Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Solid production results and stronger fourth quarter expected to result in full-year production levels within 2022 guidance ranges - Third quarter gold and silver production totaled 83,438 and 2.4 million ounces, respectively. Quarter-over-quarter production growth at Rochester, Wharf and Kensington was offset by lower production at Palmarejo. Production levels are expected to increase at all four operating locations during the fourth quarter and finish the year within Coeur's full-year guidance range of 315,000 - 353,000 ounces of gold and 9.0 - 11.0 million ounces of silver

Recently installed pre-screens at Rochester providing intended benefit - Pre-screens were successfully installed between the secondary and tertiary crushers at the existing Rochester operation during the third quarter, which is driving enhanced operational flexibility and helping to generate a lower average size of crushed material and improved pad permeability. These learnings and results will be incorporated into the operating plan for the Rochester expansion and used to optimize Rochester's life of mine plan

Rochester expansion on track; capital estimate updated to incorporate pre-screens - Construction of the Rochester expansion remains on track to be completed mid-2023 with pre-commissioning, commissioning and ramp-up taking place in the second half of next year. At quarter-end, the project was 61% complete, $575 million of the estimated capital had been committed, and $443 million of the estimated capital cost had been incurred. The Company has increased the total capital by 9 - 12% to $650 - $670 million to reflect recently completed final estimates for the addition of pre-screens into the crusher circuit, higher prices and quantities of steel and concrete, and additional contingency

Strategic sale of southern Nevada holdings to AngloGold now complete - The Company entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold") (NYSE: AU) during the third quarter to sell its Crown and Sterling holdings ("Crown Sterling") for closing cash consideration of $150 million and deferred cash consideration of $50 million to be paid upon Crown Sterling attaining a total resource of at least 3.5 million gold ounces. Closing of the transaction occurred on November 4, 2022

Balance sheet flexibility with opportunistic hedges support ongoing investments - Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $236 million, including $75 million of cash and $160 million of available capacity under its $390 million revolving credit facility ("RCF")2. On an adjusted basis, giving effect to the Crown Sterling transaction, total liquidity stood at $386 million. In addition, Coeur currently holds gold forward hedges in the amount of 54,500 ounces for the remainder of 2022 at an average price of $1,994 per ounce and 112,500 ounces in 2023 at an average price of $1,982 per ounce. The market value of these hedges was approximately $47 million at quarter-end

"Coeur experienced another steady operational quarter, and we are on-track to deliver a strong fourth quarter from each of our four operations. While financial results were negatively impacted by lower average realized prices, lower grades at Palmarejo, and ongoing inflationary pressures, we are well-positioned to achieve our full-year 2022 production and cost guidance thanks to a tremendous effort and effective cost management by our site operating teams," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The third quarter also saw continued progress toward the mid-2023 completion of the expansion project taking place at our Rochester silver and gold mine in Nevada. The installation of pre-screens on Rochester's existing crushing circuit early in the quarter is generating the intended benefits and providing essential operating data and experience that we will leverage to further enhance this emerging world-class silver and gold mine. Although the estimated capital cost of this expansion has increased, we have taken steps to bolster our liquidity and we remain confident in our ability to successfully deliver this transformational source of growth next year.

"During a period of underinvestment within our industry, we have remained steadfast in our strategy of investing in expansions and near-mine exploration to position the Company to deliver high-return, sector-leading growth in production and free cash flow from operations containing expanded reserve and resource bases and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Gold Sales $ 139.2 $ 146.6 $ 129.5 $ 146.7 $ 147.7 Silver Sales $ 43.8 $ 57.5 $ 59.0 $ 61.2 $ 60.2 Consolidated Revenue $ 183.0 $ 204.1 $ 188.4 $ 207.8 $ 208.0 Costs Applicable to Sales3 $ 163.2 $ 150.7 $ 133.3 $ 136.5 $ 134.3 General and Administrative Expenses $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 10.3 $ 9.6 $ 8.7 Net Income (Loss) $ (57.4 ) $ (77.4 ) $ 7.7 $ (10.7 ) $ (54.8 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (44.7 ) $ (13.1 ) $ (13.8 ) $ (11.6 ) $ (2.9 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 278.1 278.0 263.6 254.8 254.7 EBITDA1 $ (20.5 ) $ (32.8 ) $ 40.4 $ 28.3 $ (14.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 18.3 $ 43.3 $ 41.5 $ 48.7 $ 48.8 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ (19.1 ) $ 22.6 $ (6.4 ) $ 35.0 $ 21.8 Capital Expenditures $ 96.6 $ 73.2 $ 69.5 $ 100.9 $ 71.3 Free Cash Flow1 $ (115.7 ) $ (50.6 ) $ (75.9 ) $ (65.9 ) $ (49.4 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 75.4 $ 74.2 $ 73.3 $ 56.7 $ 85.0 Total Debt4 $ 635.7 $ 547.5 $ 485.5 $ 487.5 $ 442.4 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 1,702 $ 1,729 $ 1,721 $ 1,652 $ 1,645 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 19.09 $ 22.61 $ 24.06 $ 23.17 $ 24.18 Gold Ounces Produced 83,438 83,772 75,409 88,946 87,083 Silver Ounces Produced 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.5 Gold Ounces Sold 81,782 84,786 75,211 88,930 89,804 Silver Ounces Sold 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.5

Financial Results

Third quarter 2022 revenue totaled $183 million compared to $204 million in the prior period and $208 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company produced 83,438 and 2.4 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 81,782 ounces of gold and 2.3 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,702 and $19.09 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,729 and $22.61 per ounce in the prior period, a respective 2% and 16% decrease quarter-over-quarter, and $1,645 and $24.18 per ounce in the third quarter of 2021, respectively, a 3% increase in gold and 21% decrease in silver.

Gold and silver sales represented 76% and 24% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 71% and 29% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 65% of third quarter revenue, compared to 64% in the third quarter of 2021.

Costs applicable to sales3 increased 8% quarter-over-quarter to $163 million, largely due to a $21 million LCM adjustment at Rochester. Coeur continues to experience inflationary pressures on consumable costs on a year-over-year basis, but these costs remained relatively flat compared to the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $10 million.

Coeur invested approximately $12 million ($8 million expensed and $4 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $13 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in the prior period and $20 million ($15 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting lower planned investment across the portfolio following the Company's highest-ever exploration investment in 2021. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $2 million during the third quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $7 million.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $(19) million compared to $23 million in the prior period, mainly driven by lower metal sales and unfavorable changes in working capital. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $(18) million, compared to $(7) million in the prior period, reflecting the timing of semi-annual interest payments on the Company's 2029 5.125% Senior Notes.

Capital expenditures increased 32% quarter-over-quarter to $97 million compared to $73 million in the prior period. Expenditures related to the expansion project at Rochester totaled $68 million during the quarter compared to $42 million in the second quarter and $39 million in the third quarter of 2021. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 25% and 75%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Capital Projects Update

Rochester Expansion

Coeur achieved several key milestones at the Rochester expansion during the quarter.

Notably, the Company achieved (i) completion of major concrete work in all areas except the primary crusher pocket and the pre-screens, both of which are in progress, (ii) continuation of structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction work throughout the project, (iii) commencement of final major high-voltage electrical distribution and substation construction, and (iv) completion of the majority of commitments for the pre-screens.

Progress of the Merrill-Crowe plant continued on schedule during the third quarter, including (i) continuation of mechanical equipment setting, (ii) completion of building and process plant steel pipe rack erection, (iii) continuation of piping and cable tray installation, and (iv) rough setting of electrical switchgear.

Further work on the crusher corridor has also advanced, including (i) civil work on the primary crusher area with a focus on the primary crusher foundation and commencement of conveyor component installation, (ii) setting of the secondary cone crushers and commencement of piping, cable tray and lighting installation in the secondary crusher area, and (iii) setting of the tertiary HPGR crushers and cable tray and lighting installation in the tertiary crusher area.

During the quarter, Coeur successfully aligned the construction of the pre-screens with the completion of the new crusher to maintain a mid-2023 mechanical completion target. Ramp-up and commissioning is anticipated to take place during the second half of next year.

Coeur also completed a review of the total capital costs necessary to complete the expansion, resulting in a 9 - 12% increase in the capital estimate. The estimate reflects the finalization of cost estimates for pre-screens, higher prices and quantities of steel and concrete, and additional contingency

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had committed approximately $575 million of capital since the inception of the project and approximately $443 million of the estimated project cost had been incurred.

Silvertip Project

Coeur continues to advance study work to assess the economics of a potential future expansion of its high-grade Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's objective remains to complete an evaluation by year-end of higher throughput scenarios to enhance the project's economics and to take advantage of Silvertip's expanding, high-grade resource base. Subject to continued positive results, the Company anticipates advancing Silvertip once the Rochester expansion and ramp-up is complete and Coeur generates sustained, positive free cash flow that can be used to reduce leverage back to targeted levels.

Exploration investment in the third quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) compared to roughly $2 million (substantially all capitalized) in the prior period.

Up to four core drill rigs were active with two underground rigs focused on infill and expansion holes at the Southern Silver and Discovery zones. All five exploration holes drilled from underground during the quarter successfully intersected chimney/feeder structures beneath the Discovery zone manto, providing further exploration targets for 2023 and beyond. Two surface rigs were also active during the quarter, one focused on expansion drilling at the Saddle zone located south of the Southern Silver zone where significant mineralized intervals were intersected. The other surface rig carried out scout drilling on three regional targets - Tour Ridge, Trident Creek and Tiger Terrace - located 1 kilometer, 2.5 kilometers and 5 kilometers to the south of known mineralization, respectively. Results are pending, but multiple geological indicators of proximity to mineralization were intersected.

Ongoing carrying costs, which includes de-watering, power, camp and travel costs to support continued underground development and exploration activities, totaled $5 million in the third quarter, compared to $5 million in the prior period. Capital expenditures related to infill drilling and underground development during the third quarter totaled $4 million compared to $6 million in the prior period. Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $28 - $36 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $236 million, including $75 million of cash and $160 million of available capacity under its $390 million RCF2 subject to certain financial covenants. Additionally, Coeur had $46 million of marketable securities at the end of the third quarter.

On September 18, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of AngloGold to sell its Crown Sterling holdings for closing cash consideration of $150 million. The transaction closed on November 4, 2022 and is not included as part of Coeur's third quarter results due to timing of closing.

As adjusted to reflect the receipt of proceeds from this transaction, the Company's total liquidity stood at $386 million.

To further enhance the Company's balance sheet flexibility and liquidity during this period of peak capital expenditures to complete the Rochester expansion project, Coeur and its RCF banks agreed to amend the terms of the RCF to raise the maximum net leverage ratio from 3.5x to 4.25x for the remainder of 2022 and to 4.5x for 2023, among other items. As part of this amendment, the method of calculating adjusted EBITDA was modified to allow up to $50 million for integration costs or costs associated with establishing new facilities and certain costs associated with LCM adjustments at Rochester to be excluded, which is in alignment with the Company's external reporting.

Hedging Update

The Company did not execute any additional hedges during the third quarter. Coeur continues to have meaningful gold price protection in place for the remainder of 2022 and in 2023 as outlined below. The Company's silver price exposure remains unhedged.

4Q 2022 2023 Gold Ounces Hedged 54,500 112,500 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $1,994 $1,982

Mark-to-Market Adjustments

The Company values its strategic investments in equity securities as of the end of each reporting period. The estimated fair values of Coeur's equity investments in Victoria Gold Corp., Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and Integra Resources Corp. were $36 million, $7 million and $2 million, respectively, at September 30, 2022 compared to $88 million, $8 million and $4 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022, which reflects the sale of five million shares of Victoria Gold Corp. and a change in the value of the remaining equity investments.

Rochester LCM Adjustment

Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. Decreases in the market price of gold and silver can affect the value of metal inventory, stockpiles and leach pads, and it may be necessary to record a write-down to the net realizable value, as well as impact carrying value of long-lived assets. At the end of the third quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value which resulted in a LCM adjustment of $24 million (approximately $21 million in costs applicable to sales3 and $3 million of amortization).

Operations

Third quarter 2022 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Tons milled 538,750 539,600 565,211 587,615 517,363 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.049 0.054 0.056 0.055 0.050 Average silver grade (oz/t) 3.53 3.95 3.87 3.86 3.86 Average recovery rate - Au 93.3 % 92.4 % 90.6 % 89.7 % 93.7 % Average recovery rate - Ag 84.9 % 84.2 % 83.0 % 81.3 % 85.5 % Gold ounces produced 24,807 27,109 28,931 28,748 24,254 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,612 1,795 1,813 1,843 1,708 Gold ounces sold 24,378 29,285 28,242 27,706 24,897 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,554 1,855 1,796 1,813 1,715 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,447 $ 1,507 $ 1,419 $ 1,374 $ 1,335 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 19.01 $ 22.56 $ 23.94 $ 23.26 $ 24.15 Metal sales $ 64.8 $ 86.0 $ 83.1 $ 80.4 $ 74.6 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 43.2 $ 49.1 $ 43.2 $ 38.8 $ 39.0 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 948 $ 855 $ 730 $ 653 $ 704 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 12.67 $ 12.97 $ 12.43 $ 11.25 $ 12.50 Exploration expense $ 1.8 $ 1.7 $ 1.6 $ 2.3 $ 2.8 Cash flow from operating activities $ 12.9 $ 22.3 $ 34.3 $ 32.9 $ 23.2 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 10.8 $ 10.1 $ 13.6 $ 8.3 $ 8.4 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ (0.1 ) $ 0.1 Total capital expenditures $ 10.8 $ 10.1 $ 13.6 $ 8.2 $ 8.5 Free cash flow1 $ 2.1 $ 12.2 $ 20.7 $ 24.7 $ 14.7

Operational

Third quarter gold and silver production totaled 24,807 and 1.6 million ounces, respectively, compared to 27,109 and 1.8 million ounces in the prior period and 24,254 and 1.7 million ounces in the third quarter of 2021

Production during the quarter was impacted by lower gold and silver grades, partially offset by higher average gold and silver recoveries. Higher recoveries in the quarter reflect recent enhancements in the flotation and solution management processes

Financial

Third quarter adjusted CAS1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 11% and decreased 2% to $948 and $12.67 per ounce, respectively, driven by lower grades

Capital expenditures increased 7% quarter-over-quarter to $11 million, reflecting continued investment in underground development and infill drilling

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $2 million compared to $12 million in the prior period, largely driven by lower metal sales

Exploration

Exploration investment for the third quarter decreased 22% to approximately $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized), compared to roughly $4 million ($2 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period

The number of active rigs was reduced from six in the beginning of the period to three by the end of the quarter. Infill drilling during the period focused on the Nacion zone (located within the Guadalupe deposit) while expansion drilling continued to focus on the northwest extension of the Hidalgo zone (located at the northwest end of the Independencia deposit) where multiple mineralized veins in both the footwall and hanging wall portions were encountered, suggesting a potential extension of the ore body

Scout drilling was also performed during the quarter focused at the La Carmela zone (located within the Guazapares district and to the east and outside of the gold stream area of interest)

Coeur expects two drill rigs to be active at Palmarejo in the fourth quarter focused on expansion drilling at the Hidalgo zone

Other

Approximately 38% (9,253 ounces) of Palmarejo's gold sales in the third quarter were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates approximately 38% - 42% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2022 will be sold under the stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of gold and 6.0 - 7.0 million ounces of silver

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $825 - $925 per gold ounce and $12.75 - $13.75 per silver ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $48 - $53 million

Rochester, Nevada (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Ore tons placed 3,551,353 4,236,459 4,377,873 3,823,764 3,427,078 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.37 0.35 0.34 0.40 0.43 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.004 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.002 Silver ounces produced (000's) 745 689 655 757 739 Gold ounces produced 8,761 8,319 6,066 6,864 6,051 Silver ounces sold (000's) 733 683 638 801 758 Gold ounces sold 8,725 8,071 5,928 7,386 5,559 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 19.10 $ 22.42 $ 24.00 $ 22.98 $ 24.27 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,852 $ 1,883 $ 1,864 $ 1,797 $ 1,785 Metal sales $ 30.2 $ 30.5 $ 26.4 $ 31.6 $ 28.3 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 50.8 $ 38.0 $ 32.3 $ 37.5 $ 31.7 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 18.46 $ 20.85 $ 22.06 $ 21.76 $ 22.68 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,821 $ 1,763 $ 1,720 $ 1,707 $ 1,665 Exploration expense $ 0.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.9 $ 2.2 $ 2.4 Cash flow from operating activities $ (13.7 ) $ (9.1 ) $ (19.7 ) $ (12.3 ) $ (9.5 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 5.1 $ 4.5 $ 2.3 $ 5.8 $ 2.4 Development capital expenditures $ 68.9 $ 42.5 $ 30.8 $ 48.1 $ 37.7 Total capital expenditures $ 74.0 $ 47.0 $ 33.1 $ 53.9 $ 40.1 Free cash flow1 $ (87.7 ) $ (56.1 ) $ (52.8 ) $ (66.2 ) $ (49.6 )

Operational

Silver and gold production increased 8% and 5% in the third quarter, respectively, to 744,880 and 8,761 ounces compared to 689,169 and 8,319 ounces in the prior period and 738,554 and 6,051 ounces in the third quarter of 2021. Higher production in the period was primarily driven by the breakthrough of material placed on the pad in the prior period

The Company completed installation and commissioning of pre-screens on the existing crusher corridor during the third quarter. Early testing of the pre-screens have confirmed expectations as shown by improvements on product top sizing while maintaining lower fine material generation. Coeur will continue to conduct testing and optimization of the product size placed under leach to gain experience and knowledge from the pre-screens to facilitate the integration of pre-screen technology into the new crusher system flowsheet

Financial

Third quarter adjusted CAS1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $21 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester

Third quarter adjusted CAS1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $18.46 and $1,821 per ounce, respectively, largely driven by continued increased fleet maintenance and consumable costs

Capital expenditures increased 57% quarter-over-quarter to $74 million, reflecting increased spending related to the POA 11 expansion project

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $(88) million compared to $(56) million in the prior period

Exploration

Quarterly exploration investment decreased 38% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1 million ($0.6 million expensed and $0.7 million capitalized)

Validation drilling at Lincoln Hill concluded during the quarter

Coeur plans to have one reverse circulation drill rig active at Rochester during the fourth quarter to perform condemnation drilling on areas that will be utilized for new facilities

Additionally, the Company plans to continue surface mapping and sampling of West Rochester and the Rochester pit, as well as to expand the soil sampling grid covering both areas

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 3.0 - 4.0 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 43,000 ounces of gold

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $20.00 - $26.00 per silver ounce and $1,650 - $1,850 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $220 - $260 million

Kensington, Alaska (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Tons milled 175,246 175,722 165,968 168,295 160,596 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.18 0.17 0.14 0.21 0.19 Average recovery rate 91.1 % 91.6 % 95.3 % 93.9 % 93.0 % Gold ounces produced 28,214 27,866 22,646 33,516 28,621 Gold ounces sold 27,609 27,666 22,834 33,888 29,902 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 1,808 $ 1,842 $ 1,967 $ 1,790 $ 1,764 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 33 $ 34 $ 37 $ 27 $ 29 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 1,775 $ 1,808 $ 1,930 $ 1,763 $ 1,735 Metal sales $ 49.1 $ 50.3 $ 44.3 $ 59.8 $ 51.9 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 40.3 $ 39.3 $ 36.9 $ 37.9 $ 34.6 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,455 $ 1,399 $ 1,610 $ 1,111 $ 1,150 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ (9.6 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 10.1 $ 7.4 $ (7.4 ) Exploration expense $ 2.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.4 $ 1.6 $ 2.7 Cash flow from operating activities $ (0.2 ) $ 10.7 $ 10.9 $ 26.8 $ 13.6 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 7.1 $ 8.8 $ 7.9 $ 8.0 $ 6.3 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 7.1 $ 8.8 $ 7.9 $ 8.0 $ 6.3 Free cash flow1 $ (7.3 ) $ 1.9 $ 3.0 $ 18.8 $ 7.3

Operational

Gold production increased slightly in the third quarter to 28,214 ounces compared to 27,866 ounces in the prior period and 28,621 ounces in the third quarter of 2021

Higher production during the period was driven by a slightly higher average gold grade, partially offset by lower average gold recoveries

Financial

Third quarter adjusted CAS1 totaled $1,455 per ounce compared to $1,399 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting continued higher consumable costs and employee-related expenses

Capital expenditures decreased quarter-over-quarter to $7 million due to lower capital development as well as timing of capital projects

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $(7) million compared to $2 million in the prior period largely driven by lower operating cash flow, including cash outflow of approximately $10 million associated with the Company's prepayment agreement at Kensington

Exploration

Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($3 million expensed and $1 million capitalized), compared to $3 million ($1 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to four underground drill rigs were focused on expansion and infill drilling at Elmira, Kensington, Johnson, and Jualin, while one surface drill rig targeted scout drilling in the Valentine/Fremming and Comet areas

Infill drilling at the Kensington Zone 30, Zone 12 and Elmira structures continues to intercept zones of consistent widths and grades with the potential to extend mine life

In the fourth quarter, three underground drill rigs are expected to focus on infill and expansion drilling at multiple zones at Kensington, Johnson and Elmira

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 110,000 - 120,000 gold ounces

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $1,300 - $1,400 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $30 - $35 million

Wharf, South Dakota (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Ore tons placed 1,353,071 1,050,215 1,127,569 1,074,189 1,489,169 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.019 0.015 0.025 0.022 0.025 Gold ounces produced 21,656 20,478 17,766 19,818 28,157 Silver ounces produced (000's) 13 12 12 15 16 Gold ounces sold 21,070 19,764 18,207 19,950 29,446 Silver ounces sold (000's) 8 6 16 11 18 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,838 $ 1,886 $ 1,882 $ 1,799 $ 1,789 Metal sales $ 38.9 $ 37.4 $ 34.7 $ 36.2 $ 53.1 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 28.9 $ 24.4 $ 20.9 $ 22.4 $ 29.1 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,357 $ 1,233 $ 1,118 $ 1,104 $ 971 Exploration expense $ - $ - $ - $ (0.1 ) $ - Cash flow from operating activities $ 6.9 $ 10.3 $ 5.5 $ 8.4 $ 24.9 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 3.0 $ 0.3 Development capital expenditures $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 Total capital expenditures $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 1.4 $ 4.2 $ 1.0 Free cash flow1 $ 6.4 $ 9.8 $ 4.1 $ 4.2 $ 23.9

Operational

Gold production increased 6% quarter-over-quarter to 21,656 ounces, largely driven by recovery timing for higher grade ore placed on the leach pad in the second quarter. Year-over-year production decreased 23% due to lower grades

Financial

Adjusted CAS1 on a by-product basis increased 10% quarter-over-quarter to $1,357 per ounce, largely driven by continued increased consumable costs, partially offset by higher metal sales

Capital expenditures remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at $1 million

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $6 million compared to $10 million in the prior period, reflecting lower operating cash flow due to higher costs

Exploration

Exploration investment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as the infill program was completed in the first quarter, which focused on resource conversion at the Portland Ridge - Boston claim group (located on the southern edge of the operation) and Flossie (located west of Portland Ridge) areas

No additional exploration activities are planned for the remainder of the year

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 70,000 - 80,000 gold ounces

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $1,250 - $1,350 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $2 - $5 million

Exploration

Coeur had up to 16 active rigs across all sites during the third quarter, for a total investment of approximately $12 million ($8 million expensed and $4 million capitalized), compared to roughly $13 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in the prior period. The decrease in drilling activity was largely driven by lower planned investment across the portfolio in 2022 versus 2021, which was a record year of exploration investment for the Company.

The Company expects to invest $47 - $57 million in exploration in 2022, including $25 - $30 million and $22 - $27 million of expensed and capitalized drilling, respectively.

2022 Guidance

Production during the third quarter was in-line with Coeur's expectations, leading the Company to reaffirm 2022 production and cost guidance

2022 Production Guidance Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 100,000 - 110,000 6,000 - 7,000 Rochester 35,000 - 43,000 3,000 - 4,000 Kensington 110,000 - 120,000 - Wharf 70,000 - 80,000 - Total 315,000 - 353,000 9,000 - 11,000

2022 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $825 - $925 $12.75 - $13.75 Rochester (co-product) $1,650 - $1,850 $20.00 - $26.00 Kensington $1,300 - $1,400 - Wharf (by-product) $1,250 - $1,350 -

2022 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance ($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $110 - $135 Capital Expenditures, Development $220 - $260 Exploration, Expensed $25 - $30 Exploration, Capitalized $22 - $27 General & Administrative Expenses $42 - $46

Note: The Company's guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $22.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Average Spot Prices 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,729 $ 1,871 $ 1,877 $ 1,795 $ 1,781 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 19.23 $ 22.60 $ 24.00 $ 23.33 $ 23.65 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.49 $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 1.52 $ 1.37 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.90 $ 0.99 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 1.06

Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,389 $ 56,664 Receivables 34,947 32,417 Inventory 59,405 51,281 Ore on leach pads 83,647 81,128 Equity securities 36,255 - Prepaid expenses and other 54,590 13,847 Assets held for sale 101,750 54,240 445,983 289,577 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 370,700 319,967 Mining properties, net 952,189 852,799 Ore on leach pads 58,221 73,495 Restricted assets 7,934 9,138 Equity securities 9,293 132,197 Receivables 8,717 - Other 61,177 57,249 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,914,214 $ 1,734,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 135,996 $ 103,901 Accrued liabilities and other 79,611 87,946 Debt 26,417 29,821 Reclamation 2,853 2,931 Liabilities held for sale 12,813 11,269 257,690 235,868 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 609,262 457,680 Reclamation 183,810 178,957 Deferred tax liabilities 9,748 21,969 Other long-term liabilities 32,115 39,686 834,935 698,292 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 280,836,100 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 256,919,803 at December 31, 2021 2,808 2,569 Additional paid-in capital 3,839,725 3,738,347 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 45,694 (1,212 ) Accumulated deficit (3,066,638 ) (2,939,442 ) 821,589 800,262 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,914,214 $ 1,734,422

Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 182,993 $ 207,969 $ 575,520 $ 624,944 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 163,180 134,340 447,126 375,082 Amortization 29,151 30,962 83,549 92,872 General and administrative 9,722 8,743 29,281 30,764 Exploration 8,406 15,391 19,103 37,503 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 9,249 10,506 29,839 36,956 Total costs and expenses 219,708 199,942 608,898 573,177 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (9,173 ) Fair value adjustments, net (13,067 ) (26,440 ) (65,272 ) 7,000 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (5,932 ) (3,237 ) (15,670 ) (13,240 ) Other, net 153 (26,718 ) 2,203 (22,390 ) Total other income (expense), net (18,846 ) (56,395 ) (78,739 ) (37,803 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (55,561 ) (48,368 ) (112,117 ) 13,964 Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (1,883 ) (6,400 ) (15,079 ) (34,526 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (57,444 ) $ (54,768 ) $ (127,196 ) $ (20,562 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges 29,060 1,349 58,087 25,723 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges (9,910 ) (3,902 ) (11,181 ) (9,683 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 19,150 (2,553 ) 46,906 16,040 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (38,294 ) $ (57,321 ) $ (80,290 ) $ (4,522 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) (1) Excludes amortization.

Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (57,444 ) $ (54,768 ) $ (127,196 ) $ (20,562 ) Adjustments: Amortization 29,151 30,962 83,549 92,872 Accretion 3,596 3,028 10,588 8,898 Deferred taxes (4,730 ) (5,964 ) (12,288 ) (740 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 9,173 Fair value adjustments, net 13,067 26,440 62,133 (7,000 ) Stock-based compensation 2,705 2,671 7,319 10,183 Write-downs 21,204 31,249 38,018 31,249 Deferred revenue recognition (10,167 ) (307 ) (10,723 ) (15,908 ) Other 1,290 1,493 824 (339 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (119 ) (944 ) 4,099 1,016 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,075 ) (80 ) 939 593 Inventory and ore on leach pads (13,715 ) (3,820 ) (42,650 ) (18,047 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,880 ) (8,114 ) (17,512 ) (15,842 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (19,117 ) 21,846 (2,900 ) 75,546 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (96,602 ) (71,266 ) (239,260 ) (208,913 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets - 61 16,001 5,617 Purchase of investments - (1,079 ) - (1,955 ) Sale of investments 40,469 - 40,469 935 Other (42 ) (12 ) (63 ) (42 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (56,175 ) (72,296 ) (182,853 ) (204,358 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock - - 98,335 - Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 100,000 20,000 255,000 387,493 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (23,211 ) (7,944 ) (145,515 ) (261,522 ) Other (2 ) (20 ) (3,565 ) (4,178 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 76,787 12,036 204,255 121,793 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (234 ) (253 ) 25 (360 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,261 (38,667 ) 18,527 (7,379 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 75,555 125,458 58,289 94,170 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 76,816 $ 86,791 $ 76,816 $ 86,791

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 3Q

2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Net income (loss) $ (137,956 ) $ (57,444 ) $ (77,434 ) $ 7,682 $ (10,760 ) $ (54,768 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 18,881 5,932 5,170 4,568 3,211 3,237 Income tax provision (benefit) 15,511 1,883 11,502 1,694 432 6,400 Amortization 118,992 29,151 27,965 26,433 35,443 30,962 EBITDA 15,428 (20,478 ) (32,797 ) 40,377 28,326 (14,169 ) Fair value adjustments, net 72,815 13,067 62,810 (10,605 ) 7,543 26,440 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,452 (93 ) 507 559 479 1,028 Asset retirement obligation accretion 13,680 3,597 3,529 3,463 3,091 3,027 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 48,469 22,005 9,763 8,592 8,109 5,790 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (1,894 ) 87 (621 ) (1,831 ) 471 92 Value-added tax write-off - - - - - 25,982 COVID-19 costs 2,265 294 318 972 681 617 Interest income on notes receivables (360 ) (181 ) (179 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,855 $ 18,298 $ 43,330 $ 41,527 $ 48,700 $ 48,807 Revenue $ 783,404 $ 182,993 $ 204,123 $ 188,404 $ 207,884 $ 207,969 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19 % 10 % 21 % 22 % 23 % 23 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Net income (loss) $ (57,444 ) $ (77,434 ) $ 7,682 $ (10,760 ) $ (54,768 ) Fair value adjustments, net 13,067 62,810 (10,605 ) 7,543 26,440 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (313 ) 513 990 146 388 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 87 (621 ) (1,831 ) 471 92 Value-added tax write-off - - - - 25,982 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - COVID-19 costs 294 318 972 681 617 Interest income on notes receivables (181 ) (179 ) - - - Tax effect of adjustments (231 ) 1,488 (10,990 ) (9,696 ) (1,630 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (44,721 ) $ (13,105 ) $ (13,782 ) $ (11,615 ) $ (2,879 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 )

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Cash flow from operations $ (19,117 ) $ 22,644 $ (6,427 ) $ 34,936 $ 21,846 Capital expenditures 96,602 73,156 69,502 100,868 71,266 Free cash flow $ (115,719 ) $ (50,512 ) $ (75,929 ) $ (65,932 ) $ (49,420 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (19,117 ) $ 22,644 $ (6,427 ) $ 34,936 $ 21,846 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 119 4,882 (9,100 ) 1,999 944 Prepaid expenses and other 2,075 (3,523 ) 509 104 80 Inventories 13,715 11,263 17,672 9,581 3,820 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,880 (5,493 ) 21,125 (8,831 ) 8,114 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ (1,328 ) $ 29,773 $ 23,779 $ 37,789 $ 34,804

Total Adjusted Liquidity (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,389 Available capacity under the RCF 160,159 Total liquidity 235,548 Proceeds from Crown Sterling transaction 150,000 Total adjusted liquidity $ 385,548

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 51,271 $ 57,681 $ 50,658 $ 31,078 $ 1,260 $ 191,948 Amortization (8,027 ) (6,921 ) (10,369 ) (2,191 ) (1,260 ) (28,768 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,244 $ 50,760 $ 40,289 $ 28,887 $ - $ 163,180 Inventory Adjustments (445 ) (21,331 ) (28 ) (152 ) - (21,956 ) By-product credit - - (97 ) (153 ) - (250 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,799 $ 29,429 $ 40,164 $ 28,582 $ - $ 140,974 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,378 8,725 27,609 21,070 - 81,782 Silver ounces 1,554,288 733,383 - 7,931 - 2,295,602 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 54 % 54 % 100 % 100 % Silver 46 % 46 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 948 $ 1,821 $ 1,455 $ 1,357 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.67 $ 18.46 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 58,800 $ 42,914 $ 48,680 $ 26,600 $ 1,259 $ 178,253 Amortization (9,737 ) (4,961 ) (9,369 ) (2,248 ) (1,259 ) (27,574 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,063 $ 37,953 $ 39,311 $ 24,352 $ - $ 150,679 Inventory Adjustments 45 (9,490 ) (362 ) 147 - (9,660 ) By-product credit - - (233 ) (124 ) - (357 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,108 $ 28,463 $ 38,716 $ 24,375 $ - $ 140,662 Metal Sales Gold ounces 29,285 8,071 27,666 19,764 - 84,786 Silver ounces 1,854,695 682,677 - 5,828 - 2,543,200 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 51 % 50 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 50 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 855 $ 1,763 $ 1,399 $ 1,233 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.97 $ 20.85 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 52,611 $ 36,985 $ 45,532 $ 22,918 $ 1,259 $ 159,305 Amortization (9,386 ) (4,710 ) (8,622 ) (2,061 ) (1,259 ) (26,038 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,225 $ 32,275 $ 36,910 $ 20,857 $ - $ 133,267 Inventory Adjustments (303 ) (8,001 ) 92 (106 ) - (8,318 ) By-product credit - - (245 ) (392 ) - (637 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,922 $ 24,274 $ 36,757 $ 20,359 $ - $ 124,312 Metal Sales Gold ounces 28,242 5,928 22,834 18,207 75,211 Silver ounces 1,796,028 638,116 - 16,138 - 2,450,282 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 48 % 42 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 58 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 730 $ 1,720 $ 1,610 $ 1,118 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.43 $ 22.06 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 48,719 $ 42,939 $ 53,884 $ 24,735 $ 1,268 $ 171,545 Amortization (9,985 ) (5,433 ) (15,992 ) (2,411 ) (1,268 ) (35,089 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 38,734 $ 37,506 $ 37,892 $ 22,324 $ - $ 136,456 Inventory Adjustments (242 ) (7,483 ) (118 ) (53 ) - (7,896 ) By-product credit - - (123 ) (241 ) - (364 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 38,492 $ 30,023 $ 37,651 $ 22,030 $ - $ 128,196 Metal Sales Gold ounces 27,706 7,385 33,889 19,950 - 88,930 Silver ounces 1,813,884 800,195 - 2,614,079 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 47 % 42 % 100 % 100 % Silver 53 % 58 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 653 $ 1,707 $ 1,111 $ 1,104 Silver ($/oz) $ 11.25 $ 21.76 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 47,763 $ 36,340 $ 47,362 $ 32,237 $ 1,258 $ 164,960 Amortization (8,747 ) (4,671 ) (12,786 ) (3,158 ) (1,258 ) (30,620 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 39,016 $ 31,669 $ 34,576 $ 29,079 $ - $ 134,340 Inventory Adjustments (57 ) (5,217 ) (186 ) (61 ) - (5,521 ) By-product credit - - - (428 ) - (428 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 38,959 $ 26,452 $ 34,390 $ 28,590 $ - $ 128,391 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,897 5,559 29,902 29,446 - 89,804 Silver ounces 1,714,617 758,214 - 18,172 - 2,491,003 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 45 % 35 % 100 % 100 % Silver 55 % 65 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 704 $ 1,665 $ 1,150 $ 971 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.50 $ 22.68 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for 2022 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 219,862 $ 165,031 $ 191,055 $ 109,179 Amortization (35,687 ) (22,218 ) (39,051 ) (7,811 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 184,175 $ 142,813 $ 152,004 $ 101,368 By-product credit - - - (745 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 184,175 $ 142,813 $ 152,004 $ 100,623 Metal Sales Gold ounces 107,034 37,072 113,890 78,757 Silver ounces 6,831,642 3,257,498 32,199 Revenue Split Gold 51% 47% 100% 100% Silver 49% 53% Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $825 - $925 $1,650 - $1,850 $1,300 - $1,400 $1,250 - $1,350 Silver ($/oz) $12.75 - $13.75 $20.00 - $26.00

