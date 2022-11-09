Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Full-Year Production and Cost Guidance Reaffirmed
Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported third quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $183 million and cash flow from operating activities of $(19) million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $57 million, or $0.21 per share, which included a $24 million lower of cost or market ("LCM") adjustment at Rochester primarily due to lower silver prices. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $18 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $(1) million and net loss from continuing operations of $45 million, or $0.16 per share.
|
Key Highlights
- Solid production results and stronger fourth quarter expected to result in full-year production levels within 2022 guidance ranges - Third quarter gold and silver production totaled 83,438 and 2.4 million ounces, respectively. Quarter-over-quarter production growth at Rochester, Wharf and Kensington was offset by lower production at Palmarejo. Production levels are expected to increase at all four operating locations during the fourth quarter and finish the year within Coeur's full-year guidance range of 315,000 - 353,000 ounces of gold and 9.0 - 11.0 million ounces of silver
- Recently installed pre-screens at Rochester providing intended benefit - Pre-screens were successfully installed between the secondary and tertiary crushers at the existing Rochester operation during the third quarter, which is driving enhanced operational flexibility and helping to generate a lower average size of crushed material and improved pad permeability. These learnings and results will be incorporated into the operating plan for the Rochester expansion and used to optimize Rochester's life of mine plan
- Rochester expansion on track; capital estimate updated to incorporate pre-screens - Construction of the Rochester expansion remains on track to be completed mid-2023 with pre-commissioning, commissioning and ramp-up taking place in the second half of next year. At quarter-end, the project was 61% complete, $575 million of the estimated capital had been committed, and $443 million of the estimated capital cost had been incurred. The Company has increased the total capital by 9 - 12% to $650 - $670 million to reflect recently completed final estimates for the addition of pre-screens into the crusher circuit, higher prices and quantities of steel and concrete, and additional contingency
- Strategic sale of southern Nevada holdings to AngloGold now complete - The Company entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold") (NYSE: AU) during the third quarter to sell its Crown and Sterling holdings ("Crown Sterling") for closing cash consideration of $150 million and deferred cash consideration of $50 million to be paid upon Crown Sterling attaining a total resource of at least 3.5 million gold ounces. Closing of the transaction occurred on November 4, 2022
- Balance sheet flexibility with opportunistic hedges support ongoing investments - Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $236 million, including $75 million of cash and $160 million of available capacity under its $390 million revolving credit facility ("RCF")2. On an adjusted basis, giving effect to the Crown Sterling transaction, total liquidity stood at $386 million. In addition, Coeur currently holds gold forward hedges in the amount of 54,500 ounces for the remainder of 2022 at an average price of $1,994 per ounce and 112,500 ounces in 2023 at an average price of $1,982 per ounce. The market value of these hedges was approximately $47 million at quarter-end
"Coeur experienced another steady operational quarter, and we are on-track to deliver a strong fourth quarter from each of our four operations. While financial results were negatively impacted by lower average realized prices, lower grades at Palmarejo, and ongoing inflationary pressures, we are well-positioned to achieve our full-year 2022 production and cost guidance thanks to a tremendous effort and effective cost management by our site operating teams," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"The third quarter also saw continued progress toward the mid-2023 completion of the expansion project taking place at our Rochester silver and gold mine in Nevada. The installation of pre-screens on Rochester's existing crushing circuit early in the quarter is generating the intended benefits and providing essential operating data and experience that we will leverage to further enhance this emerging world-class silver and gold mine. Although the estimated capital cost of this expansion has increased, we have taken steps to bolster our liquidity and we remain confident in our ability to successfully deliver this transformational source of growth next year.
"During a period of underinvestment within our industry, we have remained steadfast in our strategy of investing in expansions and near-mine exploration to position the Company to deliver high-return, sector-leading growth in production and free cash flow from operations containing expanded reserve and resource bases and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions."
|
Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Gold Sales
|
$
|
139.2
|
|
$
|
146.6
|
|
$
|
129.5
|
|
$
|
146.7
|
|
$
|
147.7
|
|
Silver Sales
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
$
|
57.5
|
|
$
|
59.0
|
|
$
|
61.2
|
|
$
|
60.2
|
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
$
|
183.0
|
|
$
|
204.1
|
|
$
|
188.4
|
|
$
|
207.8
|
|
$
|
208.0
|
|
Costs Applicable to Sales3
|
$
|
163.2
|
|
$
|
150.7
|
|
$
|
133.3
|
|
$
|
136.5
|
|
$
|
134.3
|
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
$
|
9.7
|
|
$
|
9.3
|
|
$
|
10.3
|
|
$
|
9.6
|
|
$
|
8.7
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(57.4
|
)
|
$
|
(77.4
|
)
|
$
|
7.7
|
|
$
|
(10.7
|
)
|
$
|
(54.8
|
)
|
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1
|
$
|
(44.7
|
)
|
$
|
(13.1
|
)
|
$
|
(13.8
|
)
|
$
|
(11.6
|
)
|
$
|
(2.9
|
)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
278.1
|
|
|
278.0
|
|
|
263.6
|
|
|
254.8
|
|
|
254.7
|
|
EBITDA1
|
$
|
(20.5
|
)
|
$
|
(32.8
|
)
|
$
|
40.4
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
$
|
(14.2
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$
|
18.3
|
|
$
|
43.3
|
|
$
|
41.5
|
|
$
|
48.7
|
|
$
|
48.8
|
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
$
|
(19.1
|
)
|
$
|
22.6
|
|
$
|
(6.4
|
)
|
$
|
35.0
|
|
$
|
21.8
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$
|
96.6
|
|
$
|
73.2
|
|
$
|
69.5
|
|
$
|
100.9
|
|
$
|
71.3
|
|
Free Cash Flow1
|
$
|
(115.7
|
)
|
$
|
(50.6
|
)
|
$
|
(75.9
|
)
|
$
|
(65.9
|
)
|
$
|
(49.4
|
)
|
Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments
|
$
|
75.4
|
|
$
|
74.2
|
|
$
|
73.3
|
|
$
|
56.7
|
|
$
|
85.0
|
|
Total Debt4
|
$
|
635.7
|
|
$
|
547.5
|
|
$
|
485.5
|
|
$
|
487.5
|
|
$
|
442.4
|
|
Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
$
|
1,729
|
|
$
|
1,721
|
|
$
|
1,652
|
|
$
|
1,645
|
|
Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver
|
$
|
19.09
|
|
$
|
22.61
|
|
$
|
24.06
|
|
$
|
23.17
|
|
$
|
24.18
|
|
Gold Ounces Produced
|
|
83,438
|
|
|
83,772
|
|
|
75,409
|
|
|
88,946
|
|
|
87,083
|
|
Silver Ounces Produced
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
Gold Ounces Sold
|
|
81,782
|
|
|
84,786
|
|
|
75,211
|
|
|
88,930
|
|
|
89,804
|
|
Silver Ounces Sold
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.5
|
Financial Results
Third quarter 2022 revenue totaled $183 million compared to $204 million in the prior period and $208 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company produced 83,438 and 2.4 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 81,782 ounces of gold and 2.3 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,702 and $19.09 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,729 and $22.61 per ounce in the prior period, a respective 2% and 16% decrease quarter-over-quarter, and $1,645 and $24.18 per ounce in the third quarter of 2021, respectively, a 3% increase in gold and 21% decrease in silver.
Gold and silver sales represented 76% and 24% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 71% and 29% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 65% of third quarter revenue, compared to 64% in the third quarter of 2021.
Costs applicable to sales3 increased 8% quarter-over-quarter to $163 million, largely due to a $21 million LCM adjustment at Rochester. Coeur continues to experience inflationary pressures on consumable costs on a year-over-year basis, but these costs remained relatively flat compared to the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $10 million.
Coeur invested approximately $12 million ($8 million expensed and $4 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $13 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in the prior period and $20 million ($15 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting lower planned investment across the portfolio following the Company's highest-ever exploration investment in 2021. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.
The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $2 million during the third quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $7 million.
Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $(19) million compared to $23 million in the prior period, mainly driven by lower metal sales and unfavorable changes in working capital. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $(18) million, compared to $(7) million in the prior period, reflecting the timing of semi-annual interest payments on the Company's 2029 5.125% Senior Notes.
Capital expenditures increased 32% quarter-over-quarter to $97 million compared to $73 million in the prior period. Expenditures related to the expansion project at Rochester totaled $68 million during the quarter compared to $42 million in the second quarter and $39 million in the third quarter of 2021. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 25% and 75%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.
Capital Projects Update
Rochester Expansion
Coeur achieved several key milestones at the Rochester expansion during the quarter.
Notably, the Company achieved (i) completion of major concrete work in all areas except the primary crusher pocket and the pre-screens, both of which are in progress, (ii) continuation of structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction work throughout the project, (iii) commencement of final major high-voltage electrical distribution and substation construction, and (iv) completion of the majority of commitments for the pre-screens.
Progress of the Merrill-Crowe plant continued on schedule during the third quarter, including (i) continuation of mechanical equipment setting, (ii) completion of building and process plant steel pipe rack erection, (iii) continuation of piping and cable tray installation, and (iv) rough setting of electrical switchgear.
Further work on the crusher corridor has also advanced, including (i) civil work on the primary crusher area with a focus on the primary crusher foundation and commencement of conveyor component installation, (ii) setting of the secondary cone crushers and commencement of piping, cable tray and lighting installation in the secondary crusher area, and (iii) setting of the tertiary HPGR crushers and cable tray and lighting installation in the tertiary crusher area.
During the quarter, Coeur successfully aligned the construction of the pre-screens with the completion of the new crusher to maintain a mid-2023 mechanical completion target. Ramp-up and commissioning is anticipated to take place during the second half of next year.
Coeur also completed a review of the total capital costs necessary to complete the expansion, resulting in a 9 - 12% increase in the capital estimate. The estimate reflects the finalization of cost estimates for pre-screens, higher prices and quantities of steel and concrete, and additional contingency
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had committed approximately $575 million of capital since the inception of the project and approximately $443 million of the estimated project cost had been incurred.
Silvertip Project
Coeur continues to advance study work to assess the economics of a potential future expansion of its high-grade Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's objective remains to complete an evaluation by year-end of higher throughput scenarios to enhance the project's economics and to take advantage of Silvertip's expanding, high-grade resource base. Subject to continued positive results, the Company anticipates advancing Silvertip once the Rochester expansion and ramp-up is complete and Coeur generates sustained, positive free cash flow that can be used to reduce leverage back to targeted levels.
Exploration investment in the third quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) compared to roughly $2 million (substantially all capitalized) in the prior period.
Up to four core drill rigs were active with two underground rigs focused on infill and expansion holes at the Southern Silver and Discovery zones. All five exploration holes drilled from underground during the quarter successfully intersected chimney/feeder structures beneath the Discovery zone manto, providing further exploration targets for 2023 and beyond. Two surface rigs were also active during the quarter, one focused on expansion drilling at the Saddle zone located south of the Southern Silver zone where significant mineralized intervals were intersected. The other surface rig carried out scout drilling on three regional targets - Tour Ridge, Trident Creek and Tiger Terrace - located 1 kilometer, 2.5 kilometers and 5 kilometers to the south of known mineralization, respectively. Results are pending, but multiple geological indicators of proximity to mineralization were intersected.
Ongoing carrying costs, which includes de-watering, power, camp and travel costs to support continued underground development and exploration activities, totaled $5 million in the third quarter, compared to $5 million in the prior period. Capital expenditures related to infill drilling and underground development during the third quarter totaled $4 million compared to $6 million in the prior period. Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $28 - $36 million.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update
Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $236 million, including $75 million of cash and $160 million of available capacity under its $390 million RCF2 subject to certain financial covenants. Additionally, Coeur had $46 million of marketable securities at the end of the third quarter.
On September 18, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of AngloGold to sell its Crown Sterling holdings for closing cash consideration of $150 million. The transaction closed on November 4, 2022 and is not included as part of Coeur's third quarter results due to timing of closing.
As adjusted to reflect the receipt of proceeds from this transaction, the Company's total liquidity stood at $386 million.
To further enhance the Company's balance sheet flexibility and liquidity during this period of peak capital expenditures to complete the Rochester expansion project, Coeur and its RCF banks agreed to amend the terms of the RCF to raise the maximum net leverage ratio from 3.5x to 4.25x for the remainder of 2022 and to 4.5x for 2023, among other items. As part of this amendment, the method of calculating adjusted EBITDA was modified to allow up to $50 million for integration costs or costs associated with establishing new facilities and certain costs associated with LCM adjustments at Rochester to be excluded, which is in alignment with the Company's external reporting.
Hedging Update
The Company did not execute any additional hedges during the third quarter. Coeur continues to have meaningful gold price protection in place for the remainder of 2022 and in 2023 as outlined below. The Company's silver price exposure remains unhedged.
|
|
4Q 2022
|
2023
|
Gold Ounces Hedged
|
54,500
|
112,500
|
Avg. Forward Price ($/oz)
|
$1,994
|
$1,982
Mark-to-Market Adjustments
The Company values its strategic investments in equity securities as of the end of each reporting period. The estimated fair values of Coeur's equity investments in Victoria Gold Corp., Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and Integra Resources Corp. were $36 million, $7 million and $2 million, respectively, at September 30, 2022 compared to $88 million, $8 million and $4 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022, which reflects the sale of five million shares of Victoria Gold Corp. and a change in the value of the remaining equity investments.
Rochester LCM Adjustment
Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. Decreases in the market price of gold and silver can affect the value of metal inventory, stockpiles and leach pads, and it may be necessary to record a write-down to the net realizable value, as well as impact carrying value of long-lived assets. At the end of the third quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value which resulted in a LCM adjustment of $24 million (approximately $21 million in costs applicable to sales3 and $3 million of amortization).
Operations
Third quarter 2022 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.
|
Palmarejo, Mexico
|
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Tons milled
|
|
538,750
|
|
|
539,600
|
|
|
565,211
|
|
|
587,615
|
|
|
517,363
|
|
Average gold grade (oz/t)
|
|
0.049
|
|
|
0.054
|
|
|
0.056
|
|
|
0.055
|
|
|
0.050
|
|
Average silver grade (oz/t)
|
|
3.53
|
|
|
3.95
|
|
|
3.87
|
|
|
3.86
|
|
|
3.86
|
|
Average recovery rate - Au
|
|
93.3
|
%
|
|
92.4
|
%
|
|
90.6
|
%
|
|
89.7
|
%
|
|
93.7
|
%
|
Average recovery rate - Ag
|
|
84.9
|
%
|
|
84.2
|
%
|
|
83.0
|
%
|
|
81.3
|
%
|
|
85.5
|
%
|
Gold ounces produced
|
|
24,807
|
|
|
27,109
|
|
|
28,931
|
|
|
28,748
|
|
|
24,254
|
|
Silver ounces produced (000's)
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
Gold ounces sold
|
|
24,378
|
|
|
29,285
|
|
|
28,242
|
|
|
27,706
|
|
|
24,897
|
|
Silver ounces sold (000's)
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
|
1,715
|
|
Average realized price per gold ounce
|
$
|
1,447
|
|
$
|
1,507
|
|
$
|
1,419
|
|
$
|
1,374
|
|
$
|
1,335
|
|
Average realized price per silver ounce
|
$
|
19.01
|
|
$
|
22.56
|
|
$
|
23.94
|
|
$
|
23.26
|
|
$
|
24.15
|
|
Metal sales
|
$
|
64.8
|
|
$
|
86.0
|
|
$
|
83.1
|
|
$
|
80.4
|
|
$
|
74.6
|
|
Costs applicable to sales3
|
$
|
43.2
|
|
$
|
49.1
|
|
$
|
43.2
|
|
$
|
38.8
|
|
$
|
39.0
|
|
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1
|
$
|
948
|
|
$
|
855
|
|
$
|
730
|
|
$
|
653
|
|
$
|
704
|
|
Adjusted CAS per AgOz1
|
$
|
12.67
|
|
$
|
12.97
|
|
$
|
12.43
|
|
$
|
11.25
|
|
$
|
12.50
|
|
Exploration expense
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
$
|
1.7
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
$
|
2.3
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
$
|
12.9
|
|
$
|
22.3
|
|
$
|
34.3
|
|
$
|
32.9
|
|
$
|
23.2
|
|
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
|
$
|
10.8
|
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
$
|
13.6
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
Development capital expenditures
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
Total capital expenditures
|
$
|
10.8
|
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
$
|
13.6
|
|
$
|
8.2
|
|
$
|
8.5
|
|
Free cash flow1
|
$
|
2.1
|
|
$
|
12.2
|
|
$
|
20.7
|
|
$
|
24.7
|
|
$
|
14.7
|
Operational
- Third quarter gold and silver production totaled 24,807 and 1.6 million ounces, respectively, compared to 27,109 and 1.8 million ounces in the prior period and 24,254 and 1.7 million ounces in the third quarter of 2021
- Production during the quarter was impacted by lower gold and silver grades, partially offset by higher average gold and silver recoveries. Higher recoveries in the quarter reflect recent enhancements in the flotation and solution management processes
Financial
- Third quarter adjusted CAS1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 11% and decreased 2% to $948 and $12.67 per ounce, respectively, driven by lower grades
- Capital expenditures increased 7% quarter-over-quarter to $11 million, reflecting continued investment in underground development and infill drilling
- Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $2 million compared to $12 million in the prior period, largely driven by lower metal sales
Exploration
- Exploration investment for the third quarter decreased 22% to approximately $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized), compared to roughly $4 million ($2 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period
- The number of active rigs was reduced from six in the beginning of the period to three by the end of the quarter. Infill drilling during the period focused on the Nacion zone (located within the Guadalupe deposit) while expansion drilling continued to focus on the northwest extension of the Hidalgo zone (located at the northwest end of the Independencia deposit) where multiple mineralized veins in both the footwall and hanging wall portions were encountered, suggesting a potential extension of the ore body
- Scout drilling was also performed during the quarter focused at the La Carmela zone (located within the Guazapares district and to the east and outside of the gold stream area of interest)
- Coeur expects two drill rigs to be active at Palmarejo in the fourth quarter focused on expansion drilling at the Hidalgo zone
Other
- Approximately 38% (9,253 ounces) of Palmarejo's gold sales in the third quarter were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates approximately 38% - 42% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2022 will be sold under the stream agreement
Guidance
- Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of gold and 6.0 - 7.0 million ounces of silver
- CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $825 - $925 per gold ounce and $12.75 - $13.75 per silver ounce
- Capital expenditures are expected to be $48 - $53 million
|
Rochester, Nevada
|
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Ore tons placed
|
|
3,551,353
|
|
|
4,236,459
|
|
|
4,377,873
|
|
|
3,823,764
|
|
|
3,427,078
|
|
Average silver grade (oz/t)
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Average gold grade (oz/t)
|
|
0.004
|
|
|
0.003
|
|
|
0.003
|
|
|
0.003
|
|
|
0.002
|
|
Silver ounces produced (000's)
|
|
745
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
739
|
|
Gold ounces produced
|
|
8,761
|
|
|
8,319
|
|
|
6,066
|
|
|
6,864
|
|
|
6,051
|
|
Silver ounces sold (000's)
|
|
733
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
801
|
|
|
758
|
|
Gold ounces sold
|
|
8,725
|
|
|
8,071
|
|
|
5,928
|
|
|
7,386
|
|
|
5,559
|
|
Average realized price per silver ounce
|
$
|
19.10
|
|
$
|
22.42
|
|
$
|
24.00
|
|
$
|
22.98
|
|
$
|
24.27
|
|
Average realized price per gold ounce
|
$
|
1,852
|
|
$
|
1,883
|
|
$
|
1,864
|
|
$
|
1,797
|
|
$
|
1,785
|
|
Metal sales
|
$
|
30.2
|
|
$
|
30.5
|
|
$
|
26.4
|
|
$
|
31.6
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
Costs applicable to sales3
|
$
|
50.8
|
|
$
|
38.0
|
|
$
|
32.3
|
|
$
|
37.5
|
|
$
|
31.7
|
|
Adjusted CAS per AgOz1
|
$
|
18.46
|
|
$
|
20.85
|
|
$
|
22.06
|
|
$
|
21.76
|
|
$
|
22.68
|
|
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1
|
$
|
1,821
|
|
$
|
1,763
|
|
$
|
1,720
|
|
$
|
1,707
|
|
$
|
1,665
|
|
Exploration expense
|
$
|
0.6
|
|
$
|
1.5
|
|
$
|
1.9
|
|
$
|
2.2
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
$
|
(13.7
|
)
|
$
|
(9.1
|
)
|
$
|
(19.7
|
)
|
$
|
(12.3
|
)
|
$
|
(9.5
|
)
|
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
$
|
4.5
|
|
$
|
2.3
|
|
$
|
5.8
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
|
Development capital expenditures
|
$
|
68.9
|
|
$
|
42.5
|
|
$
|
30.8
|
|
$
|
48.1
|
|
$
|
37.7
|
|
Total capital expenditures
|
$
|
74.0
|
|
$
|
47.0
|
|
$
|
33.1
|
|
$
|
53.9
|
|
$
|
40.1
|
|
Free cash flow1
|
$
|
(87.7
|
)
|
$
|
(56.1
|
)
|
$
|
(52.8
|
)
|
$
|
(66.2
|
)
|
$
|
(49.6
|
)
Operational
- Silver and gold production increased 8% and 5% in the third quarter, respectively, to 744,880 and 8,761 ounces compared to 689,169 and 8,319 ounces in the prior period and 738,554 and 6,051 ounces in the third quarter of 2021. Higher production in the period was primarily driven by the breakthrough of material placed on the pad in the prior period
- The Company completed installation and commissioning of pre-screens on the existing crusher corridor during the third quarter. Early testing of the pre-screens have confirmed expectations as shown by improvements on product top sizing while maintaining lower fine material generation. Coeur will continue to conduct testing and optimization of the product size placed under leach to gain experience and knowledge from the pre-screens to facilitate the integration of pre-screen technology into the new crusher system flowsheet
Financial
- Third quarter adjusted CAS1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $21 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester
- Third quarter adjusted CAS1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $18.46 and $1,821 per ounce, respectively, largely driven by continued increased fleet maintenance and consumable costs
- Capital expenditures increased 57% quarter-over-quarter to $74 million, reflecting increased spending related to the POA 11 expansion project
- Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $(88) million compared to $(56) million in the prior period
Exploration
- Quarterly exploration investment decreased 38% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1 million ($0.6 million expensed and $0.7 million capitalized)
- Validation drilling at Lincoln Hill concluded during the quarter
- Coeur plans to have one reverse circulation drill rig active at Rochester during the fourth quarter to perform condemnation drilling on areas that will be utilized for new facilities
- Additionally, the Company plans to continue surface mapping and sampling of West Rochester and the Rochester pit, as well as to expand the soil sampling grid covering both areas
Guidance
- Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 3.0 - 4.0 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 43,000 ounces of gold
- CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $20.00 - $26.00 per silver ounce and $1,650 - $1,850 per gold ounce
- Capital expenditures are expected to be $220 - $260 million
|
Kensington, Alaska
|
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Tons milled
|
|
175,246
|
|
|
175,722
|
|
|
165,968
|
|
|
168,295
|
|
|
160,596
|
|
Average gold grade (oz/t)
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
Average recovery rate
|
|
91.1
|
%
|
|
91.6
|
%
|
|
95.3
|
%
|
|
93.9
|
%
|
|
93.0
|
%
|
Gold ounces produced
|
|
28,214
|
|
|
27,866
|
|
|
22,646
|
|
|
33,516
|
|
|
28,621
|
|
Gold ounces sold
|
|
27,609
|
|
|
27,666
|
|
|
22,834
|
|
|
33,888
|
|
|
29,902
|
|
Average realized price per gold ounce, gross
|
$
|
1,808
|
|
$
|
1,842
|
|
$
|
1,967
|
|
$
|
1,790
|
|
$
|
1,764
|
|
Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce
|
$
|
33
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
$
|
27
|
|
$
|
29
|
|
Average realized price per gold ounce, net
|
$
|
1,775
|
|
$
|
1,808
|
|
$
|
1,930
|
|
$
|
1,763
|
|
$
|
1,735
|
|
Metal sales
|
$
|
49.1
|
|
$
|
50.3
|
|
$
|
44.3
|
|
$
|
59.8
|
|
$
|
51.9
|
|
Costs applicable to sales3
|
$
|
40.3
|
|
$
|
39.3
|
|
$
|
36.9
|
|
$
|
37.9
|
|
$
|
34.6
|
|
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1
|
$
|
1,455
|
|
$
|
1,399
|
|
$
|
1,610
|
|
$
|
1,111
|
|
$
|
1,150
|
|
Prepayment, working capital cash flow
|
$
|
(9.6
|
)
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
$
|
7.4
|
|
$
|
(7.4
|
)
|
Exploration expense
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
$
|
2.7
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|
$
|
10.7
|
|
$
|
10.9
|
|
$
|
26.8
|
|
$
|
13.6
|
|
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
|
$
|
7.1
|
|
$
|
8.8
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
|
$
|
8.0
|
|
$
|
6.3
|
|
Development capital expenditures
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Total capital expenditures
|
$
|
7.1
|
|
$
|
8.8
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
|
$
|
8.0
|
|
$
|
6.3
|
|
Free cash flow1
|
$
|
(7.3
|
)
|
$
|
1.9
|
|
$
|
3.0
|
|
$
|
18.8
|
|
$
|
7.3
|
Operational
- Gold production increased slightly in the third quarter to 28,214 ounces compared to 27,866 ounces in the prior period and 28,621 ounces in the third quarter of 2021
- Higher production during the period was driven by a slightly higher average gold grade, partially offset by lower average gold recoveries
Financial
- Third quarter adjusted CAS1 totaled $1,455 per ounce compared to $1,399 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting continued higher consumable costs and employee-related expenses
- Capital expenditures decreased quarter-over-quarter to $7 million due to lower capital development as well as timing of capital projects
- Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $(7) million compared to $2 million in the prior period largely driven by lower operating cash flow, including cash outflow of approximately $10 million associated with the Company's prepayment agreement at Kensington
Exploration
- Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($3 million expensed and $1 million capitalized), compared to $3 million ($1 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period
- Up to four underground drill rigs were focused on expansion and infill drilling at Elmira, Kensington, Johnson, and Jualin, while one surface drill rig targeted scout drilling in the Valentine/Fremming and Comet areas
- Infill drilling at the Kensington Zone 30, Zone 12 and Elmira structures continues to intercept zones of consistent widths and grades with the potential to extend mine life
- In the fourth quarter, three underground drill rigs are expected to focus on infill and expansion drilling at multiple zones at Kensington, Johnson and Elmira
Guidance
- Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 110,000 - 120,000 gold ounces
- CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $1,300 - $1,400 per gold ounce
- Capital expenditures are expected to be $30 - $35 million
|
Wharf, South Dakota
|
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
|
3Q 2022
|
2Q 2022
|
1Q 2022
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
3Q 2021
|
Ore tons placed
|
|
1,353,071
|
|
1,050,215
|
|
1,127,569
|
|
1,074,189
|
|
|
1,489,169
|
Average gold grade (oz/t)
|
|
0.019
|
|
0.015
|
|
0.025
|
|
0.022
|
|
|
0.025
|
Gold ounces produced
|
|
21,656
|
|
20,478
|
|
17,766
|
|
19,818
|
|
|
28,157
|
Silver ounces produced (000's)
|
|
13
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
15
|
|
|
16
|
Gold ounces sold
|
|
21,070
|
|
19,764
|
|
18,207
|
|
19,950
|
|
|
29,446
|
Silver ounces sold (000's)
|
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
16
|
|
11
|
|
|
18
|
Average realized price per gold ounce
|
$
|
1,838
|
$
|
1,886
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
1,799
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
Metal sales
|
$
|
38.9
|
$
|
37.4
|
$
|
34.7
|
$
|
36.2
|
|
$
|
53.1
|
Costs applicable to sales3
|
$
|
28.9
|
$
|
24.4
|
$
|
20.9
|
$
|
22.4
|
|
$
|
29.1
|
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1
|
$
|
1,357
|
$
|
1,233
|
$
|
1,118
|
$
|
1,104
|
|
$
|
971
|
Exploration expense
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
$
|
6.9
|
$
|
10.3
|
$
|
5.5
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
$
|
24.9
|
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
|
$
|
0.3
|
$
|
0.3
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
3.0
|
|
$
|
0.3
|
Development capital expenditures
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
1.2
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
$
|
0.7
|
Total capital expenditures
|
$
|
0.5
|
$
|
0.5
|
$
|
1.4
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
Free cash flow1
|
$
|
6.4
|
$
|
9.8
|
$
|
4.1
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
$
|
23.9
Operational
- Gold production increased 6% quarter-over-quarter to 21,656 ounces, largely driven by recovery timing for higher grade ore placed on the leach pad in the second quarter. Year-over-year production decreased 23% due to lower grades
Financial
- Adjusted CAS1 on a by-product basis increased 10% quarter-over-quarter to $1,357 per ounce, largely driven by continued increased consumable costs, partially offset by higher metal sales
- Capital expenditures remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at $1 million
- Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $6 million compared to $10 million in the prior period, reflecting lower operating cash flow due to higher costs
Exploration
- Exploration investment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as the infill program was completed in the first quarter, which focused on resource conversion at the Portland Ridge - Boston claim group (located on the southern edge of the operation) and Flossie (located west of Portland Ridge) areas
- No additional exploration activities are planned for the remainder of the year
Guidance
- Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 70,000 - 80,000 gold ounces
- CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $1,250 - $1,350 per gold ounce
- Capital expenditures are expected to be $2 - $5 million
Exploration
Coeur had up to 16 active rigs across all sites during the third quarter, for a total investment of approximately $12 million ($8 million expensed and $4 million capitalized), compared to roughly $13 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in the prior period. The decrease in drilling activity was largely driven by lower planned investment across the portfolio in 2022 versus 2021, which was a record year of exploration investment for the Company.
The Company expects to invest $47 - $57 million in exploration in 2022, including $25 - $30 million and $22 - $27 million of expensed and capitalized drilling, respectively.
2022 Guidance
Production during the third quarter was in-line with Coeur's expectations, leading the Company to reaffirm 2022 production and cost guidance
|
2022 Production Guidance
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
|
(oz)
|
|
(K oz)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
|
100,000 - 110,000
|
|
6,000 - 7,000
|
Rochester
|
|
|
35,000 - 43,000
|
|
3,000 - 4,000
|
Kensington
|
|
|
110,000 - 120,000
|
|
-
|
Wharf
|
|
|
70,000 - 80,000
|
|
-
|
Total
|
|
|
315,000 - 353,000
|
|
9,000 - 11,000
|
2022 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
|
|
|
($/oz)
|
($/oz)
|
Palmarejo (co-product)
|
|
|
$825 - $925
|
$12.75 - $13.75
|
Rochester (co-product)
|
|
|
$1,650 - $1,850
|
$20.00 - $26.00
|
Kensington
|
|
|
$1,300 - $1,400
|
-
|
Wharf (by-product)
|
|
|
$1,250 - $1,350
|
-
|
2022 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
($M)
|
Capital Expenditures, Sustaining
|
|
|
|
|
$110 - $135
|
Capital Expenditures, Development
|
|
|
|
|
$220 - $260
|
Exploration, Expensed
|
|
|
|
|
$25 - $30
|
Exploration, Capitalized
|
|
|
|
|
$22 - $27
|
General & Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
$42 - $46
Note: The Company's guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $22.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
Non-U.S. GAAP Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (zinc or lead). We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) and pound (zinc and lead) are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Notes
- EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Adjusted liquidity is defined as liquidity plus the proceeds of the sale of Crown Sterling holdings which settled subsequent to quarter end. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow, liquidity and adjusted liquidity.
- As of September 30, 2022, Coeur had $30 million in outstanding letters of credit and $200 million in outstanding borrowings under its RCF.
- Excludes amortization.
- Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.
|
Average Spot Prices
|
|
3Q 2022
|
2Q 2022
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce
|
$
|
1,729
|
$
|
1,871
|
$
|
1,877
|
$
|
1,795
|
$
|
1,781
|
Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce
|
$
|
19.23
|
$
|
22.60
|
$
|
24.00
|
$
|
23.33
|
$
|
23.65
|
Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound
|
$
|
1.49
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
1.70
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
1.37
|
Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.06
|
Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
In thousands, except share data
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
75,389
|
|
|
$
|
56,664
|
|
Receivables
|
|
34,947
|
|
|
|
32,417
|
|
Inventory
|
|
59,405
|
|
|
|
51,281
|
|
Ore on leach pads
|
|
83,647
|
|
|
|
81,128
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
36,255
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
54,590
|
|
|
|
13,847
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
101,750
|
|
|
|
54,240
|
|
|
|
445,983
|
|
|
|
289,577
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
370,700
|
|
|
|
319,967
|
|
Mining properties, net
|
|
952,189
|
|
|
|
852,799
|
|
Ore on leach pads
|
|
58,221
|
|
|
|
73,495
|
|
Restricted assets
|
|
7,934
|
|
|
|
9,138
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
9,293
|
|
|
|
132,197
|
|
Receivables
|
|
8,717
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
61,177
|
|
|
|
57,249
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,914,214
|
|
|
$
|
1,734,422
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
135,996
|
|
|
$
|
103,901
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other
|
|
79,611
|
|
|
|
87,946
|
|
Debt
|
|
26,417
|
|
|
|
29,821
|
|
Reclamation
|
|
2,853
|
|
|
|
2,931
|
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
12,813
|
|
|
|
11,269
|
|
|
|
257,690
|
|
|
|
235,868
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
609,262
|
|
|
|
457,680
|
|
Reclamation
|
|
183,810
|
|
|
|
178,957
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
9,748
|
|
|
|
21,969
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
32,115
|
|
|
|
39,686
|
|
|
|
834,935
|
|
|
|
698,292
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 280,836,100 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 256,919,803 at December 31, 2021
|
|
2,808
|
|
|
|
2,569
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,839,725
|
|
|
|
3,738,347
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
45,694
|
|
|
|
(1,212
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(3,066,638
|
)
|
|
|
(2,939,442
|
)
|
|
|
821,589
|
|
|
|
800,262
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,914,214
|
|
|
$
|
1,734,422
|
|
Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
In thousands, except share data
|
Revenue
|
$
|
182,993
|
|
|
$
|
207,969
|
|
|
$
|
575,520
|
|
|
$
|
624,944
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs applicable to sales(1)
|
|
163,180
|
|
|
|
134,340
|
|
|
|
447,126
|
|
|
|
375,082
|
|
Amortization
|
|
29,151
|
|
|
|
30,962
|
|
|
|
83,549
|
|
|
|
92,872
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
9,722
|
|
|
|
8,743
|
|
|
|
29,281
|
|
|
|
30,764
|
|
Exploration
|
|
8,406
|
|
|
|
15,391
|
|
|
|
19,103
|
|
|
|
37,503
|
|
Pre-development, reclamation, and other
|
|
9,249
|
|
|
|
10,506
|
|
|
|
29,839
|
|
|
|
36,956
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
219,708
|
|
|
|
199,942
|
|
|
|
608,898
|
|
|
|
573,177
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(9,173
|
)
|
Fair value adjustments, net
|
|
(13,067
|
)
|
|
|
(26,440
|
)
|
|
|
(65,272
|
)
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
|
(5,932
|
)
|
|
|
(3,237
|
)
|
|
|
(15,670
|
)
|
|
|
(13,240
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
(26,718
|
)
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
(22,390
|
)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
(18,846
|
)
|
|
|
(56,395
|
)
|
|
|
(78,739
|
)
|
|
|
(37,803
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income and mining taxes
|
|
(55,561
|
)
|
|
|
(48,368
|
)
|
|
|
(112,117
|
)
|
|
|
13,964
|
|
Income and mining tax (expense) benefit
|
|
(1,883
|
)
|
|
|
(6,400
|
)
|
|
|
(15,079
|
)
|
|
|
(34,526
|
)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
(57,444
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,768
|
)
|
|
$
|
(127,196
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,562
|
)
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges
|
|
29,060
|
|
|
|
1,349
|
|
|
|
58,087
|
|
|
|
25,723
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges
|
|
(9,910
|
)
|
|
|
(3,902
|
)
|
|
|
(11,181
|
)
|
|
|
(9,683
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
19,150
|
|
|
|
(2,553
|
)
|
|
|
46,906
|
|
|
|
16,040
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
(38,294
|
)
|
|
$
|
(57,321
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,290
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,522
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
(1) Excludes amortization.
|
Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
In thousands
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(57,444
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,768
|
)
|
|
$
|
(127,196
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,562
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
29,151
|
|
|
|
30,962
|
|
|
|
83,549
|
|
|
|
92,872
|
|
Accretion
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
|
3,028
|
|
|
|
10,588
|
|
|
|
8,898
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
(4,730
|
)
|
|
|
(5,964
|
)
|
|
|
(12,288
|
)
|
|
|
(740
|
)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,173
|
|
Fair value adjustments, net
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
|
26,440
|
|
|
|
62,133
|
|
|
|
(7,000
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,705
|
|
|
|
2,671
|
|
|
|
7,319
|
|
|
|
10,183
|
|
Write-downs
|
|
21,204
|
|
|
|
31,249
|
|
|
|
38,018
|
|
|
|
31,249
|
|
Deferred revenue recognition
|
|
(10,167
|
)
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
(10,723
|
)
|
|
|
(15,908
|
)
|
Other
|
|
1,290
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
(339
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
(944
|
)
|
|
|
4,099
|
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(2,075
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
Inventory and ore on leach pads
|
|
(13,715
|
)
|
|
|
(3,820
|
)
|
|
|
(42,650
|
)
|
|
|
(18,047
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(1,880
|
)
|
|
|
(8,114
|
)
|
|
|
(17,512
|
)
|
|
|
(15,842
|
)
|
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
(19,117
|
)
|
|
|
21,846
|
|
|
|
(2,900
|
)
|
|
|
75,546
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(96,602
|
)
|
|
|
(71,266
|
)
|
|
|
(239,260
|
)
|
|
|
(208,913
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
16,001
|
|
|
|
5,617
|
|
Purchase of investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,079
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,955
|
)
|
Sale of investments
|
|
40,469
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
40,469
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
Other
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
(56,175
|
)
|
|
|
(72,296
|
)
|
|
|
(182,853
|
)
|
|
|
(204,358
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
98,335
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
255,000
|
|
|
|
387,493
|
|
Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs
|
|
(23,211
|
)
|
|
|
(7,944
|
)
|
|
|
(145,515
|
)
|
|
|
(261,522
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(3,565
|
)
|
|
|
(4,178
|
)
|
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
76,787
|
|
|
|
12,036
|
|
|
|
204,255
|
|
|
|
121,793
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
|
(253
|
)
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
(360
|
)
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
|
(38,667
|
)
|
|
|
18,527
|
|
|
|
(7,379
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
75,555
|
|
|
|
125,458
|
|
|
|
58,289
|
|
|
|
94,170
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
76,816
|
|
|
$
|
86,791
|
|
|
$
|
76,816
|
|
|
$
|
86,791
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
LTM 3Q
|
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(137,956
|
)
|
|
$
|
(57,444
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,434
|
)
|
|
$
|
7,682
|
|
|
$
|
(10,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,768
|
)
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
|
18,881
|
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
|
5,170
|
|
|
|
4,568
|
|
|
|
3,211
|
|
|
|
3,237
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
15,511
|
|
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
|
11,502
|
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
6,400
|
|
Amortization
|
|
118,992
|
|
|
|
29,151
|
|
|
|
27,965
|
|
|
|
26,433
|
|
|
|
35,443
|
|
|
|
30,962
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
15,428
|
|
|
|
(20,478
|
)
|
|
|
(32,797
|
)
|
|
|
40,377
|
|
|
|
28,326
|
|
|
|
(14,169
|
)
|
Fair value adjustments, net
|
|
72,815
|
|
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
|
62,810
|
|
|
|
(10,605
|
)
|
|
|
7,543
|
|
|
|
26,440
|
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|
1,452
|
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
1,028
|
|
Asset retirement obligation accretion
|
|
13,680
|
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
|
3,091
|
|
|
|
3,027
|
|
Inventory adjustments and write-downs
|
|
48,469
|
|
|
|
22,005
|
|
|
|
9,763
|
|
|
|
8,592
|
|
|
|
8,109
|
|
|
|
5,790
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities
|
|
(1,894
|
)
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
(621
|
)
|
|
|
(1,831
|
)
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Value-added tax write-off
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25,982
|
|
COVID-19 costs
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
972
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
617
|
|
Interest income on notes receivables
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
151,855
|
|
|
$
|
18,298
|
|
|
$
|
43,330
|
|
|
$
|
41,527
|
|
|
$
|
48,700
|
|
|
$
|
48,807
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
783,404
|
|
|
$
|
182,993
|
|
|
$
|
204,123
|
|
|
$
|
188,404
|
|
|
$
|
207,884
|
|
|
$
|
207,969
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(57,444
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,434
|
)
|
|
$
|
7,682
|
|
|
$
|
(10,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,768
|
)
|
Fair value adjustments, net
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
|
62,810
|
|
|
|
(10,605
|
)
|
|
|
7,543
|
|
|
|
26,440
|
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|
(313
|
)
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
(621
|
)
|
|
|
(1,831
|
)
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Value-added tax write-off
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25,982
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
COVID-19 costs
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
972
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
617
|
|
Interest income on notes receivables
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
|
(231
|
)
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
(10,990
|
)
|
|
|
(9,696
|
)
|
|
|
(1,630
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$
|
(44,721
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,105
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,782
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,615
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,879
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$
|
(19,117
|
)
|
|
$
|
22,644
|
|
|
$
|
(6,427
|
)
|
|
$
|
34,936
|
|
|
$
|
21,846
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
96,602
|
|
|
|
73,156
|
|
|
|
69,502
|
|
|
|
100,868
|
|
|
|
71,266
|
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
(115,719
|
)
|
|
$
|
(50,512
|
)
|
|
$
|
(75,929
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,932
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,420
|
)
|
|
Consolidated Operating Cash Flow
Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
3Q 2022
|
|
|
|
2Q 2022
|
|
|
|
1Q 2022
|
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q 2021
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
(19,117
|
)
|
|
$
|
22,644
|
|
|
$
|
(6,427
|
)
|
|
$
|
34,936
|
|
|
$
|
21,846
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
4,882
|
|
|
|
(9,100
|
)
|
|
|
1,999
|
|
|
|
944
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
2,075
|
|
|
|
(3,523
|
)
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
80
|
Inventories
|
|
13,715
|
|
|
|
11,263
|
|
|
|
17,672
|
|
|
|
9,581
|
|
|
|
3,820
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
1,880
|
|
|
|
(5,493
|
)
|
|
|
21,125
|
|
|
|
(8,831
|
)
|
|
|
8,114
|
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital
|
$
|
(1,328
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,773
|
|
|
$
|
23,779
|
|
|
$
|
37,789
|
|
|
$
|
34,804
|
Total Adjusted Liquidity
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
3Q 2022
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
75,389
|
Available capacity under the RCF
|
|
160,159
|
Total liquidity
|
|
235,548
|
Proceeds from Crown Sterling transaction
|
|
150,000
|
Total adjusted liquidity
|
$
|
385,548
|
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales
for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
Rochester
|
|
Kensington
|
|
Wharf
|
|
Silvertip
|
|
Total
|
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
|
$
|
51,271
|
|
|
$
|
57,681
|
|
|
$
|
50,658
|
|
|
$
|
31,078
|
|
|
$
|
1,260
|
|
|
$
|
191,948
|
|
Amortization
|
|
(8,027
|
)
|
|
|
(6,921
|
)
|
|
|
(10,369
|
)
|
|
|
(2,191
|
)
|
|
|
(1,260
|
)
|
|
|
(28,768
|
)
|
Costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
43,244
|
|
|
$
|
50,760
|
|
|
$
|
40,289
|
|
|
$
|
28,887
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
163,180
|
|
Inventory Adjustments
|
|
(445
|
)
|
|
|
(21,331
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(21,956
|
)
|
By-product credit
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
42,799
|
|
|
$
|
29,429
|
|
|
$
|
40,164
|
|
|
$
|
28,582
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
140,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ounces
|
|
24,378
|
|
|
|
8,725
|
|
|
|
27,609
|
|
|
|
21,070
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
81,782
|
|
Silver ounces
|
|
1,554,288
|
|
|
|
733,383
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,931
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,295,602
|
|
Zinc pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lead pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
$
|
948
|
|
|
$
|
1,821
|
|
|
$
|
1,455
|
|
|
$
|
1,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
$
|
12.67
|
|
|
$
|
18.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Zinc ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lead ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales
for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|
In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
Rochester
|
|
Kensington
|
|
Wharf
|
|
Silvertip
|
|
Total
|
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
|
$
|
58,800
|
|
|
$
|
42,914
|
|
|
$
|
48,680
|
|
|
$
|
26,600
|
|
|
$
|
1,259
|
|
|
$
|
178,253
|
|
Amortization
|
|
(9,737
|
)
|
|
|
(4,961
|
)
|
|
|
(9,369
|
)
|
|
|
(2,248
|
)
|
|
|
(1,259
|
)
|
|
|
(27,574
|
)
|
Costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
49,063
|
|
|
$
|
37,953
|
|
|
$
|
39,311
|
|
|
$
|
24,352
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
150,679
|
|
Inventory Adjustments
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
(9,490
|
)
|
|
|
(362
|
)
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(9,660
|
)
|
By-product credit
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(233
|
)
|
|
|
(124
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(357
|
)
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
49,108
|
|
|
$
|
28,463
|
|
|
$
|
38,716
|
|
|
$
|
24,375
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
140,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ounces
|
|
29,285
|
|
|
|
8,071
|
|
|
|
27,666
|
|
|
|
19,764
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
84,786
|
|
Silver ounces
|
|
1,854,695
|
|
|
|
682,677
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,828
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,543,200
|
|
Zinc pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lead pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
$
|
855
|
|
|
$
|
1,763
|
|
|
$
|
1,399
|
|
|
$
|
1,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
$
|
12.97
|
|
|
$
|
20.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Zinc ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lead ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales
for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
|
In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
Rochester
|
|
Kensington
|
|
Wharf
|
|
Silvertip
|
|
Total
|
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
|
$
|
52,611
|
|
|
$
|
36,985
|
|
|
$
|
45,532
|
|
|
$
|
22,918
|
|
|
$
|
1,259
|
|
|
$
|
159,305
|
|
Amortization
|
|
(9,386
|
)
|
|
|
(4,710
|
)
|
|
|
(8,622
|
)
|
|
|
(2,061
|
)
|
|
|
(1,259
|
)
|
|
|
(26,038
|
)
|
Costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
43,225
|
|
|
$
|
32,275
|
|
|
$
|
36,910
|
|
|
$
|
20,857
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
133,267
|
|
Inventory Adjustments
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
|
(8,001
|
)
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8,318
|
)
|
By-product credit
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(245
|
)
|
|
|
(392
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(637
|
)
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
42,922
|
|
|
$
|
24,274
|
|
|
$
|
36,757
|
|
|
$
|
20,359
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
124,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ounces
|
|
28,242
|
|
|
|
5,928
|
|
|
|
22,834
|
|
|
|
18,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,211
|
|
Silver ounces
|
|
1,796,028
|
|
|
|
638,116
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
16,138
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,450,282
|
|
Zinc pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lead pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
52
|
%
|
|
|
58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
$
|
730
|
|
|
$
|
1,720
|
|
|
$
|
1,610
|
|
|
$
|
1,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
$
|
12.43
|
|
|
$
|
22.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Zinc ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lead ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales
for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
Rochester
|
|
Kensington
|
|
Wharf
|
|
Silvertip
|
|
Total
|
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
|
$
|
48,719
|
|
|
$
|
42,939
|
|
|
$
|
53,884
|
|
|
$
|
24,735
|
|
|
$
|
1,268
|
|
|
$
|
171,545
|
|
Amortization
|
|
(9,985
|
)
|
|
|
(5,433
|
)
|
|
|
(15,992
|
)
|
|
|
(2,411
|
)
|
|
|
(1,268
|
)
|
|
|
(35,089
|
)
|
Costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
38,734
|
|
|
$
|
37,506
|
|
|
$
|
37,892
|
|
|
$
|
22,324
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
136,456
|
|
Inventory Adjustments
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
|
(7,483
|
)
|
|
|
(118
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(7,896
|
)
|
By-product credit
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
(241
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(364
|
)
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
38,492
|
|
|
$
|
30,023
|
|
|
$
|
37,651
|
|
|
$
|
22,030
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
128,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ounces
|
|
27,706
|
|
|
|
7,385
|
|
|
|
33,889
|
|
|
|
19,950
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
88,930
|
|
Silver ounces
|
|
1,813,884
|
|
|
|
800,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,614,079
|
|
Zinc pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lead pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
47
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
|
58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
$
|
653
|
|
|
$
|
1,707
|
|
|
$
|
1,111
|
|
|
$
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
$
|
11.25
|
|
|
$
|
21.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Zinc ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lead ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales
for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
Rochester
|
|
Kensington
|
|
Wharf
|
|
Silvertip
|
|
Total
|
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
|
$
|
47,763
|
|
|
$
|
36,340
|
|
|
$
|
47,362
|
|
|
$
|
32,237
|
|
|
$
|
1,258
|
|
|
$
|
164,960
|
|
Amortization
|
|
(8,747
|
)
|
|
|
(4,671
|
)
|
|
|
(12,786
|
)
|
|
|
(3,158
|
)
|
|
|
(1,258
|
)
|
|
|
(30,620
|
)
|
Costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
39,016
|
|
|
$
|
31,669
|
|
|
$
|
34,576
|
|
|
$
|
29,079
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
134,340
|
|
Inventory Adjustments
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
(5,217
|
)
|
|
|
(186
|
)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5,521
|
)
|
By-product credit
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(428
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(428
|
)
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
38,959
|
|
|
$
|
26,452
|
|
|
$
|
34,390
|
|
|
$
|
28,590
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
128,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ounces
|
|
24,897
|
|
|
|
5,559
|
|
|
|
29,902
|
|
|
|
29,446
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
89,804
|
|
Silver ounces
|
|
1,714,617
|
|
|
|
758,214
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18,172
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,491,003
|
|
Zinc pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lead pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
55
|
%
|
|
|
65
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
$
|
704
|
|
|
$
|
1,665
|
|
|
$
|
1,150
|
|
|
$
|
971
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
$
|
12.50
|
|
|
$
|
22.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Zinc ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lead ($/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for 2022 Guidance
|
In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
Rochester
|
|
Kensington
|
|
Wharf
|
Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)
|
$
|
219,862
|
|
|
$
|
165,031
|
|
|
$
|
191,055
|
|
|
$
|
109,179
|
|
Amortization
|
|
(35,687
|
)
|
|
|
(22,218
|
)
|
|
|
(39,051
|
)
|
|
|
(7,811
|
)
|
Costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
184,175
|
|
|
$
|
142,813
|
|
|
$
|
152,004
|
|
|
$
|
101,368
|
|
By-product credit
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(745
|
)
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
$
|
184,175
|
|
|
$
|
142,813
|
|
|
$
|
152,004
|
|
|
$
|
100,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ounces
|
|
107,034
|
|
|
|
37,072
|
|
|
|
113,890
|
|
|
|
78,757
|
|
Silver ounces
|
|
6,831,642
|
|
|
|
3,257,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
51%
|
|
47%
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
Silver
|
49%
|
|
53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted costs applicable to sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
$825 - $925
|
|
$1,650 - $1,850
|
|
$1,300 - $1,400
|
|
$1,250 - $1,350
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
$12.75 - $13.75
|
|
$20.00 - $26.00
|
|
|
|
