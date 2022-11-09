Holding(s) in Company

On 7 November 2022 Endeavour Mining Plc received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 4 November 2022

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached Endeavour Mining Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name VanEck Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Global Resources Fund

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

International Investors Gold

LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Fwds

Brighthouse Global Natural Resources

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Global Resources UCITS

VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund

VE VIP Global Resources Fund

VanEck Africa Index ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 04/11/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07/11/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.06% 10.06% 245,885,760