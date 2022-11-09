Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Wesdome Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

09.11.2022  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces its third quarter financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "During Q3, we are pleased to have made significant advancements on the build out at Kiena, such as completing the hoist refurbishment project during the July shut down. As well, the remaining key electrical components for the paste plant were delivered and installed, and have been successfully powered. Post quarter end, construction is being finalized, and pre-commissioning activities have started. We expect the plant to be fully operational in Q4. Once this is achieved, the Company can declare commercial production at the Kiena mine.

At Eagle, initial mining of the Falcon zone in the volcanic host rock resulted in one stope returning lower grades than forecast. However, ongoing development and drilling throughout the year has continued to better define the higher-grade shoots within the Falcon Zone and improved our confidence in forecasting production going forward. Additionally, recent surface and underground drilling, from the 355 m-level exploration drift, has extended the up-plunge extent of the Falcon 7 zone to surface. As the mill was on shut down in July for planned mill thickener refurbishment work, production was relatively in line with Q2 2022 with higher production planned for Q4.

Year to date, previously released combined production of 75,734 ounces positions the Company is currently tracking to produce near the low end of its 120,000 - 140,000 ounce revised guidance range and the higher end of our cost guidance range, which relies on significant production late in the fourth quarter. Costs have been higher than previously guided at the start of the year due to a number of factors, primarily lower grade at Eagle River as a result of grade underperformance in the Falcon Zone, supply chain delays resulting in less ounces produced than budgeted at Kiena, and inflationary pressures. The ground conditions in Kiena Deep, specific to the schist and komatiite in the footwall of the A Zone remain challenging, and the equipment delays encountered earlier in the year (now received with the exception of some bolting equipment), have resulted in the development and mining rates being slower to ramp up than originally anticipated. Ramp up activities at Kiena will continue during 2023 as the development deficit incurred is being addressed. With learnings from mining the new Falcon Zone at Eagle in 2022, and as we integrate Kiena, 2023 is expected to be a consolidation year with financial improvement expected as growth capital at Kiena tapers off, and production increases throughout the year."

2022 Guidance Initial Revised YTD 2022
Achievement
Gold production
Eagle River 95,000 - 105,000 ounces 85,000 - 95,000 ounces 54,495 ounces
Mishi 1,000 - 2,000 ounces 1,000 - 2,000 ounces 2,005 ounces
Kiena 64,000 - 73,000 ounces 34,000 - 43,000 ounces 19,234 ounces
160,000 - 180,000 ounces 120,000 - 140,000 ounces 75,734 ounces
Head grade (g/t Au)
Eagle River 12.1 - 13.4 10.5 - 11.7 10.6
Mishi 2.0 - 2.5 2.9 - 3.3 3.2
Kiena 10.6 - 11.8 8.6 - 9.5 9.5
Cash cost per ounce 1 $875 - $970
(US$700 - US$775)		 $1,260 - $1,390
(US$980 - US$1085)		 $1,485
(US$1,158)
AlSC per ounce 1 $1,270 - $1,400
(US$1,015 - US$1,125)		 $1,765 - $1,950
(US$1,370 - US$1,520)		 $1,975
(US$1,539)


Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2022 results include:

  • Gold production of 22,883 ounces, including 5,208 Kiena pre-commercial ounces, is a 22% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: 29,344 ounces):
    • Eagle River Underground milled 52,247 tonnes at a head grade of 10.7 grams per tonne for 17,405 ounces produced, a 26% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2021: 23,621 ounces).
    • Mishi Open Pit milled 3,595 tonnes at a head grade of 2.8 grams per tonne for 270 ounces produced (Q3 2021: 212 ounces).
    • Kiena milled 16,112 tonnes at a head grade of 10.2 grams per tonne for 5,208 pre-commercial ounces produced.
  • Revenue of $61.8 million, an 8% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $67.5 million).
  • Ounces sold were 27,500 at an average sales price of $2,246/oz (Q3 2021: 30,000 ounces at an average price of $2,249/oz).
  • Cash margin1 of $17.0 million, a 52% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $35.3 million).
  • Operating cash flows decreased by 62% to $12.9 million or $0.09 per share1 as compared to $33.9 million or $0.24 per share for the same period in 2021.
  • Free cash outflow of $23.2 million, net of an investment of $22.8 million in Kiena, or ($0.16) per share1 (Q3 2021: free cash outflow of $9.1 million or ($0.06) per share1).
  • Net loss of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: Net income - $14.5 million or $0.10 per share) and Net loss (adjusted)1 of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: $17.4 million or $0.12 per share)
  • Cash position at the end of the quarter of $24.7 million.
  • Cash costs1 of $1,628/oz or US$1,247/oz, an 52% increase over the same period in 2021 (Q3 2021: $1,072/oz or US$851/oz);
  • AISC1 increased by 48% to $2,217/oz or US$1,698/oz over the same period in 2021(Q3 2021: $1,495 or US$1,186 per ounce).
    1. Refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.



