Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, Nov. 10, 2022 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Engagement and Capacity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within the BNDN's Ancestral Lands. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and expects to complete a Feasibility Study by the end of 2022.

Fission continues to actively develop relationships and engage with Indigenous and local communities to facilitate their involvement in the assessment of the project and its development. The Agreement creates a process for Fission and BNDN to meaningfully engage in respect of the PLS Project, and strengthens the positive, cooperative working relationship that has been established.

Fission and BNDN will jointly develop mutually acceptable engagement processes to enhance information sharing, to facilitate BNDN participation in project planning, assessment, environmental studies, and review activities. The Agreement will support BNDN in reviewing and providing input on relevant aspects of the Project. Fission and BNDN will also work together to identify potential impacts of the Project on the Indigenous Rights, culture, traditional and land resource use, the environment, and community interests of BNDN and explore options to mitigate or avoid those impacts. Additionally, Fission and BNDN will work to identify and effectively utilize traditional knowledge to enhance the Project.

Fission will provide funding for all of these processes. Together, these processes will enable Fission and BNDN to continue to share information with respect to the PLS Project and further develop their ongoing relationship.

Chief Jonathon Sylvestre of BNDN stated, "Our priority is to ensure that the lands and waters are being protected. Consultation with our community must occur so that our members fully understand the Project before any development on our Ancestral Lands moves forward.

This Agreement is an important milestone in the engagement process with Fission. It will allow our community members to learn about the PLS project and provide input. More importantly, it will allow Fission to learn about our community, our culture, our lands and our vision for the future. Ultimately, this agreement is an important step in our communications with Fission to better inform our members on the Project to seek our free, prior, and informed consent for the PLS Project.

Protection of lands and waters is integral for Birch Narrows Dene Nation. With trust, collaboration, and communication we believe a sustainable relationship with industry is possible. This Agreement gives our community the tools to make informed decisions in the best interest of our future generations."

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "Fission is very pleased to have signed an Engagement and Capacity Agreement with the BNDN. Both sides have worked diligently and developed the processes to deliver on our mutually beneficial goals. We have built a solid foundation for our working relationship moving forward and I would like to thank the BNDN and its leaders for their clear communications and their integrity. I look forward to our future efforts together as we put in safeguards for the environment while advancing the PLS project."

Fission's Commitment to Engagement with Rights-holders

This Agreement reflects Fission's commitment to building strong relationships with rights-holders, including First Nations and Métis communities, throughout the life of Fission's PLS Project. The Company has met with and continues to engage with top level representatives of rights-holders. The goal is to ensure that all rights-holders remain up to date regarding the PLS Project's current status and future plans. Fission is also committed to engaging with all stakeholders with an interest in the Project, including local communities, municipalities, governments, and regulatory agencies.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"

____________________________

Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.