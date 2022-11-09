Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

Vancouver, November 9, 2022 - Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda ("DCB") to complete the near-term drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the "Property") located in Timmins, Ontario.

The drill program will commence in the coming weeks and is anticipated to comprise between 2,500 and 4,000 metres with a focus on the Company's "North Block" of claims, in particular near Canada Nickel Company's ("CNC") recently identified Reid Discovery which has already through early exploration delineated a mineralized footprint 90% as large as CNC's Crawford Project where CNC has completed a preliminary economic assessment only 20 months after the commencement of exploration drilling that indicates 25-year mine with an after-tax NPV8% of $1.2 billion.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Xander Resources stated: "We are very pleased to welcome and announce DCB as our drilling partners. They are a very well-regarded and experienced company. We look forward to working with them to complete our maiden drill program."

The Timmins Nickel Project

The Timmins Nickel Project consists of two (2) separate mineral claim blocks (as shown in Figure 1 below) and is located within the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, a highly prolific mining complex with over 100 hundred years of history and well supported by major infrastructure including highways, rail, and relatively inexpensive hydroelectric power.

The "North Block" consists of 236 claims located approximately 21 kilometres west of Canada Nickel Company's (CNC's) Crawford Project where CNC has completed a preliminary economic assessment only 20 months after the commencement of exploration drilling that indicates 25-year mine with an after-tax NPV8% of $1.2 billioni. It is also situated southwest of Kingsmill, Mahaffy-Aubin, and Nesbitt North, properties acquired from Noble Mineral Exploration by Canada Nickel through option agreements earlier in 2021ii and adjacent to CNC's recently identified Reid Discovery which has already through early exploration delineated a mineralized footprint 90% as large as Crawford.

The "South Block" consists of 50 claims contiguous to Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid Project where in May 2021, Canada Nickel announced a secondary discovery through the identification of significant intersections of mineralized dunite similar to the average mineralization initially discovered at Crawford. Geophysical surveys reveal that the MacDiarmid target to be approximately 1.8 kilometres long indicating a structural footprint averaging 400 meters in width - 15% larger than Canada Nickel's original Crawford's Main Zone discoveryiii.



Figure 1 - Location of Xander's Claims in the Timmins Camp

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Tims, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold's Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO



