Silver Bullet Mines CTO Lifted

Burlington, November 10, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') announces the Ontario Securities Commission revoked its failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") against SBMI on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The FFCTO was imposed on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, as a result of the Company not filing its audited financial statements and MDA as at June 30, 2022 on schedule. As previously disclosed, during the audit process there were no items of disagreement as between the Company and its auditors; rather, the delay in filing the audited financial statements and MDA was procedural, linked to the Arizona team's lack of familiarity with the audit requirements for a reporting issuer. These procedural issues are being remedied going forward.

