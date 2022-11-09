Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Toronto, Ontario - November 9, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

Analyses from Calder drill project expected this week.

Core logging and sampling complete on the Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earths Property.

Airborne survey over the Boulder project has been completed, with initial results received.

Airborne Survey planned for Island Pond Property, Newfoundland.

Drill program planned on Buckingham Graphite property.

Drill program planned on Cere Villebon Property.

Calder Township Drill Program

The Calder Township drill program has been completed. The targeted conductors were explained by semi massive to massive sulphide in intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. A total of two holes were drilled for a total of 865 meters. Preliminary analyses are expected this week.

Additional drilling is planned and will be developed based on the results obtained from this exploration, as well as other information.

Nagagami Carbonatite Niobium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario (14,000 hectares)

Drilling has been completed on the Company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario. A total of 1,302 meters were drilled in two holes. The target of the drilling was a magnetic low on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex where on comparable complexes, niobium and rare earth mineralization has been discovered and mined. An example of this is the St Honore, (Niobec) Carbonatite Complex in Quebec.

The core has been logged, sampled and submitted to the lab. Ways are being investigated with the lab in order to expedite results.

Additional drilling is planned with favourable results.



Figure 1: Drill Hole Location on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex. Background is total field magnetics.



Figure 2: Exploration Manager, Wayne Holmstead observing core.



Figure 3: Example of core from Nagagami Carbonatite Complex.

Boulder Project Airborne Survey (4,500 hectares)

The airborne survey on the Boulder Project is completed and preliminary results have been received.

In 2019 Ontario Geological Survey analyzed a sample from the 140 kg boulder and determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/t of silver, 3.79 g/t of gold; 4.43 g/t of palladium; and 2.22 g/t of platinum and consisted primarily of the mineral cuprite. The purpose of the airborne survey is to detect conductive and magnetic zones which could be the potential source of the boulder.



Figure 4: Airborne system used for the Boulder Airborne Survey.



Figure 5: Preliminary total field magnetics for Boulder Airborne Survey.

Island Pond Property, Central Newfoundland (14,400 ha)

The Company is planning to commence an airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, which it expects to be completed in early 2023. The survey was delayed due to the availability of the contractor.

Buckingham Graphite Property, Quebec

Initial lab results have been received from a property visit earlier in the summer. A total of 13 grab samples were taken from various locations on the property. Graphitic Carbon values varied from 13.84 to 86.52%. Some of the highest values were from a section of the property that had not been previously drilled. Compilation of the data is continuing, and a drill program is expected to begin in early 2023.



Figure 6: Lab certificate with Graphitic Carbon values for grab samples from Buckingham Graphite Property.



Figure 7: Noble technician using Beep Mat to discover new graphite mineralization.



Figure 8: New graphite mineralization found with Beep Mat.

Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

The Cere Villebon property consists of 15 claims (483 hectares). The property is road and power accessible, located only 4 kilometers east of Highway 117, the highway that connects Montreal to Val d'Or.

The Cere Villebon property consists of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization in fracture fillings hosted by ultramafic rocks in the metamorphic halo of the Freville Batholith. The copper, nickel and platinum group mineralization is located in two zones, the North and the South Zone.

Drilling and resource estimates done by the Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc., in 1987, evaluated a historical resource of 421,840 tonnes grading 0.52% copper, 0.72 % nickel and 1.08 g/t combined platinum-palladium (Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc., 1987 Annual Report). This estimate is historical in nature, non-compliant with the standards under NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and therefore should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and the Company has not treated this historical estimate as current mineral resources. These estimates should only be considered as an indication of the mineral potential of this property.

Diamond Drill Hole FV-87-1 drilled by LaFosse Platinum in 1987 into the North Zone intersected 27.38* meters of 0.70% nickel, 0.68% copper, 0.23 g/t platinum, 0.64 g/t palladium and 0.08 g/t gold including 7.65* meters of 0.94% nickel, 1.02% copper. (* Exact width not known at this time)

Noble is planning a drill program here in early 2023.



Figure 9: Cere Villebon North Zone showing location of DDH FV-87-1.

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

