Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Completion of Fundraise

Completion of Fundraise

LONDON, November 8, 2022 - Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM, TSX:HZM) is pleased to announce the completion of the Fundraise announced on 4 October 2022 (RNS Number: 7742B) (the "Fundraise Announcement") following admission to AIM and the TSX of the Fundraise Shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Fundraise to meet increased capital requirements for the construction of the Company's Araguaia ferro-nickel project in Brazil, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Placing was conducted by Peel Hunt LLP and BMO Capital Markets Limited acting as joint bookrunners in relation to the Placing, with Paradigm Capital Inc. acting as a financial adviser in relation to the Placing.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcement of the Fundraise made by the Company on 4 October 2022.

About the La Mancha Participation

In the Fundraise, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. ("La Mancha") purchased 24,340,744 ordinary shares. Immediately prior to the closing of the Placing, La Mancha Fund SCSp (the "Fund") beneficially owned or had control or direction over 37,956,438 ordinary shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the then issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company. In addition, the Fund, via La Mancha Treasury Limited, holds a convertible note issued by the Company on 23 November 2021. Following completion of the Fundraise, the Fund beneficially owns and has control and direction over an aggregate of 62,297,182 ordinary shares, representing approximately 23.21% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company.

The Placing Shares acquired by La Mancha have been acquired for investment purposes. In the future, La Mancha may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investment in the Company through market transactions, private arrangements, treasury issuances, or otherwise.

Enquiries:

Horizonte Minerals Plc Jeremy Martin (CEO) Simon Retter (CFO) Patrick Chambers (Head of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 203 356 2901 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint Bookrunner) Ross Allister / David McKeown / Georgia Langoulant +44 (0)20 7418 8900 BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Bookrunner) Tom Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Andrew Cameron +44 (0)20 7236 1010 Paradigm Capital Inc. (Financial Adviser) Andrew Partington + 1 416 361 9892 Tavistock (Financial PR) Emily Moss / Cath Drummond +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. and La Mancha Fund SCSp

La Mancha is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund, a Luxembourg based investment fund advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP that is focused on investments in the precious metals and energy transition space. La Mancha's head office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg. La Mancha will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, which will be available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting Karim-Michel Nasr as provided for below.

About La Mancha Resource Capital LLP

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP advises the Fund on strategic investments made in publicly listed and private exploration, royalty, and mining companies with a global outlook. La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is a long-term minded investment advisor, with a mandate to support mining companies to achieve sustained growth by providing long-term equity capital as well as operational and board level expertise, to further portfolio company performance and expansion. La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is an Appointed Representative of G10 Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 648953).

Additional Information

For further information on La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, please visit the website at www.lamanchacapitaladvisory.com or contact:

Karim-Michel Nasr

Managing Partner and Co-CIO

+44.203.960.2020

contact@lamancha.com

