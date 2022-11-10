Renforth Samples Surface Mineralization at Lalonde Nickel Polymetallic

November 10 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") announces that sampling of the three trenches dug at Renforth's `9km long Lalonde nickel polymetallic surface mineralization has been completed, with visual mineralization encountered within the north and south mineralized zones of the magnetic anomaly.

"Lalonde is developing into an area as interesting as Victoria at Surimeau, both bear surface polymetallic battery metals mineralization, with road access and access to hydro power, near several northern Quebec towns, in an established mining camp. Both of these areas warrant follow up, we look forward to releasing details of our program planning for the upcoming drilling at Surimeau in the near future" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Three trenches were completed this fall in the Lalonde area of the Surimeau property, located about 4km north of the Victoria trench area from last year. The trenches are all west of the Rapide 7 road and all three are oriented north-south. The first trench is 83m x 20m in size, the second is 100m x 20m in size and the third and westernmost trench is 150m x 27m in size. Channels were cut and sampled in each of the three trenches, samples have been delivered to the lab and we are still waiting on assay results.

All three trenches expose roughly the same sequence of lithologies. The southern end of each trench exposes massive to weakly foliated ultramafics while the northern end of each trench exposes thinly bedded Pontiac sediments. Within the contact zone between the ultramafics and sediments are bands of mafic volcanics, albitized ultramafics and narrow calc-silicate altered ultramafic zones. Each trench exposes two mineralized zones of varying width; the southern zone is generally a mix of well mineralized albitized ultramafics and calc-silicate altered ultramafics while the northern zone consists of mineralized graphitic mudstones and albitized shear zones. The mineralized zones seem to follow two shear structures exposed in each trench which varies in width trench to trench, indicating that the system boudinages.

The calc-silicate zones contain 1 to 7% disseminated and stringer sulfides (pyrite - pyrrhotite - pentlandite and occasionally sphalerite). The albitized ultramafics consist mainly of fine to medium grained disseminated pyrrhotite and trace pentlandite. The graphitic mudstones also vary in width, and contain fine stringers and clots of pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and occasionally chalcopyrite, while the albitized shear zone contains fine to coarse stringers and clots of pyrite - pyrrhotite and sphalerite. The overall mineralization style and rock types are also very similar to the main shear zone exposed in the Victoria trenching and seen in drill core. The geological setting and mineralization style appears to be essentially the same as Victoria, possibly indicating a parallel system.

Samples were selected, bagged and tagged in the field from each trench and sent for assay, results are anticipated at the end of November, they will be released upon receipt.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9



About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

