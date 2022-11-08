Archer Exploration Announces Pricing of Fully Subscribed C$10 Million Private Placement and Provides Transaction Update

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 8, 2022 - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) ("Archer") is pleased to announce that it has priced its fully subscribed C$10 million private placement offering previously announced on October 20, 2022 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended terms, the Offering will consist of the sale of: (i) 4,545,455 non flow-through units of Archer (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.66 per NFT Unit (the "NFT Offering Price"), (ii) 4,243,334 flow-through units of Archer (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.75 per FT Unit and (iii) 2,898,550 charity flow-through units of Archer (each, a "Charity FT Unit" and together with the NFT Units and FT Units, the "Units") at a price of C$1.38 per Charity FT Unit. Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be at least C$10,182,500.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of Archer (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of Archer (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of Archer (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.02 until the date which is 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Nickel Assets (as defined below) and for working capital purposes. The proceeds from the issuance of the FT Units and Charity FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures. Archer has agreed to renounce such qualifying expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2022, in an aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of FT Units and Charity FT Units.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur immediately prior to or contemporaneously with the closing of the Acquisition (as defined below), which is expected to be on or about November 18, 2022 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Offering is being led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. who is also acting as sole book-runner on behalf of a syndicate including National Bank Financial Inc. and Raymond James Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). Archer has granted to the Agents an option (the "Agents' Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to two days prior to closing of the Offering, to sell up to such number of additional NFT Units at the NFT Offering Price as is equal to 15% of the total number of Units sold under the Offering.

Archer will pay to the Agents, a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate proceeds of the Offering (other than in respect of sales to those purchasers on the President's List, in which case a cash commission of 2% will be payable). On the Closing Date, Archer will issue to the Agents warrants, exercisable at any time from the Closing Date to the day that is 18 months from the Closing Date, to acquire in aggregate that number of common shares which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (reduced to nil in respect of sales to purchasers on the President's List), exercisable at the NFT Offering Price.

As disclosed in Archer's news release dated July 13, 2022, Archer has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") with Wallbridge pursuant to which Archer will acquire (the "Acquisition") certain nickel assets, rights and obligations located in Quebec and Ontario (collectively, the "Nickel Assets") from Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. ("Wallbridge"). As a condition precedent to the closing of the Acquisition, Archer is required to complete an equity financing for gross proceeds of at least C$10,000,000.

The Units will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in each of the provinces of Canada and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Loncan Transaction Update

As previously announced on September 14, 2022, the Nickel Assets include certain shares held by Wallbridge (the "Loncan Shares") in Lonmin Canada Inc. ("Loncan"). On August 16, 2022, Magna Mining Inc. ("Magna") (TSX: NICU) announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Loncan (the "Loncan Transaction").

On November 7, 2022, Magna announced that it closed the Loncan Transaction and acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Loncan in exchange for an aggregate purchase price of C$16 million comprised of a closing payment of C$13 million in cash (the "First Payment") and a deferred payment of C$3 million (the "Deferred Payment"), payable pro rata to each shareholder of Loncan.

Walbridge has received its pro rata portion of the First Payment in the amount of C$2,652,997 with respect to the Loncan Transaction, which is payable to Archer on the closing date of the Acquisition. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Archer will be entitled to receive Wallbridge's pro rata portion of the Deferred Payment in the amount of C$612,000. The Deferred Payment will be payable to Archer in cash or shares of Magna, within 12 months of the closing date of the Loncan Transaction.

Consolidation

In addition, further to its news release dated September 14, 2022, Archer has completed, effective as of today, a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares of Archer (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every three Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Consolidation. All prices referenced in this news release are on a post-Consolidation basis.

A letter of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their post-Consolidation Common Shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders of Archer that have Common Shares registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee will have that nominee complete a letter of transmittal in respect of the common shares they hold.

About Archer

Archer is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a Vancouver-based merchant bank founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, Archer will acquire the Nickel Assets from Wallbridge, which consist of 2,046 mining titles covering approximately 67,000 hectares and include a 100% interest in the Grasset nickel sulphide project located in Quebec.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

