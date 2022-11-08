Durango Stakes BC Copper Property

Vancouver, November 8, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that it has staked property near the recent NAK copper discovery located in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia.

On November 7, 2022, American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV-AE) announced a 125-meter discovery from surface of 1.02% copper equivalent on its NAK property maiden drill hole. It is reported that the NAK is a near or at surface classic porphyry copper-gold system with road access.

Marcy Kiesman of Durango stated, "American Eagle detailed in their press release that they 'have encountered mineralization in every hole' and that 'the bounds of the system are entirely unknown' which is very encouraging. Historical copper occurrences in the immediate area were available for staking resulting in Durango acquiring two separate copper occurrences totaling over 1,000 hectares."

The Company will begin reviewing the historical reports in conjunction with the reported geology from American Eagle Gold Corp. to determine the next steps for the new Durango property.

Durango is still waiting for assay results on its summer drill program at Discovery, Québec which were initially delayed due to a fire at the core processing facility and are still under the secondary delay due to the assay lab backlog. Results will be reported as soon as they are available.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake and Troilus gold camps in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.