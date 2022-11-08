Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Gold Fields announces termination of arrangement agreement with Yamana

21:14 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 8, 2022 - As a result of Yamana Gold entering into an arrangement agreement with Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines and announcing a change in recommendation, Gold Fields has terminated the Arrangement Agreement in respect of the Transaction. In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Yamana is required to pay Gold Fields a termination fee in the amount of US$300m within two business days from the date hereof.

A full media release is available on the company website: www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, including the Asanko Joint Venture in Ghana, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.3Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

For more information, please contact:

Gold Fields Investors
Avishkar Nagaser, EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Tel: +27 11 562 9775; Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel, Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: +27 11 562 9849; Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Gold Fields Media
Sven Lunsche, Vice President Corporate Affairs
Tel: +27 11 562 9763; Mobile: +27 83 2609279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Investors
BofA Securities (Financial advisor to Gold Fields)
Ben Davies / Peter Surr / Christos Tomaras / Anthony Knox
Tel: +44 20 7628 1000

Media
Brunswick Group (Communications advisor to Gold Fields)
Johannesburg: Timothy Schultz
Tel: +27 82 309 2497
London: Pip Green / Tom Pigott
Tel: +44 20 7404 5959
North America: Emily Levin / Nikki Ritchie
Tel: +1 202 617 8582 / Tel: +1 845 682 9850

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-announces-termination-of-arrangement-agreement-with-yamana-301672134.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gold Fields Ltd.

Gold Fields Ltd.
Bergbau
Südafrika
856777
ZAE000018123
www.goldfields.co.za

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap