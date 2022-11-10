Xander Resources Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Option Agreement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Vancouver, November 10, 2022 - Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that it is proceeding with the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.04 per Share owing to the optionors with respect to the option agreement dated October 20, 2021, as amended, for the Company's Nickel Property.

Additionally, the Company has made cash payments to the optionors totalling $50,000 for third payment. The issuance of the Shares and the cash payment represents the balance of the third payment owing to the Vendors. The Shares are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day and the TSX Venture Exchange hold period which expires on March 11, 2023.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold's Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca, or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