Production and Exploration Highlights		 Achievements
Eagle River Complex
  • Q3 2022 Eagle River underground ore production decreased by 26% from Q3 2021 to 17,405 ounces due to lower head grade and throughput. In July, the mill performed a planned shutdown to refurbish its thickener, resulting in 15 days of downtime. Head grade at Eagle River in Q3 2022 averaged 10.7 g/t, which is within the revised 2022 grade guidance of 10.5 -11.7 g/t Au. Production was negatively impacted as two underground crews were sent off-site in September due to members testing positive for Covid.
  • Q3 2022 cash cost of $1,473 (US$1,128) per ounce of gold sold1 increased by 49% or $486 per ounce from Q3 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, and a 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher costs incurred on operating development, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, general maintenance improvements, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs.
  • Q3 2022 AISC of $2,259 (US$1,730) per ounce of gold sold1 increased by 56% or $808 per ounce from Q3 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, a 32% increase in capital spending primarily resulting from the stage 5 tailings dam lift, and a 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher costs incurred on operating development, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, general maintenance improvements, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs.
  • Generated a cash margin in Q3 2022 of $14.6 million compared to $34.2 million in Q3 2021 due to the 30% decrease in ounces sold, and the 4% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs.
  • The new 355 m level development is now complete along the western extent of the mine infrastructure. The development extends 400 m west of the mine into the volcanic rocks that host the Falcon 7 zone. This development provides drill platforms to test for gold mineralization near the Falcon 7 zone further along strike, and for parallel zones. In the future it will provide access for mining and will improve operational planning, as it is situated away from the main mining area at depth.
  • Most recently, surface, and underground drilling from the newly established 355 m level exploration drift, has defined the up-plunge extent of the Falcon 7 zone. Highlights of the recent drilling include 11.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length and 26.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m core length.
  • In addition, a number of drill holes have intersected mineralization in subparallel zones in the hanging wall of the Falcon 7 zone, including a recent hole that returned 40.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m. One hole, further to the west along strike from the Falcon 7 zone, near the historic 9 zone, returned 19.4 g/t au over 0.7 m.
  • Exploration drilling completed much further to the east, within the central portion of the mine diorite defined a new lens of gold mineralization. This lens is interpreted to be east of and along strike from the 7 Zone structure, which is host to the Falcon 7 zone further to the west in the volcanic rocks and the 7 zone currently being mined within the mine diorite. Recent highlights include 27 g/t Au over 4.6 m and 40.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length. This new lens will now be drilled and accessed from adjacent underground infrastructure along the previous mined 8 zone approximately 100 m to the south.
  • Additionally, initial surface drilling within the volcanic rocks, 150 metres east and down dip of the previously mined 2 Zone intersected altered volcanic rocks with quartz veining and VG. One hole returned 233.0 g/t Au over 0.4 metres.
Kiena
  • Generated $2.4 million in cash margin despite the high cash costs of $1,963 (US$1,504) per ounce of gold sold1 due to low pre-commercial production levels. Kiena performed a planned hoist refurbishment shutdown in July, which resulted in 24 days of downtime.
  • Now that the paste fill plant components have all been received, construction is being finalized and pre-commissioning activities have begun. Commissioning of the paste fill plant is still expected in Q4 2022. Pending completion of the paste plant in Q4, the Company will declare commercial production, which signifies that the required operational infrastructure is in place.
  • The ground conditions in Kiena Deep specific to the schist and komatiite in the footwall of the A Zone remain challenging and the global supply chain disruption continues to delay delivery of critical bolting equipment (originally planned to be delivered in March 2022), which has resulted in the development and mining rates being slower to ramp up than originally anticipated. Ramp-up activities at Kiena will continue during 2023 as the development deficit incurred is being addressed.
  • The recent discovery of the South Limb and Footwall zones show the underexplored exploration potential of the Kiena Deep Zone, and therefore, the potential to increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and to provide additional working faces during mining. The discovery of these zones highlights the potential to add ounces in additional zones in this area within the basalt and is the focus of the current drilling. We expect to report these results in the near future.
  • Underground drills are active on 33 level to test historic zones and encouraging drill results further to the southeast along strike from the Kiena mine.
  • From surface, drilling has focused on the Presqu'île Zone located 2 kilometres west of the Kiena Mine. Highlights include 24.3 g/t over 3.3 m core length and 30.0 g/t Au over 9.4 m core length. Given the significant upside that the Presqu'île zone could represent for Kiena, the Company is currently evaluating options to fast-track an exploration ramp from surface. It could also easily be connected to Kiena's existing underground ramp network, providing access to surface for the existing operation.
  • To the east of the mine, surface drilling has been focused near the recent discoveries at the Shawkey and Bourgo zones and most recently at the historic Dubuisson zone. Recent drilling has intersected gold mineralization in albite altered diorites with tourmaline and gold, which is interpreted to be a different style and later stage of mineralization compared to Kiena Deep. We continue to focus our drilling in this area and will report results in the near term for this drilling. Given that these zones are relatively close to the existing 33 level development, these areas represent a potential additional source of ore for the Kiena mill.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results conference call:

November 10, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Registration is required.

Participant registration link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa0c662c27f454f2e96c3c3beeea0d9d8

Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9m82jvc3

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company's website (www.wesdome.com)

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frederic Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Operating data
Milling(tonnes)
Eagle River 52,247 56,003 165,428 172,600
Mishi 3,595 3,727 23,153 30,293
Kiena 16,112 30,470 63,752 30,470
Throughput2 71,954 90,200 252,333 233,363
Head grades (g/t)
Eagle River 10.7 13.4 10.6 13.8
Mishi 2.8 2.3 3.2 2.4
Kiena 10.2 5.8 9.5 5.8
Recovery (%)
Eagle River 96.6 97.9 96.6 97.5
Mishi 83.0 78.0 83.5 81.4
Kiena 98.5 97.9 98.4 97.9
Production(ounces)
Eagle River 17,405 23,621 54,495 74,853
Mishi 270 212 2,005 1,920
Kiena 5,208 5,511 19,234 5,511
Total gold produced2 22,883 29,344 75,734 82,284
Total gold sales(ounces)4 27,500 30,000 81,500 80,957
Eagle River Complex(per ounce of gold sold)1
Average realized price $ 2,247 $ 2,254 $ 2,343 $ 2,240
Cash costs 1,473 987 1,377 966
Cash margin $ 774 $ 1,267 $ 966 $ 1,274
All-in Sustaining Costs1 $ 2,259 $ 1,451 $ 1,989 $ 1,413
Mine operating costs/tonne milled1 $ 475 $ 388 $ 412 $ 347
Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate 1.3056 1.2600 1.2828 1.2513
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$)1 $ 1,128 $ 783 $ 1,073 $ 772
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$)1 $ 1,730 $ 1,152 $ 1,551 $ 1,129
Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold)1
Average realized price $ 2,244 $ 2,209 $ 2,314 $ 2,209
Cash costs3, 5 1,963 1,844 1,746 1,243
Cash margin $ 281 $ 365 $ 568 $ 966
All-in Sustaining Costs1, 3, 5 $ 2,126 $ 1,891 $ 1,941 $ 1,288
Mine operating costs/tonne milled1 $ 869 $ 335 $ 643 $ 335
Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate 1.3056 1.2600 1.2828 1.2513
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$)1 $ 1,581 $ 1,463 $ 1,361 $ 993
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$)1 $ 1,628 $ 1,501 $ 1,513 $ 1,029
Financial Data
Cash margin1 $ 16,993 $ 35,307 $ 69,208 $ 97,673
Net income $ (3,899 ) $ 14,486 $ (11,179 ) $ 106,526
Net income adjusted1 $ (3,899 ) $ 17,408 $ (2,329 ) $ 45,141
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization1 $ 4,814 $ 31,848 $ 34,308 $ 87,964
Operating cash flow $ 12,945 $ 33,890 $ 54,939 $ 82,798
Free cash flow $ (23,193 ) $ (9,087 ) $ (58,565 ) $ (18,119 )
Per share data
Net income $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.76
Adjusted net income1 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.32
Operating cash flow1 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 0.59
Free cash flow1 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.13 )


  1. Refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.
  2. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces may not add due to rounding.
  3. YTD 2021 includes a $0.4 million charge for product inventory costs from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020.
  4. YTD 2021 includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020
  5. In determining the Cash cost per ounce and AISC per ounce, the total ounces sold includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2021.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,741 $ 56,764
Receivables and prepaids 10,327 13,793
Inventories 19,338 17,918
Income and mining tax receivable 3,870 -
Share consideration receivable - 4,560
Total current assets 58,276 93,035
Restricted cash 1,176 657
Deferred financing costs 1,570 758
Mining properties, plant and equipment 207,377 212,394
Mines under development 294,525 214,089
Exploration properties 1,139 1,139
Marketable securities 600 1,860
Share consideration receivable 4,565 10,729
Investment in associate 9,534 19,058
Total assets $ 578,762 $ 553,719
Liabilities
Current
Payables and accruals $ 59,334 $ 40,093
Borrowings 27,414 -
Income and mining tax payable - 5,490
Current portion of lease liabilities 6,985 7,789
Total current liabilities 93,733 53,372
Lease liabilities 4,004 6,786
Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 73,981 77,195
Decommissioning provisions 18,824 21,191
Total liabilities 190,542 158,544
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Capital stock 192,753 187,911
Contributed surplus 6,501 5,859
Retained earnings 190,466 201,645
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,500 ) (240 )
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 388,220 395,175
Total liabilities and equity $ 578,762 $ 553,719


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2022 20211 2022 20211
Revenues $ 61,823 $ 67,548 $ 190,448 $ 177,402
Cost of sales (56,294 ) (39,636 ) (152,374 ) (99,674 )
Gross profit 5,529 27,912 38,074 77,728
Other expenses
Corporate and general 2,918 2,565 9,514 7,797
Stock-based compensation 823 558 2,453 2,071
Exploration and evaluation 5,273 - 12,442 -
Reversal of impairment charges - - - (58,563 )
Impairment charge on exploration properties - 4,394 - 7,507
Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment 74 (3 ) 62 (3 )
Total other expenses (income) 9,088 7,514 24,471 (41,191 )
Operating (loss) income (3,559 ) 20,398 13,603 118,919
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties - - - 34,330
Impairment of investment in associate - - (11,800 ) -
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable (1,552 ) (612 ) (7,391 ) 909
Interest expense (588 ) (325 ) (1,167 ) (855 )
Accretion of decommissioning provisions (239 ) (176 ) (618 ) (410 )
Share of income (loss) of associate 155 (15 ) (388 ) (104 )
Loss on dilution of ownership (35 ) - (669 ) -
Other (expense) income (1,420 ) 464 (1,363 ) (239 )
(Loss) income before income and mining taxes (7,238 ) 19,734 (9,793 ) 152,550
Income and mining tax (recovery) expense
Current 325 3,309 4,601 8,655
Deferred (3,664 ) 1,939 (3,215 ) 37,369
Total income and mining tax (recovery) expense (3,339 ) 5,248 1,386 46,024
Net (loss) income $ (3,899 ) $ 14,486 $ (11,179 ) $ 106,526
Other comprehensive loss
Change in fair value of marketable securities (360 ) - (1,260 ) -
Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,259 ) $ 14,486 $ (12,439 ) $ 106,526
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.76
Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.75
Weighted average number of common
shares (000s)
Basic 142,487 140,432 142,260 139,872
Diluted 142,487 143,069 142,260 142,653
  1. Q3 2021 has been restated to correct an error in the valuation of the share consideration receivable related to the sale of the Moss Lake Project which closed on May 31, 2021. The proceeds have been restated to $44.7 million from $49.5 million, which has decreased the gain on sale of the Moss Lake properties to $30.2 million (net of tax of $4.1 million) from $34.6 million (net of tax of $4.5 million). The Q3 2021 net income has decreased by $0.9 million resulting from the mark-to-market of the share consideration receivable. Basic earnings per share for Q3 2021 changed from $0.11 to $0.10 per share and basic earnings per share for Q3 YTD 2021 changed from $0.79 to $0.76 per share.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated
Other
Capital Contributed Retained Comprehensive Total
Stock Surplus Earnings1 Loss Equity1
Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 179,540 $ 6,472 $ 70,357 $ - $ 256,369
Net income for the period ended
September 30, 2021 - - 106,526 - 106,526
Exercise of options 3,045 - - - 3,045
Value attributed to options exercised 1,478 (1,478 ) - - -
Value attributed to RSUs exercised 786 (786 ) - - -
Stock-based compensation - 2,071 - - 2,071
Balance, September 30, 2021 $ 184,849 $ 6,279 $ 176,883 $ - $ 368,011
Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 187,911 $ 5,859 $ 201,645 $ (240 ) $ 395,175
Net loss for the period ended
September 30, 2022 - - (11,179 ) - (11,179 )
Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,260 ) (1,260 )
Exercise of options 3,031 - - - 3,031
Value attributed to options exercised 1,173 (1,173 ) - - -
Value attributed to RSUs exercised 638 (638 ) - - -
Stock-based compensation - 2,453 - - 2,453
Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 192,753 $ 6,501 $ 190,466 $ (1,500 ) $ 388,220
  1. See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for details of the restatement in Q3 2021.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022 20211 2022 20211
Operating Activities
Net (loss) income $ (3,899 ) $ 14,486 $ (11,179 ) $ 106,526
Depreciation and depletion 11,464 7,395 31,134 19,945
Stock-based compensation 823 558 2,453 2,071
Accretion of decommissioning provisions 239 176 618 410
Deferred income and mining tax expense (3,664 ) 1,939 (3,215 ) 37,369
Amortization of deferred financing cost 99 104 268 328
Interest expense 588 325 1,167 855
Reversal of impairment charges - - - (58,563 )
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties - - - (34,330 )
Impairment charge on exploration properties - 4,394 - 7,507
Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment 74 (3 ) 62 (3 )
Impairment of investment in associate - - 11,800 -
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable 1,552 612 7,391 (909 )
Share of (income) loss of associate (155 ) 15 388 104
Loss on dilution of ownership 35 - 669 -
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on borrowings 1,569 64 1,460 (15 )
Net changes in non-cash working capital 6,978 6,638 25,884 9,677
Mining and income tax paid (2,758 ) (2,813 ) (13,961 ) (8,174 )
Net cash from operating activities 12,945 33,890 54,939 82,798
Financing Activities
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 25,928 - 40,884 -
Repayment of revolving credit facility - - (14,810 ) -
Exercise of options - 1,814 3,031 3,045
Deferred financing costs (1,079 ) (5 ) (1,079 ) (339 )
Repayment of lease liabilities (2,300 ) (1,877 ) (6,731 ) (5,277 )
Interest paid (588 ) (325 ) (1,167 ) (855 )
Net cash from (used in) financing activities 21,961 (393 ) 20,128 (3,426 )
Investing Activities
Additions to mining properties (11,058 ) (12,620 ) (24,380 ) (30,492 )
Additions to mines under development (22,780 ) (27,481 ) (82,393 ) (40,882 )
Additions to exploration properties - - - (23,267 )
Purchase of exploration property - (1,000 ) - (1,000 )
Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net of transaction costs - - - 11,762
Funds held against standby letter of credit (25 ) - (519 ) -
Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment 182 73 202 73
Net changes in non-cash working capital - 9,205 - 10,427
Net cash used in investing activities (33,681 ) (31,823 ) (107,090 ) (73,379 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,225 1,674 (32,023 ) 5,993
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 23,516 67,799 56,764 63,480
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash $ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473
$ 24,741 $ 69,473 $ 24,741 $ 69,473


  1. See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for details of the restatement in Q3 2021.


PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a2d82ea-6558-41df-b7e7-d6fdd9cf73b7



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0JC4E
CA95083R1001
www.wesdome.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap