depletion and amortization, adjusted EBITDA also removes the effect of impairment charges, gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests, foreign currency translation gains/losses, increase/decrease in fair value of assets/investments and non-recurring charges. We believe these items provide a greater level of consistency with the adjusting items included in our adjusted net earnings reconciliation, with the exception that these amounts are adjusted to remove any impact of income tax expense as they do not affect adjusted EBITDA. We believe this additional information will assist analysts, investors and our shareholders to better understand our ability to generate liquidity from operating cash flow, by excluding these amounts from the calculation as they are not indicative of the performance of our core business and not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings, the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $12,815 $5,128 $39,626 $32,146 Finance costs, net 262 494 1,241 5,071 Income tax expense 1,624 1,334 5,036 4,636 Depletion and amortization 10,910 13,602 35,763 40,915 Gain on disposal of mineral interests - - (2,099) - Loss on derivatives - - - 297 Foreign currency translation loss 136 46 289 24 Decrease in fair value of investments 522 8,945 5,014 10,846 Increase in fair value of prepay (215) - (215) IPO readiness costs1 - - - 670 Adjusted EBITDA $26,054 $29,549 $84,655 $94,605 1 Reflects charges related to a U.S. listing that was not pursued.

Endnote 4: Gross Profit Margin and Asset Margin

Gross profit margin is an IFRS financial measure which we define as gross profit divided by revenue. Asset margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define by taking gross profit and adding back depletion and dividing by revenue. We use gross profit margin to assess profitability of our metal sales and use asset margin to evaluate our performance in increasing revenue and containing costs and providing a useful comparison to our peers. Asset margin is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following table reconciles asset margin to gross profit margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

($ thousands except Gross profit Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Margin and Asset margin) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $33,754 $37,126 $107,999 $113,431 Cost of sales 14,034 16,946 45,453 50,829 Gross profit 19,720 20,180 62,546 62,602 Gross profit margin 58% 54% 58% 55% Gross profit $19,720 $20,180 $ 62,546 $ 62,602 Add: Depletion 10,817 13,502 35,481 40,616 30,537 33,682 98,027 103,218 Revenue 33,754 37,126 107,999 113,431 Asset margin 90% 91% 91% 91%

Endnote 5: Cash Costs and Cash Costs per GEO

Cash costs and cash costs per GEO are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Cash costs is calculated by starting with total cost of sales, then deducting depletion. Cash costs is then divided by GEOs sold, to arrive at cash costs per GEO. Cash costs and cash costs per GEO are only intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Management uses cash costs and cash costs per GEO to evaluate our ability to generate positive cash flow from our portfolio of assets. Management and certain investors also use this information to evaluate the Company's performance relative to peers who present this measure on a similar basis. The following table reconciles cash costs and cash costs per GEO to cost of sales, the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

($ thousands, except GEOs Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 and cash costs per GEO) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of sales $14,034 $16,946 $45,453 $50,829 Less: Depletion 10,817 13,502 35,481 40,616 Cash costs 3,217 3,444 9,972 10,213 GEOs 19,523 20,746 59,143 62,997 Cash costs per GEO 165 166 169 162

a Results are unaudited. b Triple Flag's royalty relates to Talon Metals Corp.'s interest in the Tamarack project which is premised to reach 60% after full earn-in by Talon. Talon's interest is currently at 51%.

