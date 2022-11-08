Muzhu Mining XWG Silver Property Regional Geology

November 8th - Vancouver, B.C. - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a geology overview of the XWG property, which is located in China's "Silver Triangle" with good infrastructure, water, power and road access, along with the Jinqiao Mill just 9km away from the XWG property.

The XWG property exhibited high grades of Silver, Lead, Zinc and Copper with some samples returning values as high as; 1,500 g/t Ag, 3.88 % Pb, 6680 ppm Zn and 7% Copper. More than seven (7) individual mineralized veins have been identified with lengths of the known veins from 270 to 1,080 metres with widths varying from 1.0 to 5.0 metres.

The Xiao Wa Gou (XWG) property, which is encircled by several operating Silver, Zinc, Lead producing mines in the Henan Province of China, to which Muzhu Mining has an option agreement to earn up to 80 percent interest in, is situated in the 300 km-long west-northwesterly trending Qinling orogenic belt, on a major structural belt formed by the collision of two large continental tectonic plates in the Paleozoic time period

Rocks along the orogenic belt between the two major tectonic plates are severely folded and faulted, offering optimal structural conditions for the emplacement of a myriad of mineral deposits. Several operating silver-lead-zinc mines, including those in the Ying Mining District, occur along this belt.

The Qinling orogenic belt is composed largely of Proterozoic- to Paleozoic-age rock sequences consisting of mafic to felsic volcanic rocks with variable amounts of interbedded clastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks. The rocks are weakly metamorphosed to lower greenschist facies, with local areas of strongly metamorphosed lower amphibolite facies.

The basement of the belt comprises highly metamorphosed Archean-age rocks of the North China plate, dominantly felsic to mafic gneisses with minor amphibolite, intrusive gabbro and diabase. The metamorphosed Qinling belt sequence and the underlying Archean basement rocks are intruded by mafic to felsic dykes and stocks of Proterozoic and Mesozoic ages.

The dominant structures in the Qinling orogenic belt are west-northwest trending folds and faults generated during the collision of the two major tectonic plates in Paleozoic time. The faults consist of numerous thrusts having a component of oblique movement with sets of conjugate shear structures trending either northwest or northeast. These conjugate shear zones, which display features of brittle fracturing such as fault gouge, brecciation and well-defined slickensides, are associated with all the important mineralization recognized along the 300 km-long orogenic belt.



Click Image To View Full Size

Muzhu's Interim CEO, James Tong comments, "Muzhu Mining is keen to get started with exploration work, including a bulk sampling program on the XWG property in the near future. With very favourable surface high grade veins and with infrastructure located very close by within the same geological structure, Muzhu looks forward to moving forward with the program."

QUALIFIED PERSON (QP)

Tom Carpenter, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Tong,

Interim CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 1-226-455-5644

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: www.muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Luoning County, Henan Province, China.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.