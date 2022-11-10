Eastplats Announces Platinum Pipeline Finance Facility Agreement with Investec Bank Limited Updated and Filed

Vancouver, November 10, 2022 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the signed pipeline finance agreement between Investec Bank Limited ("Investec") and Barplats Mine (Pty) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastplats, which delivers tailings platinum group metals to Impala Platinum Limited previously announced on September 22, 2022, has been updated. The maximum size of the credit facility was reduced from R150 million (C$11.3 million) to R110 million (C$8.3 million). The facility will be used for working capital purposes and funding the restart of the Zandfontein underground section of its flagship Crocodile River Mine, located near Brits, South Africa. Investec is a leading South African international banking and wealth management group.

Highlights of the key terms of the finance facility include:

Renewable 12-month revolving commodity finance facility secured by platinum group metal ("PGM") production from the tailings storage facility at the Crocodile River Mine.

Indicative rate on financing - 3 month Johannesburg Interbank Average Rate ("JIBAR") + margin agreed between the Company and Investec. The interest rate is subject to the credit quality of the PGM off-taker on an annual basis.

Immediate pay-out to the Company on the PGM concentrate delivery date.

The maximum size of the credit facility is R110 million (C$8.3 million).

Guaranteed prices through a fixed-price swap hedge overlay on platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold (4E) minerals.

The finance facility agreement has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Investec

Investec partners with private, institutional, and corporate clients, offering international banking, investment, and wealth management services in two principal markets, South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as certain other countries. The group was established in 1974 and currently has approximately 8,200+ employees. Investec has a dual listed company structure with listings on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. Investec's current market capitalization is approximately £3 billion.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

