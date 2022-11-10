Hawkmoon Extends Deep Gold Zone Assaying 2 Metres of 8.48 g/t Gold at Wilson

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it has received assay results from five (5) drill holes (the "Holes") from its 2022 drill program (the "Program") on the Wilson Gold project ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Highlights

Hole HMW 22-31 was a deep hole drilled to the southwest of HMW 21-7. The hole drilled 2.0 metres of 8.48 g/t gold. This is the first significant deep gold intercept drilled to the west of the Toussaint. The purpose of the hole was to trace a deep gold zone higher up in the section. This was accomplished.

Hole HMW 22-29 was drilled to trace two gold zones seen in hole HMW 21-1 to the east. Both gold zones were intersected.

Hole HMW 22-30 extended two gold zones seen in HMW 21-9 to the east.

Mineralization, Setting and Style

Mineralization at Wilson is present where a volcanic tuff contacts an intrusion. These intrusions are primarily gabbro in composition. The most prospective areas of the Property are along the contacts between volcanic tuffs and intrusions. The rocks at Wilson dip sub vertically.

The Holes intercepted mineralization typical of Wilson. This mineralization is characterized as a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been strongly foliated, sheared, fractured and altered. The mineralization is associated with strong silica, sericite and calcite alteration. Ankerite and chlorite alteration are present to a lesser degree. Quartz veins and veinlets are commonly observed in the mineralized zones. Pyrite is the dominant sulphide mineral.

Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon, states "Discovering a new gold zone is an excellent way for Hawkmoon to cap off our first drill program at Wilson. The program was a great success and has generated drill targets for the follow up drill program this summer."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused on junior stage property acquisitions across Canada. Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. One of these projects is located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson Gold project can be accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or. For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding drill targets for the follow up drill program this summer. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

