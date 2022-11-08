Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Vancouver, November 8, 2022 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Mercier as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

Mr. Mercier is an investor and media relations professional with more than 20 years of experience that has been acquired in a range of mining companies, from exploration-stage juniors to a $15 billion market cap producer. Most recently, he was the global investor relations and external communications lead for a base and precious metals producer with mines in Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Mr. Mercier's past communications successes are grounded in a journalism degree and he has significant experience building investor support at the institutional, family office and retail levels. He is based in the Company's Vancouver head office.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, states: "We are delighted to welcome Jason to Pan Global's senior executive team. His strong communications and investor relations background will be a great complement to the existing team as we continue to highlight the significance of our exciting copper discovery in the top mining jurisdiction of southern Spain and broaden our supportive shareholder base. Jason's capital markets experience, industry contacts and knowledge of the mining sector will positively contribute to Pan Global's goal of creating significant value for all our stakeholders."

Mr. Mercier has been granted 350,000 stock options and 100,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company. The stock options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.405 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 200,000 12 months after the effective date; and 75,000 on each of the 24-month and 36-month anniversaries after the effective date. The RSUs will vest over three years from the effective date of Mr. Mercier's appointment, with 1/3 (33,334) vesting 12 months after the effective date, and 1/3 (33,333) vesting on each of the 24 -month and 36-month anniversaries after the effective date.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company's flagship asset is the Escacena Copper Project located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, which hosts the largest concentration of massive sulphide deposits worldwide. La Romana, one of a number of compelling geophysical targets at Escacena, was the Company's first discover in 2019. Mineralization has been intersected in almost every drill hole over a strike-length 1.2 kilometers and remains open in most directions. Drilling is currently underway at the Zarcita target located 5 kilometers north of La Romana. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

