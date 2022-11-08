ESGold to Begin Montauban Infrastructure Construction

VANCOUVER, November 8, 2022 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU), (Frankfurt:N2W), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ghislain Lafontaine to provide oversight of the critical infrastructure construction at the mill at Notre-Dame-de-Montauban, Quebec.

M. Lafontaine, through his Construction Contracting Company GLA Electrique Inc., will begin immediate installation of the electric services that will form the backbone for the operation of the mill. This will include preparing and installing all lighting required both indoor and outside of the mill and preparation of all electrical circuits required in the processing of the tailings. In 2012, GLA Electrique Inc. was responsible for the installation of the main power line spanning over 1.2 kilometres to the steel structure milling facility and the installation of the main electrical transformer for the receipt of power from Hydro Quebec.

"This is the first stage of the construction of the processing circuit in the mill," stated Jean-Yves Therien, CEO of ESGold, "The access to electricity on site will allow the Company to begin refurbishing the turbines, ball crushers and other acquired equipment that will be used to process the tailings and extract gold and silver. As soon as the equipment has been refurbished, its installation can begin. We anticipate this installation happening next quarter."

Management of ESGold believes that the announcement of this Infrastructure Construction will be just the first of many as installation and construction of various components of the processing mill will begin to come online.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, the Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces.

