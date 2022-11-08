Artemis Gold Announces Filing Of Q3 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2022 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company's interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are available for review on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).
Artemis is also pleased to provide an update to the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance after closing the $175 million equity financing on October 14, 2022. As at October 31, 2022, the Company's updated cash balance was $230 million.
