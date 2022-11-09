Aya Gold & Silver Completes Mobile Eyecare Clinic for Community Youth

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed its second mobile health clinic near its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The clinic is part of the Corporation's four-pronged community program and social impact strategy, a portion of which supports the local health and educational sectors.

Highlights

Aim

Together with local authorities and private partners, help school-age children develop healthy eyesight through preventative care and treatment

Impact

Improved the outcomes of children with vision problems by co-organizing and co-funding a mobile eyecare clinic that provided prescription glasses and referrals

A two-day clinic was held to service two separate rural schools



A total of 400 children received eye tests



Some 100 children received prescription lenses and frames donated jointly by Aya, local associations, and the Health Ministry





Some 75 received specialist referrals

Established a database for routine follow-up by local authorities

One additional mobile health clinic is planned this year

"We are delighted with the successful roll-out of the mobile eyecare clinic, which promotes healthy communities by bringing essential healthcare services directly to developing children. The clinic, in combination with our recent renovation of three rural schools, will also serve to heighten children's performance at school and provide a more enriching learning experience. We are grateful for our partnership with local authorities and private groups, which helped organize and launch this initiative," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. "We wish to thank our local community team for their continued hard work and execution to deliver social impact. Special thanks are due to our local doctors and nurses at site who continue to deliver front-line care to meet the community needs at this clinic."

A short video of the eyecare clinic can be viewed here in English and here in French.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team is focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "potential", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the Company's projects including community program and social impact strategy and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates, silver price, exchange rates, and future economic conditions. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc.