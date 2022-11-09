Holding(s) in Company

On 7 November 2022 Endeavour Mining Plc received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 4 November 2022
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|New York, NY USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Global Resources Fund
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Fwds
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Resources UCITS
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Resources Fund
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|04/11/2022
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|07/11/2022
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|10.06%
|10.06%
|245,885,760
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|9.99%
|9.99%
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BL6K5J42
|24,736,374
|10.06%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|24,736,374
|10.06%
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|5.42%
|5.42%
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|2.44%
|2.44%
|VanEck Global Resources Fund
|0.20%
|0.20%
|VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|0.00%
|0.00%
|International Investors Gold
|0.87%
|0.87%
|LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Fwds
|0.05%
|0.05%
|Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
|0.17%
|0.17%
|VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|0.02%
|0.02%
|VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|0.33%
|0.33%
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|0.26%
|0.26%
|VanEck Global Resources UCITS
|0.01%
|0.01%
|VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
|0.08%
|0.08%
|VE VIP Global Resources Fund
|0.05%
|0.05%
|VanEck Africa Index ETF
|0.02%
|0.02%
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|0.14%
|0.14%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|Glass Lewis
|The number and % of voting rights held
|24,736,374 shares and 10.06% voting rights
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Open
|11. Additional information
|Place of completion
|Tampa, FL, USA
|Date of completion
|7 November 2022
Attachment
