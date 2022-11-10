Athena Gold Completes Expanded Fall 2022 Drill Program

VACAVILLE, November 10, 2022 - Athena Gold Corp. (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company increased the size of the Company's Fall 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program to nine (9) angle holes from the previously announced six (6) angle holes (press release dated October 27, 2022). Total footage was increased to 2,700 feet (820 meters) at its Excelsior Springs Project ("Excelsior Springs" or the "Project"), located approximately 45 miles southwest of Goldfield in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

John Power, President and CEO of Athena, commented, "Our primary objective with four of the holes in our Fall RC drill program was to define the strike and dip of the mineralization in our discovery hole from our Spring 2022 RC program DB-23; DB-23 was the best drill hole intercept in the history of the project, containing 110 feet (34 meters) of 5.2 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag . We are also targeting to extend the mineralization found in DB-23 with two focused step-out holes to the west between DB-23 and the historic Buster zone. Finally, in the historic Buster zone, three holes were designed to test for potential extensions of high-grade gold mineralization in historic drill holes."

Figure 1 Map Showing location of DB-23 and Fall 2022 Drill Holes.

"Our technical team has done another amazing job executing on this drill program. Our RC drill contractor again provided strong competence completing our program in a timely manner," Power added.

DH Collar Target DH DH DH DH Number Elev. TD TD Azimuth Decl. feet feet meters degrees degrees 22-01 7,730 Determine strike of DB-23 intercept 40 feet (12 meters) to the west 300 91 162o 60° 22-02 7,730 Determine strike of DB-23 intercept 40 feet (12 meters) to the east 300 91 197o 55° 22-03 7,735 Test DB-23 intercept 50 feet (15 meters) up dip 300 91 160o 45° 22-04 7,645 Test updip from a 110 ft (34 meters) intercept in EX-2 averaging 2.73 Au g/t 400 122 135o 50° 22-05 7,660 Test down dip from a 90 ft (27 meters) intercept in 88-06 averaging 2.49 Au g/t 200 61 135o 60° 22-06 7,730 Test updip of historical holes EX-15 and 88-08 300 91 135o 50° 22-07 7,754 Test DB-23 Extension 50 feet SW of 22-03 300 91 135o 60° 22-08 7,715 Test DB-23 intercept down dip 300 91 135o 59° 22-12 7,740 Test DB-23 Extension 70 feet SW of 22-07 300 91 135° 55° Totals 2,700 820

Figure 2 Table of Completed Drill Holes.

All RC samples were shipped to American Assay Laboratories, an independent laboratory, in Reno, Nevada on November 7, 2022 for analysis and the assay results are expected in Q1-2023.

About Our Flagship Excelsior Springs Project

The Excelsior Springs Project (the "Project") lies within the prolific Walker Lane tectonic trend, a large region of northwest-trending, strike-slip fault zones that host a significant number of precious metal deposits having very strong structural control for mineralization. The Project contains numerous prospect pits, trenches, roads, surface sampling sites and 104 drill holes to date within a 300m X 3,000m wide (1,000 foot-wide and 10,000-foot-long east-west trending zone of shearing and alteration. Underground workings on the two patented claims within the Project had unverified, historical production of 597,187 grams of gold (19,200 troy ounces) of gold from 18,000 tons averaging 1.2 oz (37.3 grams of gold/ton).

Walker Lane is experiencing a major resurgence of intense and successful exploration and development. The Walker Lane has had total production of 20+ million ounces ("Moz") of gold, including the following deposits at Goldfields (5 Moz), Bullfrog (2 Moz), Tonopah (2 Moz), Mineral Ridge (1.5 Moz) and Comstock (8 Moz Au, 200 Moz Ag). Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any of the above-mentioned properties, other than the Project, and that the mineral deposits, and the results of any exploration or mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of potential mineral deposits on the Project or any potential exploitation thereof.

Gold mineralization discovered at the Project to date occurs in quartz vein stock-works and silicified zones in hornfels and calc-silicate altered country rock and is generally close to porphyry dykes. The best (grades and thicknesses) in the recent past were found in oxidized and altered sediments immediately above porphyry dykes seemingly intruded along existing east- and east-northeast trending faults. The mineralized stock-work vein zones are shallow and have a relatively flat plunge, making them amenable to open pit mining methods.

Most historical exploration at the Excelsior Springs Project has focused on a 2.5 km (8,200 feet) long section in the central part of the Buster zone where mineralization is at or near the surface. Surface mapping and an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey conducted by Zonge International Inc. identified multiple zones of silicification that correlate well with the known mineralization. Many of the silicified zones defined by the IP (resistivity highs) surveys have not been tested by drilling and remain targets for future exploration.

Based on the results of previous drilling programs, the Project is at an advanced stage of exploration with significant potential to host one or more shallow open-pittable gold deposits along with deeper, higher grade feeder zones that may be found and could be mined by underground methods. In the opinion of management and its consultants, the Project is very promising and further exploration has the potential to expand the known mineralization and establish additional mineralized zones.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Procedures are being implemented to assure Quality Assurance Quality Control (QAQC) of drill hole assaying at an ISO Accredited assay laboratory in Reno. All 5-footdrill hole samples are being securely stored for shipment, with chain of custody documentation through delivery to the lab. Mineralized commercial reference standards and coarse blank standards are being inserted every 20th sample in sequence to assure acceptable levels of confidence of the drill hole assays. When laboratory reports of the assays are received, QAQC protocols are immediately augmented to ensure the precision and accuracy of the drill hole assays.

As the Project advances, additional QAQC measures will be implemented including selected duplicate check assaying on pulps and coarse rejects at a second accredited assay laboratory.

Qualified Person

Donald G. Strachan, Certified Professional Geologist (CPG #10376 AIPG), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this press release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Strachan is independent of the Company and was responsible for the site management and technical aspects of Athena's Spring 2022 drill program and the current Fall 2022 drill program.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on the Project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

