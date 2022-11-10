MegumaGold Reports of Voting Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders Held on November 8, 2022

VANCOUVER, Nov. 10, 2022 - MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) ("MegumaGold" or the "Company") announces that at the Company's special shareholders' meeting held on November 8, 2022, disinterested shareholder approval was obtained to delist (the "Delisting") the Company's common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE" or the "Exchange"). An aggregate of 66,909,383 shares of a total of 220,337,723 issued and outstanding shares were casted at the meeting (representing 30.37% of votes cast). Of the shares casted, 55,077,147 shares voted in favour of the Delisting (or 88%), 7,515,570 shares voted against the Delisting (or 12%), and the remaining 4,316,666 shares were held by interested shareholders and therefore not counted. The CSE has approved the Company's application to delist its common shares from the Exchange effective at the close of trading on November 16, 2022. Notwithstanding the Delisting, the Company will continue to be subject to ongoing disclosure and other obligations as a reporting issuer under applicable securities legislation in Canada.



About MegumaGold Corp.

MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, OTC: NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties. MegumaGold has centered its exploration focus on the Meguma Supergroup of Nova Scotia that hosts the producing Touquoy Gold Mine plus several other advanced-stage gold deposits. As a result, MegumaGold has assembled a strategically positioned, district-scale tenure position within the Meguma Gold District. MegumaGold also controls the Elmtree Gold property located in an emerging potential gold district in New Brunswick. For additional information, please visit MegumaGold's website: http://www.MegumaGold.com.

