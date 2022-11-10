Nighthawk Gold Reports 217.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (with 7.30 g/t Au over 17.65 m) at the Kim Deposit

Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report assay results from drilling at the Kim Deposit, part of the Kim and Cass Deposits, which are within 15 kilometres ("km") of the Colomac Centre Area.

Figure 1 - Kim Deposit Isometric View Looking West (Graphic: Business Wire)

Table 1 - Highlight Drill Assay Results from the Kim and Cass Deposits

Hole ID Deposit Highlight Assay Result KM22-04 Kim 7.30 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") over 17.65 metres ("m") (including 217.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m) KM22-03 Kim 1.62 g/t Au over 22.05 m (including 14.78 g/t Au over 1.60 m) & 10.98 g/t Au over 1.75 m KM22-06* Kim 2.44 g/t Au over 29.75 m KM22-01* Kim 1.75 g/t Au over 36.25 m

Note: True widths remain undetermined at this stage. All assays are uncut. Further statistical analysis will be required prior to establishing a suitable cut grade.

*Twinned holes

Nighthawk President & CEO Keyvan Salehi commented, "We believe the Kim and Cass Deposits have the potential to significantly expand the high-grade mineralization of our Project. The high-grade intercepts from the Kim Deposit drilling outside of the current Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("2022 MRE") pit-shells suggest the expansion of the known open-pit mineralization. In addition, with our analysis of the structural controls of the deposit, we were able to locate the down-dip, off-set extension of the Kim Deposit just below the 2022 MRE1 pit-shell."

"Up next, we intend to publish results from our Cass Deposit, which should be available in the next couple of weeks."

Kim and Cass Deposits

The Kim and Cass Deposits are high-grade, potential open pit deposits that are located within 15 km southwest of the Colomac Centre. The Company purchased 100% of the Kim and Cass Property (which hosts the Kim and Cass Deposits) via an option agreement in 2021 (which will be completed in early 2023 with a final payment) and represents an important part of the potential "Hub-and-Spoke" future mine plan for the Colomac Gold Project (the "Project"). Both the Kim and Cass deposits are accessible by an existing trail that connects to the Project camp. Exploration at the Kim and Cass Deposits focused on understanding the structural controls of the mineralization and expanding the near-surface mineral resources of these deposits. Please refer to Figures 2 and 3 for the District-Scale Regional Map and Local Map of Kim Deposit drilling, respectively.

Kim Deposit

The geology of the Kim Deposit area is underlain by subvertical pillowed-to-massive mafic flows and turbiditic meta sediments which are intruded by gabbroic sills. The majority of the gold mineralization at the Kim Deposit is hosted in massive mafic volcanic flows along the metasediment contact and associated with smoky quartz-carbonate, sulphide-rich veins and display a steep-to-subvertical dip. Displacement of rock units and mineralization occurs along northwest and northeast striking faults.

2022 drilling at the Kim Deposit has intersected high-grade, near-surface mineralization outside and adjacent to the 2022 MRE1 pit-shells as demonstrated with recent intercepts like drill holes KM22-03 and KM22-04. In addition, due to the analysis on the structural controls, Nighthawk was able to locate the down-dip offset continuation of the Kim Deposit mineralization just below the 2022 MRE1 pit-shell, as evidenced by drill hole KM22-03. The Kim Deposit remains open at depth and along strike.

Please refer to Tables 1 and 2 for the Highlight Drill Assay Results and Drill Assay Results Summary of the Kim Deposit, respectively. Please refer to Figures 1, 4 and 5 for the Isometric, Section #1 and Section #2 views of the Kim Deposit Highlight Drill Assay Results, respectively.

Table 2 - Drill Assay Results Summary - Kim Deposit

BHID From To Interval Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Kim Deposit KM22-01* 74.00 110.25 36.25 1.75 KM22-02 No Significant Intervals KM22-03 210.05 232.10 22.05 1.62 Including 210.40 212.00 1.60 14.78 and 291.75 293.50 1.75 10.98 KM22-04 150.25 167.90 17.65 7.30 Including 160.50 161.00 0.50 217.00 KM22-05 No Significant Intervals KM22-06* 5.25 35.00 29.75 2.44 KM22-07 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.09 and 55.50 56.00 0.50 23.90 and 65.50 76.00 10.50 2.09 KM22-08 90.00 101.00 11.00 1.14 KM22-09* 42.00 60.75 18.75 1.19 KM22-10 147.00 174.75 27.75 1.66 including 163.50 164.25 0.75 10.95 KM22-11 66.00 67.50 1.50 3.81 and 148.00 152.50 4.50 1.92 KM22-12 81.50 82.50 1.00 2.72 KM22-13 157.30 158.25 0.95 3.05 KM22-14 59.85 62.00 2.15 0.89 and 158.75 161.00 2.25 0.67 and 189.25 190.00 0.75 5.05 KM22-15 109.30 115.00 5.70 0.61 KM22-16 10.00 28.75 18.75 1.03 and 73.50 79.25 5.75 1.91 including 78.25 78.75 0.50 10.25 and 191.50 193.00 1.50 3.46 KM22-17 No Significant Intervals KM22-18 No Significant Intervals KM22-19 23.00 25.00 2.00 1.03 and 174.50 179.00 4.50 0.61 KM22-20 34.00 35.50 1.50 8.91 and 277.00 278.00 1.00 10.40 KM22-21 No Significant Intervals KM22-22 240.00 248.75 8.75 1.51 and 270.00 280.00 10.00 0.64 and 295.00 296.00 1.00 2.46 and 325.75 340.00 14.25 1.51 KM22-23 227.00 228.50 1.50 7.70 KM22-24 No Significant Intervals

Note: True widths remain undetermined at this stage. All assays are uncut. Further statistical analysis will be required prior to establishing a suitable cut grade.

*Twinned holes

BHID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) Azimuth Dip KM22-01 583609 7133656 318 126 106 -45 KM22-02 583503 7133628 331 270 115 -53 KM22-03 583502 7133628 331 330 115 -62 KM22-04 583527 7133559 323 210 115 -52 KM22-05 583468 7133479 339 231 115 -45 KM22-06 583589 7133432 307 102 115 -45 KM22-07 583564 7133355 312 126 115 -45 KM22-08 583563 7133355 312 144 115 -60 KM22-09 583560 7133324 315 117 115 -45 KM22-10 583519 7133346 316 210 115 -63 KM22-11 583502 7133300 316 225 115 -50 KM22-12 583502 7133300 315 252 115 -60 KM22-13 583636 7133871 364 180.4 98 -50 KM22-14 583503 7133137 328 231 115 -54 KM22-15 583584 7133860 361 279 115 -53 KM22-16 583531 7133076 320 246 115 -55 KM22-17 583681 7133769 353 102 115 -45 KM22-18 583545 7133023 320 171 120 -50 KM22-19 583608 7133803 366 216 115 -50 KM22-20 583431 7133486 347 360.3 115 -60 KM22-21 583574 7133771 362 225 115 -50 KM22-22 583451 7133540 334 375 115 -64 KM22-23 583534 7133747 357 306 120 -60 KM22-24 583518 7133675 331 306 120 -62

Technical Information

The pit-shell outlines in Figures 1 to 5 are from the 2022 MRE1 and were completed by InnovExplo Inc. and are defined by a US$1,600/oz gold price assumption. Nighthawk has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Global Assay Laboratory in Vancouver, BC ("ALS Global"). ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Halved drill core is stored on site and pulps are returned and stored for record. As part of its QA/QC program, Nighthawk inserts external gold standards (low to high-grade), blanks and duplicates every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted by ALS Global.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 930 km2 of district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Gold Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company is advancing several highly prospective exploration targets. The Colomac Gold Project currently has a Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 58.2 million tonnes grading 1.44 g/t Au for 2.69 million ounces in the Indicated category and 19.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t Au for 1.33 million ounces in the Inferred category. Nighthawk's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's mineral resource estimates, potential expansion of pit-constrained (or open-pit) mineralization, potential expansion of mineral resource estimates, the potential for higher-grade assay results, continued exploration and drilling initiatives and having the necessary funding required to complete these initiatives, the prospectivity of exploration targets, the potential economic viability of the assets, and the advancement of projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "continue", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "increase", "intends", "justification", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "scheduled", "suggesting", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the war in Ukraine and its effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate ("2022 MRE") please refer to the March 8, 2022 news release and in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Update of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada" and dated March 31, 2022 ("Technical Report"), which is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.nighthawkgold.com. John McBride, Vice President of Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

