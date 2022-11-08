Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, November 8, 2022 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 128,539,611 common shares were voted, representing 43.78% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at six (6) and for the re-election of Ivan Fairhall, Michael Hudson, Noora Ahola, Colin Maclean and Philip Williams as directors for the ensuing year and also elected John Jentz as director.

Mr. David Henstridge did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Henstridge for his valuable and dedicated service as founding director of the Company.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael Hudson 105,306,321 81.93 23,233,290 18.07 Ivan Fairhall 128,471,726 99.95 67,885 0.05 Colin Maclean 125,707,936 97.80 2,831,675 2.20 Noora Ahola 125,761,321 97.84 2,778,290 2.16 Philip Williams 128,476,111 99.95 63,500 0.05 John Jentz 128,440,726 99.92 98,885 0.08

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company. No other business was put forth before the Meeting.

Additional details of the results of the Meeting will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Executive Chairman, Mr. Ivan Fairhall as CEO, Mr. DeMare as CFO, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors also appointed Messrs. Jentz, Maclean and Williams as members of the Company's Audit Committee.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also owns 60% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.



On behalf of the Board, "Ivan Fairhall" Ivan Fairhall, Director and CEO Further Information www.mawsongold.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724631/Mawson-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting