Osisko Reports Q3 2022 Results

Record cash margin of $49.3 million

Record operating cash flows from continuing operations of $51.1 million

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 09, 2022 -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

Deconsolidation of Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development") as of September 30, 2022 and presentation of its results as discontinued operations on the statements of loss and the statements of cash flows;

23,850 GEOs 1 earned (Q3 2021 - 20,032 GEOs);

earned (Q3 2021 - 20,032 GEOs); Revenues of $53.7 million (Q3 2021 - $50.0 million);

Cash flows generated by operating activities from continuing operations of $51.1 million (Q3 2021 - $44.1 million);

Cash margin 2 of $49.3 million or 92% (Q3 2021 - 93%);

of $49.3 million or 92% (Q3 2021 - 93%); Net earnings from continuing operations of $28.0 million, or $0.15 per share (Q3 2021 - $25.6 million or $0.15 per basic share);

Adjusted earnings2 of $25.8 million, or $0.14 per basic share (Q3 2021 - $23.3 million, $0.14 per basic share).



Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented: "The business case for Osisko has never been stronger. As outlined in our Q3 preliminary deliveries release, we experienced another quarter of record deliveries, revenues and cash margin as we continue to anticipate further increases from our core assets. We are also seeing an increasingly receptive market for royalty and streaming transactions and are well positioned having kept a strong balance sheet for this part of the cycle. We will, however, remain disciplined in capital allocation, finding the right balance between growth and returning capital to investors. The deconsolidation of Osisko Development is a further meaningful step in the strategic realignment of Osisko as a pure-play royalty and streaming business."

Other Highlights

As at September 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $300.5 million, convertible debentures maturing on December 31, 2022 with a nominal value of $300.0 million and a $550.0 million completely undrawn revolving credit facility;



Increased the accordion feature of the revolving credit facility from $100.0 million to $200.0 million and extended the maturity date to September 29, 2026;



Acquired a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty covering the currently known mineralization and prospective exploration areas that constitute the Marimaca copper project located in Antofagasta, Chile, for US$15.5 million ($20.3 million);



Osisko Bermuda Limited closed the previously announced metals stream on the Trixie mine in Utah, owned and operated by Osisko Development, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres in Central Utah's historic Tintic Mining District, for US$20.0 million ($27.1 million) in exchange for 2.5% of all metals produced (until 27,150 ounces of refined gold have been delivered, and thereafter 2.0%) and a transfer price of 25% of the spot prices;



Appointed Mr. Rob Krcmarov to the Board of Directors. Mr. Krcmarov is a renowned international mining executive with over 32 years of experience in the natural resources sector. Mr. Krcmarov recently retired as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Growth for Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). During his tenure at Barrick, he progressed through several senior positions from 1988 to 2021, and built an exceptional skillset in global exploration spanning across five continents and more than 20 countries;



Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.



Subsequent to September 30, 2022

On November 7, 2022, Osisko announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with SolGold plc ("SolGold") with respect to a US$50 million royalty financing to support the advancement of SolGold's Cascabel copper-gold property in northeastern Ecuador. As part of the transaction, Osisko Will acquire a 0.6% NSR royalty covering the entire Cascabel property; and



Declaration a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share to be paid on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.



Deconsolidation of Osisko Development and Discontinued Operations

Effective on September 30, 2022, following certain changes made to the Corporation's investment agreement with Osisko Development, the Corporation ceased to consolidate the financials of Osisko Development as management determined that it was no longer in a position of control over Osisko Development. Immediately thereafter, management determined it was able to exert significant influence on Osisko Development and subsequently accounted for its investment as an associate under the equity method.

On September 30, 2022, the Corporation derecognized the assets and liabilities of Osisko Development from its consolidated balance sheet, recorded its interest in Osisko Development at fair value as an investment in an associate at $207.0 million, recognized royalty and stream interests on assets held by Osisko Development of $122.1 million (these assets were previously eliminated on consolidation prior to the loss of control) and recognized a net non-cash loss on deconsolidation of $140.9 million. Osisko Development's results of operations and cash flows were consolidated into the Corporation's financial statements up to September 30, 2022 and are presented under discontinued operations in the statements of loss and the statements of cash flows.

The continuing operations presented in the financial statements refer to the royalty, stream and other interest business segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

The discontinued operations presented in the financial statements refer to the deemed disposal of the mining exploration, evaluation and development business segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.

Q3 2022 Results Conference Call Details

Conference Call: Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 10:00 am ET Dial-in Numbers: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 886 7786

Local and International: 1 (416) 764 8658

Conference ID: 52047754 Replay (available until November 24th at 11:59 pm ET): North American Toll-Free: 1 (877) 674 7070

Local and International: 1 (416) 764 8692

Playback passcode: 047754# Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105

htaylor@osiskogr.com

Notes:

(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces



GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements are converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold(i) $1,729 $1,790 $1,824 $1,800 Silver(ii) $19.23 $24.36 $21.92 $25.75 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3056 1.2600 1.2829 1.2514





(i) The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) Non-IFRS Measures

The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) cash margin (in dollars and in percentage), (ii) adjusted earnings (loss) and (iii) adjusted earnings (loss) per share. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko's operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins and adjusted earnings as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently.

Cash Margin (in dollars and in percentage of revenues)

Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues from continuing operations less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues from continuing operations.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Royalty interests Revenues 34,456 34,429 104,028 105,777 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (490) (25) (772) (318) Cash margin (in dollars) 33,966 34,404 103,256 105,459 Depletion (7,312) (7,630) (20,369) (21,634) Gross profit 26,654 26,774 82,887 83,825 Stream interests Revenues 19,205 15,606 51,867 43,162 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (3,917) (3,482) (10,572) (9,339) Cash margin (in dollars) 15,288 12,124 41,295 33,823 Depletion (6,849) (5,103) (16,941) (14,195) Gross profit 8,439 7,021 24,354 19,628 Royalty and stream interests

Total cash margin (in dollars) 49,254 46,528 144,551 139,282 Divided by: total revenues 53,661 50,035 155,895 148,939 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 91.8% 93.0% 92.7% 93.5% Offtake interests Revenues - - - 25,265 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) - - - (24,343) Cash margin (in dollars) - - - 922 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) -% -% -% 3.6% Depletion - - - (268) Gross profit - - - 654 Total - Gross profit 35,093 33,795 107,241 104,107

Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share

Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as: net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain items: foreign exchange gain (loss), impairment of assets (including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates), gains (losses) on disposal of assets, unrealized gain (loss) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, deferred income tax expense (recovery), transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses).

Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings (loss) divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net earnings from continuing operations 28,014 25,593 62,877 55,397 Adjustments: Impairment of royalty, stream and other interests - - - 2,288 Impairment of investments 276 - 1,180 2,112 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (14,260) 322 (22,729) 182 Unrealized net loss (gain) on investments 758 (11,202) 12,172 (8,260 ) Share of loss (income) of associates 1,143 627 (383) 1,363 Deferred income tax expense 9,888 7,941 23,261 17,515 Adjusted earnings 25,819 23,281 76,378 70,597 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's) 185,316 167,924 176,182 167,786 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.14 0.14 0.43 0.42

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, production estimates of Osisko's assets (including increase of production), timely developments of mining properties over which Osisko has royalties, streams, offtakes and investments, management's expectations regarding Osisko's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, production costs, carrying value of assets, ability to continue to pay dividend, requirements for additional capital, business prospects and opportunities future demand for and fluctuation of prices of commodities (including outlook on gold, silver, diamonds, other commodities) currency markets and general market conditions. In addition, statements and estimates (including data in tables) relating to mineral reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of Osisko, and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the commodities that drive royalties, streams, offtakes and investments held by Osisko; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar; regulatory changes by national and local governments, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interests; timely development, permitting, construction, commencement of production, ramp-up (including operating and technical challenges) on any of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators of properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the unfavorable outcome of any challenges or litigation relating title, permit or license with respect to any of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interests or to Osisko's right thereon; differences in rate and timing of production from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators of properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including conversion from resources to reserves and ability to replace resources; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Osisko; continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions; risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on any of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest or other uninsured risks, the integration of acquired assets and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Osisko's business, operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and with public disclosure (including forecast of production); the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties (including expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production); no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; that statements and estimates relating to mineral reserves and resources by owners and operators of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are accurate; the Corporation's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 300,542 115,698 Amounts receivable 10,192 14,691 Inventories - 18,596 Other assets 1,128 3,941 311,862 152,926 Non-current assets Investments in associates 322,009 125,354 Other investments 72,751 169,010 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,308,614 1,154,801 Mining interests and plant and equipment 7,209 635,655 Exploration and evaluation - 3,635 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 1,958 18,037 2,135,607 2,370,622 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,306 30,049 Dividends payable 10,109 9,157 Provisions and other liabilities 906 12,179 Current portion of long-term debt 298,232 294,891 317,553 346,276 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 6,939 60,334 Long-term debt - 115,544 Deferred income taxes 83,739 68,407 408,231 590,561 Equity Share capital 2,071,700 1,783,689 Warrants - 18,072 Contributed surplus 61,697 42,525 Equity component of convertible debentures 14,510 14,510 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,011 58,851 Deficit (475,542) (283,042) Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders 1,727,376 1,634,605 Non-controlling interests - 145,456 Total equity 1,727,376 1,780,061 2,135,607 2,370,622





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Loss For the three and nine months September 30, 2022 and 2021 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenues 53,661 50,035 155,895 174,204 Cost of sales (4,407) (3,507) (11,344) (34,000) Depletion (14,161) (12,733) (37,310 ) (36,097 ) Gross profit 35,093 33,795 107,241 104,107 Other operating expenses General and administrative (5,186) (4,494) (14,962) (14,901 ) Business development (1,203) (934) (3,884) (3,038 ) Impairment of royalty interests - - - (2,288) Operating income 28,704 28,367 88,395 83,880 Interest income 3,054 1,120 6,020 3,192 Finance costs (5,480) (5,956) (16,949) (17,849) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 14,482 (240) 23,011 (192) Share of (loss) income of associates (1,143) (627) 383 (1,363) Other (losses) gains, net (1,034) 11,202 (13,352) 6,148 Earnings before income taxes 38,583 33,866 87,508 73,816 Income tax expense (10,569) (8,273) (24,631 ) (18,419 ) Net earnings from continuing operations 28,014 25,593 62,877 55,397 Net loss from discontinued operations (244,655) (31,745) (268,475) (76,849) Net loss (216,641) (6,152) (205,598) (21,452) Net (loss) earnings attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders (158,647) 1,795 (141,162) (2,370) Non-controlling interests (57,994) (7,947) (64,436) (19,082) Net earnings per share from continuing operations Basic and diluted 0.15 0.15 0.35 0.33 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s shareholders Basic and diluted (0.86) 0.01 (0.79 ) (0.01)







